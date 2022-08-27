👍 Alphonso Davis for calling this out. I'm glad to see the Post Standard running stories like this. this is important to anyone with a child in the SCSD and need to be a bigger deal.
that is crazy I guess our next mayor will be a drug dealer an the judge a killer an the district attorney will be a juvenile delinquent an the cops will be street hustlers so my chances should be extremely high for an government job being that they are hiring criminals with felony charges
Wow, why would the common council choose this individual with a criminal record over someone with no criminal record? That's messed up. It seems that the common council needs to be looked into.
Related
Four Syracuse councilors asked to vote themselves into political peril
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Francis Conole Earns Democratic Nomination in Ny-22, Will Face Republican Brandon Williams in November
30 new businesses in Central New York
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See how much every town in Onondaga County pays to every school district
Sen. Schumer says full-court press is on to bring Micron chip plant to Central New York
Governor Hochul Breaks Ground on $34.7 Million Project to Upgrade Agricultural Facilities at The New York State Fairgrounds
Holocaust survivors can receive NY state aid to pay for support services (Your Letters)
RELATED PEOPLE
Syracuse’s NIL collective, the 315 Foundation, has gone live with its website
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
Disabled boy was in upstate New York apartment with 2 bodies for 3 days, officials say
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
Syracuse Man Admits Stealing Vestal Elks ATM
Company news: Sarah Blakeman and Timothy Fandrich hired by Bishop Grimes
Section III Executive Director to retire this year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central NY bust leads to 16 arrests, 77,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of coke, pound of meth
New York health officials issue overdose death warning
Almost 300 guns - including 177 ‘ghost guns’ - received in Utica gun buyback
Homer Police, Cortland Police and Cortland Sheriff Announce New Police Academy Graduates
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 9