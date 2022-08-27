ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

hppr.org

The health of Kansans is declining. The new Kansas Health Foundation CEO wants to reverse that

In the mid-1990s, Kansas was ranked in the top 10 in national surveys that rated states by the health of their citizens. Today, Kansas has tumbled into the mid-30s. Ed O’Malley, the new president and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation, wants to change the state’s direction. The Wichita-based Health Foundation was created in 1985 using proceeds from the sale of Wesley Medical Center. It works with nonprofits and other organizations to improve the health of Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Diversifying the teacher workforce will benefit Kansas students

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka USD 501, and Shannon Portillo, associate dean and professor at the University of Kansas, served as co-chairs of the Governor’s Commission on […] The post Diversifying the teacher workforce will benefit Kansas students appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

Kansas energy costs to change with new transmission line project

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on a new 94-mile transmission line connecting a power plant in Kansas to another in Missouri is expected to cause energy prices to rise slightly in 2025 to save consumers cash in the future. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$25 million headed to plug abandoned wells in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $25 million is headed to Kansas to help plug abandoned oil and water wells. The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has been awarded $25 million in grant funds to help plug abandoned wells in the Sunflower State. It said the grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the https://transportation.house.gov/committee-activity/issue/infrastructure-investment-and-jobs-act#:~:text=The%20Infrastructure%20Investment%20and%20Jobs,create%20good%2Dpaying%20union%20jobs. to help remediate abandoned oil and gas wells.
farmtalknews.com

NASA scientists visit Kansas farm on information seeking mission

Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
KANSAS STATE
rvbusiness.com

RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
#Economic Development#Department Of Commerce#Rural Communities#Economic Expansion#Linus Business#Childcare
KSNT News

Kansas General Election: Schmidt, Kelly set to debate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt are set to debate each other leading up to the General Election on Nov. 8. Voters will have the opportunity to see 2022’s Gubernatorial candidates face off in three events in September and October. These opportunities include: Kansas Chamber of Commerce Candidate Conversations […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Drought conditions make harvesting tough for Kansas farmers

If you're driving through Andale, or other parts of rural Kansas, you might see green fields of soybeans. However, if you go look a little closer, the crop is not as strong as you might think. “The most concerning thing is that there are just not many pods up and...
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Fourth Kansas Gubernatorial Hopeful Enters Race

There are now four candidates for Governor in Kansas. Libertarian Seth Cordell and Independent Dennis Pyle join Republican Derek Schmidt and Democratic Incumbent Laura Kelly. This is the only governorship that the Democrats are defending in 2022 in a state that was won by Donald Trump in 2020. It is shaping up as a very tight race. Most independent observers rate the election as a toss-up. It’s not surprising, because by the end of July Kelly and Schmidt had spent a combined 3.7 million, the most spent on a Governor's race in the history of Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
adastraradio.com

Hundreds of Kansas Prison Staff Positions Still Unfilled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas prisons are seeing fewer staff vacancies after recent pay increases, but the state’s prisons are still working with hundreds of unfilled positions. Governor Laura Kelly increased pay for corrections employees last year and lawmakers later approved more raises. Kansas Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda...
sunflowerstateradio.com

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
msn.com

Gov. Kelly nominates Shawnee Co. judge to Kansas Court of Appeals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill a vacancy in the Kansas Court of Appeals. If confirmed by the Senate, Pickering would be the first Hispanic Kansan on the court. Pickering, of Topeka, is a District Judge in the Third Judicial District in...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas State Fair: Midway wristbands $30 until Aug. 31

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re hoping to attend the Kansas State Fair, you may want to hop on this deal now. The fair is selling Midway wristbands for $30. With the wristbands, fairgoers will gain access to unlimited rides on select days. The $30 deal runs through Aug. 31. Midway Wristband Days are:
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Labor Day travel expected to hit pre-COVID levels

Despite high gas prices, AAA expects travel numbers this Labor Day weekend will hit pre-COVID levels. Peak travel volume is anticipated to hit Friday afternoon, as commuters and travelers hit the road at the same time. High travel volumes are also expected late Monday afternoon as people return from weekend trips.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
KSNT News

Recall for salad dressing sold in Kansas

KANSAS (KSNT) – A salad dressing has been recalled because it contains undeclared soy and wheat allergens. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a recall is for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing from Van Law Food Products Inc. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run […]
KANSAS STATE

