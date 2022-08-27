Read full article on original website
Related
4-star in-state OL commits elsewhere
A four-star, in-state offensive lineman committed elsewhere on Monday night. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) tackle Monroe Freeling announced his verbal pledge to Georgia, choosing the (...)
Class of 2024 point guard Daquan Davis talks visits, updates recruitment
Class of 2024 combo guard Daquan Davis has begun to take unofficial visits and is hearing from new schools ahead of his junior season at St. John’s College high school. “My recruitment has been good, a lot of coaches have been reaching out to me trying to get in contact, he said. They’re also trying to get me out to their schools for visits. Maryland, VCU, St. Joes, Indiana, and Butler are some of the schools I’m hearing from.”
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Before Season
ESPN's Football Power Index has a top 25 ranking ahead of the 2022 college football season. The 2022 college football season technically started this weekend, with the Week Zero games, highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern contest in Ireland. Here's a look at how the ESPN Football Power Index top...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska football: Scott Frost has one saving grace after Northwestern loss
Although the season feels on the brink after the Northwestern loss, Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost still have plenty left to play for in 2022. Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost has had a number of chances to make things right with the Huskers in his five years in charge. While donning the headset in Lincoln for five years, Frost has yet to see a team record a winning record.
Alabama Football: Final Crimson Tide Depth Chart prediction
The Alabama Football fall camp has brought surprises and injuries, along with some unanswered questions. Nick Saban’s first depth chart reveal will provide some answers. Until then, mull over this final Depth Chart prediction for the 2022 season. Most of what follows is a two-deep look at the Crimson...
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Preseason
Alabama sits atop the rankings to start the season, with Georgia and Texas A&M biting at its heels.
Kenny Payne surprised by negative recruiting at Louisville
Kenny Payne spent ten years on the Kentucky Basketball staff, six as associate head coach. During that time, he helped John Calipari lure in five-star prospects from across the country, a task that surely included countering false narratives from other schools. Even with all that experience, Payne says he’s been surprised by the amount of negative recruiting he’s faced at Louisville thus far, specifically from coaches he’s known for over 30 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vandy in the Natty: 5 ridiculous college football Week 0 overreactions
With Week 0 in the books, we have seen enough to make some claims about college football. Even though only 22 college football teams played games that count on Saturday, we have seen enough from Week 0’s action to give you the Decoldest and most honest truths imaginable. Why...
Indiana Pacers Land Tobias Harris In Major Trade Scenario
If you’ve found yourself on NBA Analysis, chances are you’re not here to read about the economy. With that said, we hope you’ll forgive our quick foray into the financial world here: NBA contracts are very, very big. With that said, some are bigger than others. The...
LeBron James wants to extend career to 2027 to play with Bronny and Bryce
LeBron James discussed potentially playing with not just his oldest son, Bronny, but also his youngest son, Bryce. During the 2022 All Star break, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said that before he ends his legendary career, he wants to team up with his oldest son, Bronny. The future Hall of Famer has since made an adjustment to his previous statement.
ESPN analyst has extremely bold CFP prediction
If ESPN analyst Desmond Howard wanted to turn heads with his College Football Playoff prediction, he succeeded. ESPN on Saturday held its first “GameDay” show of the season. Howard and fellow analysts David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit revealed some of their picks and predictions for the season. Howard...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 teams ahead of Week 1
Alabama (-) Ohio State (-) This list is set to become extremely volatile in the coming weeks. The FPI is updated weekly.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Carson Strong news
The Philadelphia Eagles saw big things out of Nevada quarterback Carson Strong this offseason. However, they didn’t see enough to keep him on the roster heading into the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles announced that they had cut Strong, along with several other players, to trim their roster before...
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0