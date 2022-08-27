ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

NPRGAdmin 2015
3d ago

Hisrorically embattled area that receives disproportionately higher attention from the alderman. We are given only scant info in this article but if the victim was randomly shot while putting his car into a garage, that’s really horrible. If on foot in an alley in that area at night, perhaps something else necessitated that but I would severely limit my presence on any streets - especially at night - in that area. I hope he has a full and speedy recovery.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men with gunshot wounds show up at Chicago firehouse for medical aid

CHICAGO - Two men who were shot took refuge in a firehouse Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The men, 19 and 31, were hanging out on the street around 8:19 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire that broke out in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead after being shot in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. According to police, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, when two men approached and fired shots. The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. He later died. Police are searching for the offenders. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#Chicago Police#Alley#Deering#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in fatal shooting at Humboldt Park restaurant was aiming for ex-girlfriend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of killing a 50-year-old man at a Humboldt Park restaurant over the weekend was aiming at his ex-girlfriend, who he'd been stalking for weeks after she broke up with him this summer, prosecutors said Monday.Charlie Moreno, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting Friday night at Curramba Restaurant, at 2701 W. Division St.At Moreno's bond hearing on Monday, Cook County prosecutors said Moreno had been dating a 27-year-old woman for eight months, and was physically abusive to his girlfriend on a daily basis, prompting her to file at least...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy