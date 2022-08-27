Read full article on original website
Indiana State Police Alliance To Endorse Todd Young In New Albany, Evansville, and Terre Haute
Local Sources– U.S. Senator Todd Young is expected be endorsed by the Indiana State Police Alliance on Thursday, September 1, 2022. “I will always support our law enforcement officers who do incredibly challenging work every day to protect Hoosier families, and I am proud to receive the endorsement of the Indiana State Police Alliance,” said Todd Young. “While Democrats want to defund the police, I will ensure our men and women in blue have the tools necessary to do their jobs and keep our communities safe from violent criminals.”
JAG Indiana students earn more than $24 million in scholarships
Local Sources- The Indiana chapter of Jobs for America’s Graduates announced today that this year's graduating class earned more than $24,300,000 in scholarship money. Recipients included students from 48 Indiana counties. “The Jobs for America’s Graduates program impacts the lives of young people in an extraordinary way, and I’m...
Archaeology Day at the Museum
Dubois County- September is Archaeology Month. The Dubois County Museum welcomes you to a program on Archaeology on Saturday, September 10, from 10:00-Noon EST. The museum invites you to learn about Native Americans who lived here from the artifacts they left behind. The morning program begin at 10:00 with a panel discussion with archaeologist Dr. Rick Jones and local collectors Kenny Hochgesang and Derrick Haas on “Archaeology in Dubois County”. Then from 11:00-noon EST participants can show their artifacts they brought to the program and the artifacts will be identified by Dr. Rick Jones, a retired State Archaeologist, and participants can talk with local collectors Kenny Hochgesang and Derrick Haas.
Janice K. Flannagan, age 72, of Jasper
Janice K. Flannagan, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at her home on Friday, August 26, 2022. Janice was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 29, 1949, to Ervin and Mildred (Vaal) Hagedorn. Janice married Dr. Michael Flannagan on August 15, 1970 in St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Janice began...
Harrison County Deputy Accused of Identity Deception
Floyd Co.- An investigation that stemmed from accusations of misconduct in the New Albany Police Department has led to the arrest of a Harrison County Deputy. In May of this year, several public service offices and two news stations in Kentucky received an email from a New Albany Police Officer claiming officer misconduct within the police department. The claim also stated the incidents had been reported but to no avail.
Paul Joseph “PJ” Doan ll of Hardinsburg
Paul Joseph “PJ” Doan ll of Hardinsburg, Indiana, Passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born on July 30, 1973, in Bedford, Indiana to Paul Joseph Doan Sr, and Jamey Nesbit Doan. He was preceded in death by his...
Aaron Frei to deliver Dolle Lecture at Saint Meinrad
St. Meinrad- The annual Dolle Lecture on Church Art and Architecture will be held at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology on Thursday, September 15, 2022, St. Meinrad, IN. Aaron Frei, of Emil Frei & Associates in St. Louis, MO, will speak on “The Sacred Transmitted: Stained Glass in...
Plane Crash in French Lick Claims One Life
French Lick- The Indiana State Police is currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of an airplane crash. The crash took place at the French Lick Airport. At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, Orange County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting that a small plane...
Caution: Runners and Walkers Coming Through with the 10th Annual Heartland Half Marathon on September 3
Huntingburg– The day is almost here! Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run is taking place in Huntingburg, Indiana on Saturday, September 3. Grab a friend or a family member to volunteer along the route to direct runners and encourage them. Signs, music, or just good, old-fashioned clapping along with words of support go a long way in encouraging a runner or walker to keep pushing toward the finish line. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. (ET). Let’s show this year’s participants what Hoosier hospitality is all about!
Fall Hydrant Flushing Beginning September 12th in Jasper
Jasper- Beginning Monday, September 12th, weather permitting, the Jasper Municipal Water Department will begin the Fall hydrant flushing and maintenance program. Flushing hours are from 7:30 A.M. until 3:00 P.M Monday thru Friday. The Fall hydrant flushing will last for the next several weeks until all City hydrants have been...
19-year-old Facing Rape, other charges in Jasper
Jasper- 19-year-old Liam Kibby was arrested on Monday for alleged rape and other charges. According to a press release, an unidentified victim came forward to the Jasper Police Department accusing Kibby of sexual assault. The victim said the assault occurred at Kibby’s residence. Officers investigated and arrested Kibby on...
Posey County Woman Facing Attempted Murder Charges
Posey Co.- Melissa Wade was released from the hospital after shooting herself in the leg and is now awaiting trial for attempted murder. On Friday, August 26th, just before 10:00 pm, Posey County Dispatch received a call concerning two people shot. Mount Vernon Police were dispatched to a residence near State Road 62. Upon arrival, they found Herbert and Melissa Wade, both suffering from gunshot wounds, along with an unharmed juvenile.
