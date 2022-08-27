ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Class of 2024 point guard Daquan Davis talks visits, updates recruitment

Class of 2024 combo guard Daquan Davis has begun to take unofficial visits and is hearing from new schools ahead of his junior season at St. John’s College high school. “My recruitment has been good, a lot of coaches have been reaching out to me trying to get in contact, he said. They’re also trying to get me out to their schools for visits. Maryland, VCU, St. Joes, Indiana, and Butler are some of the schools I’m hearing from.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State-Purdue showdown in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule, and the odds for Week 1 games are out heading into game week. In the B1G, that includes a season-opening crossover matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Those two sides will face off with a Blackout set for Thursday’s matchup in West Lafayette.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Before Season

ESPN's Football Power Index has a top 25 ranking ahead of the 2022 college football season. The 2022 college football season technically started this weekend, with the Week Zero games, highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern contest in Ireland. Here's a look at how the ESPN Football Power Index top...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost has one saving grace after Northwestern loss

Although the season feels on the brink after the Northwestern loss, Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost still have plenty left to play for in 2022. Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost has had a number of chances to make things right with the Huskers in his five years in charge. While donning the headset in Lincoln for five years, Frost has yet to see a team record a winning record.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Final Crimson Tide Depth Chart prediction

The Alabama Football fall camp has brought surprises and injuries, along with some unanswered questions. Nick Saban’s first depth chart reveal will provide some answers. Until then, mull over this final Depth Chart prediction for the 2022 season. Most of what follows is a two-deep look at the Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Kenny Payne surprised by negative recruiting at Louisville

Kenny Payne spent ten years on the Kentucky Basketball staff, six as associate head coach. During that time, he helped John Calipari lure in five-star prospects from across the country, a task that surely included countering false narratives from other schools. Even with all that experience, Payne says he’s been surprised by the amount of negative recruiting he’s faced at Louisville thus far, specifically from coaches he’s known for over 30 years.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Depaul#Kansas State#Murray State#Mvp#Tennessee Tech#Flames#Uic#Hoop Scoop
FanSided

LeBron James wants to extend career to 2027 to play with Bronny and Bryce

LeBron James discussed potentially playing with not just his oldest son, Bronny, but also his youngest son, Bryce. During the 2022 All Star break, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said that before he ends his legendary career, he wants to team up with his oldest son, Bronny. The future Hall of Famer has since made an adjustment to his previous statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN analyst has extremely bold CFP prediction

If ESPN analyst Desmond Howard wanted to turn heads with his College Football Playoff prediction, he succeeded. ESPN on Saturday held its first “GameDay” show of the season. Howard and fellow analysts David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit revealed some of their picks and predictions for the season. Howard...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Carson Strong news

The Philadelphia Eagles saw big things out of Nevada quarterback Carson Strong this offseason. However, they didn’t see enough to keep him on the roster heading into the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles announced that they had cut Strong, along with several other players, to trim their roster before...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy