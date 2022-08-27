ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Warren: Trump could be putting American lives at risk

Revelations about the documents former President Donald Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home have left Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) "deeply alarmed," she told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. Driving the news: The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that led to the FBI's...
Sanders pans GOP response to Biden canceling some student loans

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) praised President Biden's decision to cancel some student loans during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" Sunday, saying the move would benefit working families and low-income people. Driving the news: The Biden administration announced earlier this week that will cancel up to $20,000 in student debt...
Rep. Tom Emmer sees crypto as a means to open opportunity

Minnesota's Rep. Tom Emmer wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on August 23 to express his concerns about the sanctioning of privacy protocol Tornado Cash, an open source piece of self-executing software that no one controls. Driving the news: Axios reached out to Rep. Emmer, who serves on the House...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Gov. Sununu says Biden "should apologize" for "semi-facism" comments

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday President Biden owes Republicans an apology for remarks he made in Maryland earlier this week lambasting Trump-allied Republicans. Driving the news: "MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security," Biden told the crowd at...
Dems warm to Biden again

As President Biden's political fortunes improve, some swing-state Democrats are acting more comfortable about appearing with the president. Why it matters: For most of the summer, the president was persona non grata for nearly any Democrat running in a tough race this November. But that's beginning to change. Democratic gubernatorial...
High water mark for House insurgents

It's a banner year for insurgent House candidates: 2022 is posting the second-highest number of primary losses for House members since 1948. Why it matters: Rising populism is weakening the shield of incumbency. Driving the news: Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) and Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) both lost their primaries on Tuesday.
Abortion misinformation surges in Latino communities

Latinos are facing an onslaught of Spanish-language misinformation about abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, health experts and reproductive rights advocates say. Why it matters: Groups working to counter these campaigns warn that the surge in false claims will have real health consequences...
First look: Dems' climate ad blitz

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats are spending millions to tout its climate and clean energy provisions — aiming to turn out 2 million environmentally-driven voters across 17 states in November. Driving the news: Climate Power Action and League of Conservation Voters (LCV) Victory Fund, two...
Charlie Crist taps Miami teacher union president as running mate

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has chosen Karla Hernández-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade (UTD) union, as his running mate in his gubernatorial bid. What they're saying: Crist called Hernández-Mats "caring, loving, empathic, compassionate," in his announcement Saturday at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernández-Mats taught for 10 years.
