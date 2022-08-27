CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of killing a 50-year-old man at a Humboldt Park restaurant over the weekend was aiming at his ex-girlfriend, who he'd been stalking for weeks after she broke up with him this summer, prosecutors said Monday.Charlie Moreno, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting Friday night at Curramba Restaurant, at 2701 W. Division St.At Moreno's bond hearing on Monday, Cook County prosecutors said Moreno had been dating a 27-year-old woman for eight months, and was physically abusive to his girlfriend on a daily basis, prompting her to file at least...

