System Shock 3 is up to Tencent, confirms Nightdive Studios
The missing in action System Shock 3 is still (opens in new tab) entirely in the hands of Tencent. That's according to Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick, who in an an interview with VGC (opens in new tab) said that the rights to make System Shock 3 (opens in new tab), originally licensed to OtherSide Entertainment, had been sold on to and remain with Tencent.
Mafia 4 is in development, 2K confirms
A rumor (opens in new tab) surfaced earlier this year claiming that 2K Games' studio Hangar 13 was working on a new Mafia game under new leadership, following the departure of longtime president and chief creative officer Haden Blackman. Now it's official: In an interview posted at mafiagame.com (opens in new tab) to mark the 20th anniversary of the original Mafia, general manager Roman Hladík finally confirmed that it's happening.
NME
‘Genshin Impact’ demake turns the MMO into a pixelated turn-based RPG
Genshin Impact has undergone a demake in a newly released pixelated fan project, and it looks amazing. Freelance pixel artist OhoDavi recently shared their latest project which has been in the works for a while, and it brings the free-to-play action role-playing game (RPG) to the world of 2D-pixel art (via PCGamesN).
NME
New versions of the Steam Deck coming from Valve in the future
Valve has confirmed in a new booklet targeted towards introducing the company and Steam Deck to Asian markets that the device is the first of many handheld PCs it has planned. The booklet – which focuses on the handheld, and the history and culture of Valve itself – was released last week (August 25), as the handheld is preparing to launch in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.
NME
‘Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader’ is worthy of the Blood God’s gaze
In upcoming isometric RPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, players are free to explore the miserable world of Warhammer however they see fit. Developer Owlcat Games releases fans from the boots of a dutiful Space Marine by letting them create their own Rogue Trader – a role in the Warhammer universe that’s given a free pass to do whatever they like across the stars, as long as it advances the Empire’s questionable goals.
NME
‘Valorant’ will be getting an updated Fracture map “soon”
Riot Games has confirmed that it will be overhauling Valorant‘s Fracture map in order to address balance issues. Riot Games’ level and game designer Joe “Pearl Hogbash” Lansford took to Twitter on August 27 to explain the plans the team has for the Fracture overhaul, stating that certain areas of the map will be changed to help balance issues for both defending and attacking teams (via GamesRadar).
NME
‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ Immortal Empires player count skyrockets
Following the release of Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires expansion, the game has seen a renewed popularity, with the player count being multiplied more than 15 times over. Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires is a new release that brings Creative Assembly’s dream of combining all three Warhammer...
NME
‘PUBG Mobile’ collaborating with ‘Dragon Ball’ next year
PUBG Mobile is partnering with Dragon Ball for a collaboration in 2023. The collaboration is to celebrate the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a Dragon Ball movie that was originally released in June in Japan and in September and August for the rest of the world. As the press release specifically mentions the recent film, it’s likely the event will centre around the characters and premise of the film rather than Dragon Ball as a whole.
NME
An “all-new” ‘Mafia’ game is in development
Hangar 13 has confirmed that a brand new Mafia title is currently in development, although it will be some time before more is revealed about the project. A number of developers at Hangar 13 recently discussed the Mafia franchise in an interview, with general manager Roman Hladík confirming that a new series entry is on the way.
NME
‘Aliens: Dark Descent’ is the ‘Aliens’ game fans deserve
As a paid up member of the “I love Xenomorphs” fan club, i’m used to crushing disappointment. Aliens: Dark Descent, a turn-based strategy being developed by French strategy outfit Tindalos Interactive, looks like it might actually be pretty good, delivering an atmospheric tactics game that seems like it’ll deliver a mix of pulse-pounding action and brown-trousers terror.
NME
‘Battlefield 2042’ season 2 launches today with new map and specialist
Battlefield 2042 Season 2: Master of Arms launches today (August 30) and EA Dice has provided players with everything they need to know in the patch notes. Master of Arms is a massive update that will introduce not only new weapons and gadgets but also a new map, specialist, battle pass and feature called Assignments.
Bungie's Joe Blackburn talks Lightfall, Strand and the huge systemic changes coming to Destiny 2
The director also discusses weapon crafting, subclass reworks, and why there are more ways to play than just "smashing the boss". Last week's Destiny 2 showcase dropped a deluge of information about the next major expansion: Lightfall. Set to land on February 28, it sees the guardians journeying to Neptune and the previously undiscovered gleaming city of Neomuna. There they'll meet new allies called Cloud Striders, learn how to wield Strand (a second "Darkness" subclass), and face off against Emperor Calus, whose Shadow Legion has been augmented by The Witness and now includes monstrous "Tormentors".
Expansion full of bees and mini-golf coming to Nobody Saves the World
Frozen Hearth DLC hits next month, in September.
NME
Xbox Games with Gold for September includes ‘Portal 2’ and more
Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of games that will be available through Xbox Games with Gold for the month of September. As usual, the publisher revealed the lineup with a new YouTube video showcasing four titles that will be going free for a limited amount of time. The Xbox One titles include Gods Will Fall and Double Kick Heroes and through backwards compatibility the Xbox 360 titles Thrillville and Portal 2.
NME
Dr Disrespect says sniper headshots should be eliminations in all shooters
Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, A.K.A Dr Disrespect, the well known YouTube streamer and co-founder of Midnight Society, has weighed in on the state of snipers, and specifically their headshots. In a short and simple Tweet from his account, Dr Disrespect states: “A headshot with a sniper should be...
NME
Xbox head reveals key factor behind Activision acquisition
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has made another comment on Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a recent interview, noting one of the key incentives. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Spencer touches on the popularity of mobile gaming, stating “I guess, regretfully as Microsoft, it’s not a place where we have a native platform. As gaming, coming from console and PC, we don’t have a lot of creative capability that has built hit mobile games.”
