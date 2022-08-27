Read full article on original website
Warren: Trump could be putting American lives at risk
Revelations about the documents former President Donald Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home have left Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) "deeply alarmed," she told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. Driving the news: The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that led to the FBI's...
Sanders pans GOP response to Biden canceling some student loans
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) praised President Biden's decision to cancel some student loans during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" Sunday, saying the move would benefit working families and low-income people. Driving the news: The Biden administration announced earlier this week that will cancel up to $20,000 in student debt...
Rep. Tom Emmer sees crypto as a means to open opportunity
Minnesota's Rep. Tom Emmer wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on August 23 to express his concerns about the sanctioning of privacy protocol Tornado Cash, an open source piece of self-executing software that no one controls. Driving the news: Axios reached out to Rep. Emmer, who serves on the House...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Watch Sen. Elizabeth Warren respond to American who already paid off his student loans
On CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash speaks with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren about President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan and if she thinks it’s fair for those Americans who have already worked to pay off their debt.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Gov. Sununu says Biden "should apologize" for "semi-facism" comments
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday President Biden owes Republicans an apology for remarks he made in Maryland earlier this week lambasting Trump-allied Republicans. Driving the news: "MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security," Biden told the crowd at...
Kinzinger says GOP in trouble ahead of midterms: "We have no leadership"
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) called out members of his own party and its leadership Sunday, telling NBC's "Meet the Press" that Republicans could suffer in the midterms if they fail to clarify their position on issues like abortion. What he's saying: "I think Republicans are in real trouble because we...
Dems warm to Biden again
As President Biden's political fortunes improve, some swing-state Democrats are acting more comfortable about appearing with the president. Why it matters: For most of the summer, the president was persona non grata for nearly any Democrat running in a tough race this November. But that's beginning to change. Democratic gubernatorial...
High water mark for House insurgents
It's a banner year for insurgent House candidates: 2022 is posting the second-highest number of primary losses for House members since 1948. Why it matters: Rising populism is weakening the shield of incumbency. Driving the news: Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) and Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) both lost their primaries on Tuesday.
Abortion misinformation surges in Latino communities
Latinos are facing an onslaught of Spanish-language misinformation about abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, health experts and reproductive rights advocates say. Why it matters: Groups working to counter these campaigns warn that the surge in false claims will have real health consequences...
First look: Dems' climate ad blitz
With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats are spending millions to tout its climate and clean energy provisions — aiming to turn out 2 million environmentally-driven voters across 17 states in November. Driving the news: Climate Power Action and League of Conservation Voters (LCV) Victory Fund, two...
Judge signals support for "special master" review of Trump documents
A federal judge in Florida on Saturday signaled that she would be willing to grant former President Trump's request for the appointment of a "special master" to review the evidence seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago. Driving the news: Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking the appointment of a...
GOP calls out Pelosi's comments on Biden lacking power to cancel debt
Ninety-four Republican lawmakers are calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to take action against President Biden's "unconstitutional and illegal" student loan forgiveness plan. Why it matters: Pelosi said last year that Biden lacks the "power" to cancel large amounts of student loan debt and that only an "act of...
Poll: Republican voters rally behind Trump despite Mar-a-Lago search
Former President Trump remains a popular figure in the GOP, as a majority of Republican voters believe he should be the party's nominee in 2024, a USA Today/Ipsos poll out Sunday indicates. Why it matters: The poll was conducted after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago. The results illustrate Trump's continued...
Charlie Crist taps Miami teacher union president as running mate
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has chosen Karla Hernández-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade (UTD) union, as his running mate in his gubernatorial bid. What they're saying: Crist called Hernández-Mats "caring, loving, empathic, compassionate," in his announcement Saturday at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernández-Mats taught for 10 years.
