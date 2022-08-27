Mr. CFB: So Who's No. 3 in the SEC? Our Readers Weigh In
Earlier this week I wrote that it is abundantly clear that Alabama and Georgia are significantly better than everyone else in the SEC. So I asked our readers: Who’s No. 3?
They voted for eight different schools. We have some really optimistic folks out theree.
David Elam: “I think after the TAMU-Arkansas game (Sept. 24 in Arlington, Tex.) you may see who that team could be.”
Shawn Humphries: “Number 3 should be Texas A&M.:
WildBill: “Gimme the Hogs chuck!”
John M Vuono: “Have to assume Texas A&M (for now).”
Matt In VA : “Arkansas”
Bobby Bentley: “Auburn.”
The Board: “South Carolina.”
Jared Walker: “According to Jimbo they’re the best.”
Larry BeSaw: “Alabama’s backups.”
Step: “Florida.”
5127GATA: “A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky. Flip a coin. I will go with Texas A&M.”
Simonan: “Is it crazy to say Arkansas?”
Drew Colpack: “Tennessee”
Comments / 0