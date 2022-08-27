ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

5-year-old killed, 8-year-old critical after overnight shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after an overnight shooting killed one young child and left another critically injured. HCSO said the shooting happened in a residential area in the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive just after 10:30 p.m. At the...
2 young children shot in Tampa: 1 dies, other in critical condition

TAMPA, Fla. — One child is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home located on Heritage Club Drive near Gazebo Pond Lane. When deputies arrived, they...
Hit And Run Driver Takes Teen’s Life

A 13-year-old Nokomis student, Lily, who suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run crash has died from her injuries. The girl was hit just after 4:15 Tuesday after leaving Pine View School. A source sent photos of Chang’s damaged car to troopers. According to court documents, Chang told troopers he drove...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Lake Wales shooting, police say

LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to LWPD, officers responded to the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police have...
Fatal accident on C.R. 672

TAMPA—One motorist was killed and two others were hospitalized after a head-on collision during the late night hours of Aug. 25 on County Road 672, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Reports state the wreck involved an SUV and a full-sized pickup truck. The driver of the SUV died...
