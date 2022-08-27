Read full article on original website
Related
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Mayor Spano to NYC: Don’t Dump on Our Community!
On Aug. 30, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano called on the City of New York and its Department of Transportation to clean up illegal dumping along the shoulder and service lanes of the north and southbound lanes of I-87 Major Deegan Expressway at the Yonkers-Bronx border. Complaints from area residents have flooded the City of Yonkers’ constituent helpline in recent months, reporting mounds of debris including tires, cabinets, furniture and household garbage are littering the roadway.
Groundbreaking for $200M mixed-use Yonkers project
A groundbreaking ceremony marked the formal start of construction on a 25-story mixed-use development known as Miroza on the Hudson at 44 Hudson St. in Yonkers. The developer places the cost of the project at $200 million and reports it will feature 250 apartments, 25 of which will be designated as affordable housing. Amenities for residents will include a fitness center, rooftop garden, a library, residential lounges, a children’s playroom and a party room. There would be 1,699 square feet of retail space in the tower.
Never mind: dissolved City Center company wants back in
LC White Plains LLC, a company formed by the Cappelli Organization in 2001 for the development of the City Center retail and residential complex in White Plains, is asking for a do-over. The company was voluntarily dissolved in March, but now it is asking Westchester Supreme Court to restore its...
Bronx author holds back-to-school giveaway in Soundview Park
A Bronx native is giving back by giving out free school supplies to local kids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
6sqft
Apply for 43 mixed-income units in the Bronx’s Morris Heights neighborhood, from $545/month
Renderings courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are now being accepted for 43 mixed-income units at a new residential development in the Bronx. Located at 2 Mount Hope Place in Morris Heights, the 11-story apartment building offers residents affordable units and a variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 40, 60, 90, and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $21,738 for a single person and $215,150 for a household of seven, can apply for the apartments, which range from $545/month for studios to $2,500/month for three bedrooms.
NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
Yonkers families to receive vouchers to help with back to school shopping
Families in Westchester's largest city will be receiving some much needed help with their back to school shopping.
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Building Applications Filed for New 6-Story Building at 3128 Bailey Avenue
Construction applications have been filed with New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) for a permit to build a 6-story, mixed-use building at 3128 Bailey Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between Albany Crescent and Fort Independence Street, the lot is two...
The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY
Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.
BEST LAWYERS RECOGNIZES TWO AT ELDER LAW FIRM
Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano LLP of White Plains and Somers recently announced that elder law attorney Anthony J. Enea has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 29th edition of “The Best Lawyers in America” in the practice areas of elder law and trusts and estates. Lauren C. Enea, associate, has also been recognized in the third edition…
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan to Assist New Yorkers Impacted by Deadly Storm
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the proposed Action Plan by the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck one year ago, and to strengthen the resiliency of communities in future storm events. The proposed plan includes $41.2 million in federal funding to support initiatives that will help residents adapt to the effects of climate change while prioritizing historically underserved communities.
As New York State's top judge prepares to head for the exit, an old case shares the spotlight
New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore became the state's top judge in 2016. She announced her retirement in July, effective Wednesday. Years ago, as Westchester County DA, Janet DiFiore helped free Jeffrey Deskovic from prison; now he calls her later tenure as top judge a failure. [ more › ]
White Plains Mall makes way for Hamilton Green
Work to demolish the White Plains Mall got underway as August was drawing to a close, setting the stage for construction to begin of the highly anticipated Hamilton Green development. The mall had opened in 1972 at 200 Hamilton Ave. It was built at a cost of $6 million and had more than three-dozen retail tenants.
‘Tropical Tiki Bar’ Opening in ‘Heart’ Of Hudson Valley Waterfront
The wait is almost over! A highly anticipated brand-new "tropical tiki bar" will be opening in the Hudson Valley "this week." In late April, Hudson Valley Post reported The Jet Set, a tropical tiki bar, lounge, and restaurant, was coming to the Newburgh waterfront. Liberty Street Bistro, Newburgh Flour Shop,...
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
NewsTimes
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
yonkerstimes.com
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. August 29, 1941: The Westchester Grand Jury began examining the “Elks Deal,” protested by several Yonkers leaders. The club had defaulted on its mortgage, interest and back taxes; instead of foreclosing on the property, the city purchased the building from the club. Those protesting the deal claimed the lodge got favoritism because many powerful political leaders and city officials were members.
Wappingers Falls Woman Praised As 'Hard-Working' Registered Nurse Dies At Age 42
A Hudson Valley woman who died at the age of 42 is being remembered as a hard-working registered nurse. Dutchess County resident Jennifer Lynn Pinto, of Wappingers Falls, died at her home on Friday, Aug. 26, according to her obituary. She was born in Mount Kisco and graduated from Roy...
Bankruptcy clue reveals Yonkers debtor’s business
The clue to his business is that nearly $1.3 million of his debt is owed to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. This content is for Westfair Online members only. Please Sign in / Join to view this content. Become a member by Registering Here.
Senior living project underway at former quarry
Site preparation work, including rock blasting, is underway at what used to be the Lake Street Granite Quarry in Harrison for a 144-unit $42 million assisted living and dementia care community. The Brightview Harrison Senior Living facility is being built at 600 Lake St., following a lengthy approval process. There...
WestfairOnline
White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT
Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.https://westfaironline.com
Comments / 0