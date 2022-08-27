The director also discusses weapon crafting, subclass reworks, and why there are more ways to play than just "smashing the boss". Last week's Destiny 2 showcase dropped a deluge of information about the next major expansion: Lightfall. Set to land on February 28, it sees the guardians journeying to Neptune and the previously undiscovered gleaming city of Neomuna. There they'll meet new allies called Cloud Striders, learn how to wield Strand (a second "Darkness" subclass), and face off against Emperor Calus, whose Shadow Legion has been augmented by The Witness and now includes monstrous "Tormentors".

