Striving to outrace polio: What's it like living with the disease

A friend of Minda Dentler texted her the news article of the recent case of polio in Rockland County, New York that led to a patient becoming paralyzed. "I kind of was in shock and disbelief to see it in the United States," she recalls. "We have all these resources and then to hear that somebody didn't get part of the regular childhood vaccines and that person could get polio. It was shocking to me."
Fans react to what might be Serena Williams' final U.S. Open

As the U.S. Open begins today in New York, all eyes are on Serena Williams. The tennis icon hinted earlier this month that she might retire after this year's tournament. Sharon Shea traveled to New York from Fort Myers, Fla., to watch what could be Williams' final U.S. Open. She sees this as the end of an era.
