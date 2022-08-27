Renderings courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are now being accepted for 43 mixed-income units at a new residential development in the Bronx. Located at 2 Mount Hope Place in Morris Heights, the 11-story apartment building offers residents affordable units and a variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 40, 60, 90, and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $21,738 for a single person and $215,150 for a household of seven, can apply for the apartments, which range from $545/month for studios to $2,500/month for three bedrooms.

BRONX, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO