Tyler Watson
3d ago
That was a great article. Too bad I couldn't read anything pass the picture.
Michael Robledo
3d ago
They look for expensive items, large items or duplicate items. I worked the door at costco for years. Check mostly the items on the bottom of the carts, they get missed often.
Lc Baker
3d ago
Just call it what it is…. Making sure that no one is stealing out of the store. Because everything is just in your shopping cart or on one of those flatbed carts, any can just come into the store load up and just walk right out like this lady did right here in Florida. It was an inside job cause no one leaves any Costco w/o somebody checking their receipt 🧾. As far as I know she got off with all those electronics 🤷🏽♀️😁😁😁so someone did not check her…..
Why Costco Workers Check Your Purchases?
Costco is a popular retailer in America. But unlike many stores, this one has someone standing by the door. Shoppers always have their receipts checked before they leave. Costco opened its doors in 1983. Its business model allows customers to buy their favorite items in bulk. Cashiers are careful to ring up orders and pack bags. Even so, there is a receipt check as they leave. (source)
