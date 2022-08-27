Read full article on original website
Striving to outrace polio: What's it like living with the disease
A friend of Minda Dentler texted her the news article of the recent case of polio in Rockland County, New York that led to a patient becoming paralyzed. "I kind of was in shock and disbelief to see it in the United States," she recalls. "We have all these resources and then to hear that somebody didn't get part of the regular childhood vaccines and that person could get polio. It was shocking to me."
Fans react to what might be Serena Williams' final U.S. Open
As the U.S. Open begins today in New York, all eyes are on Serena Williams. The tennis icon hinted earlier this month that she might retire after this year's tournament. Sharon Shea traveled to New York from Fort Myers, Fla., to watch what could be Williams' final U.S. Open. She sees this as the end of an era.
Serena Williams takes the court for the first duel of what's likely her last U.S. Open
Serena Williams takes the court Monday night for her first match of what's anticipated to be her last U.S. Open. Williams will face Danka Kovinic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows in New York City — the site of Williams' first U.S. Open win in 1999, when she was 17.
