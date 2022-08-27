Dubois County- September is Archaeology Month. The Dubois County Museum welcomes you to a program on Archaeology on Saturday, September 10, from 10:00-Noon EST. The museum invites you to learn about Native Americans who lived here from the artifacts they left behind. The morning program begin at 10:00 with a panel discussion with archaeologist Dr. Rick Jones and local collectors Kenny Hochgesang and Derrick Haas on “Archaeology in Dubois County”. Then from 11:00-noon EST participants can show their artifacts they brought to the program and the artifacts will be identified by Dr. Rick Jones, a retired State Archaeologist, and participants can talk with local collectors Kenny Hochgesang and Derrick Haas.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO