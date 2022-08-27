ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

From horse ranching to radar, this SLO County family has had a huge impact

By David Middlecamp
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5jzE_0hXenLgF00

As personal histories go, the Varian family has a story arc that would rival any concocted by a Hollywood screenwriter.

Over three generations, the Varians have included artists, star athletes, renowned ranchers and an inventor who helps defeat Nazis to renowned ranchers.

Their story is featured in “The Varian Brothers,” a new exhibit opening at the History Center of San Luis Obispo County .

John Osborne Varian and wife Agnes moved to the United States in 1894 and settled in Halcyon in 1914.

They were musicians and members of the Theosophist Temple of the People.

The Varians had three sons: Russell, Sigurd and Eric.

The latter got a mention in a Cal Poly football preview story in the Aug. 28, 1925, edition of The Tribune: “Much is expected of Eric Varian, fighting Irishman from Halcyon this year.”

Eric Varian’s daughter Shelia Varian founded the famed Varian Arabians horse farm in Arroyo Grande.

According to her March 10, 2016, obituary, “Varian raised Arabian horses for 60 years and owned a 200-acre ranch in Corbett Canyon between San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande. “

“Varian, a native of Santa Maria and a Cal Poly graduate, is world-renowned for her Arabians and was inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 2003,” the obituary read, adding that “70% of winning Arabian show horses today carry Varian blood. One of her most famous horses was Bay-El-Bey, a six-time U.S. national Top 10 stallion.”

Eric Varian’s brothers, it could be argued, helped save the world.

According to the History Center, Sigurd “Sig” Varian was inspired to fly at age 9 by barnstorming pioneer pilot Louis Paulhan.

Varian bought a World War I surplus plane and supported himself by giving flying lessons and barnstorming. After the 1925 earthquake that demolished Santa Barbara, he took a Fresno Bee photographer on a fight to document the destruction.

In 1929, Varian joined a subsidiary of Pan American Airlines, flying in Mexico and Central America.

After a crash landing, he was committed to the idea of improving information for pilots. Fortunately, his brother Russell was in a position to do something about it.

Russ Varian earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics from Stanford University.

The Varians made a deal with Stanford that if the university provided lab space and $100 a year in supplies they would give half the royalties to Stanford.

With the help of physics professor Dr. Bill Hansen, they invented the klystron, a specialized linear-beam vacuum tube that advanced early radio and microwave technology.

As Tom Friedman wrote in the Tribune in 2004, the klystron had vital applications in warfare, such as tracking enemy aircraft.

Radar helped the Allies gain air superiority over the skies in World War II.

“The Varians’ klystron remained important as a key component for lower power microwave applications, especially in radar receivers, generating the low-level energy needed to beat against the received reflected radar signal, and converting that signal to a more efficient frequency for amplification (the superheterodyne principle),” Friedman wrote in his letter.

“After the war, the klystron became extremely useful in television broadcasting at ultrahigh frequencies, as this tube was improved to generate very high power,” Friedman wrote. “It was also used in the ballistic missile early warning system.”

A documentary on the Varians’ role in Silicon Valley, narrated by Walter Cronkite, traces the brothers’ next step.

In 1948, Russ and Sig Varian founded Varian Associates in San Carlos, just north of Palo Alto.

Six years later, it was the first company to move into the Stanford Research Park. Hewlett Packard arrived shortly after that and what is now Silicon Valley began to form.

Russell Varian was a long time member of the Sierra Club and counted famed photographer Ansel Adams as a friend. He worked to preserve the redwood forests of the Santa Cruz mountains.

Varian died of a heart attack in 1959 while exploring Alaska in search of land for new national parks.

Sigurd Varian died in 1961 piloting a private plane in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, at night. He left a quarter of his estate to fund a hospital there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aXTv_0hXenLgF00
Jack and Zee Varian of Parkfield are in the forefront of a growing agritourism industry in the Central Coast. They offer trail rides, cattle drives and hunting and other activities on their ranch May 16, 2004. David Sneed/The Tribune

His son, Jack Varian, decided that his future was in ranching — not electronics. He developed the Varian Ranch residential community in Arroyo Grande and preserved a large portion of a 17,000-acre-ranch in Parkfield with a conservation easement.

He and his wife, Zera “Zee” Varian, were honored as Conservationists of the Year in 2016 by the California Rangeland Trust for their sustainable uses of rangeland.

Jack Varian and his son John run the V6 Ranch in Parkfield , making the most of the rural peace and quiet in the community known as the “ Earthquake Capitol of the World .”

Comments / 0

Related
splashmags.com

Wining and Dining in Paso Robles, California – Four Wineries and Two Restaurants Not to Miss

August 29, 2022 Marilyn Anderson U.S. Restaurant Reviews 1. The charming city of Paso Robles — midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles — is a wonderful destination for wine lovers and foodies alike. With its rolling hills, lush vineyards and picturesque orchards, El Paso de Robles, (the formal name, meaning The Pass of the Oaks) has grown over the past few decades from 3 wineries to over 300. People can enjoy visiting a myriad of tasting rooms and fabulous eateries, which makes it a perfect vacation spot to sip and sup.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Arroyo Grande, CA
Business
State
Alaska State
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Business
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Santa Maria, CA
Arroyo Grande, CA
Government
City
Parkfield, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford Research Park#Ranching#American Quarter Horse#Nazis#Irishman#Halcyon#Arabians
Santa Barbara Edhat

Brewery and Winery Legislation Signed by Governor

Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) announced that legislation to assist breweries with duplicative licensing requirements was signed by the Governor [on Friday]. “We are honored to have the support of Assemblymember Bennett's team to update the current Business and Professions Code (Sec 25607) as it pertains to alcoholic beverages. Updating these regulatory laws (AB 1734) allows small Californian producers of beer and wine like Draughtsmen Aleworks the ability to sell the beverages we make at our satellite locations. We are excited to be able to offer all of our craft beers, wines and ciders at our taprooms in Goleta, Santa Barbara and soon Solvang,” said Tami Snow, Partner at Draughtsman Aleworks, “We appreciate the time and attention from Assemblymember Bennett’s staff reviewing and revising these alcohol regulatory laws in order to make them more equitable and easier to understand and to navigate. We and many small businesses like us in California are fortunate to have this type of support from our representative and we are excited that it allows us to grow all our businesses.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

In Bloom restaurant unveils new cocktail program

Restaurant recently celebrated its six-month anniversary. – Handcrafted farm-to-glass cocktails are now being served at Paso Robles’ newest restaurant, In Bloom, which is celebrating its six-month anniversary. The new seasonally-driven cocktail menu complements In Bloom’s curated wine list which includes the “best of Paso Robles” and marquee selections from around the world.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
KEYT

Goodbye mild temperatures, hello heat wave

While temperatures were mild over the weekend, another warming trend began today. Onshore flow weakens and high pressure builds from the southeast, causing temperatures to soar by the middle of the week and into the weekend. With this heat wave comes an Excessive Heat Watch throughout San Luis Obispo County...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in San Luis Obispo

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
2K+
Followers
175
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy