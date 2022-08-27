Read full article on original website
Group pitches Utah lawmakers on a pipeline to the Great Salt Lake
A group met with some Utah lawmakers and representatives of the governor's office to pitch an idea of a pipeline from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Salt Lake.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Eagle County Says Utah Oil Train Plan ‘Both Lighting the Match and Fanning the Flames’
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Two of Colorado’s most cherished natural resources have been in the news a lot lately: the endangered Colorado River and key national forest areas lawmakers want to protect for future generations. Both are threatened by a Utah oil-train project Colorado officials and conservations groups...
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
ksl.com
The rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah's lost world-class lakefront resort
LAKE POINT, Tooele County — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally something man-made creates just...
kslnewsradio.com
Summer isn’t over: record breaking heat in Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will see four to five triple digits degree days this week. Since the heat won’t stop, summer may not either. The National Weather Service may keep counting our triple-digit days after the end of august. The National Weather Service usually consider summer over...
ksl.com
3 Utah 'resiliency' projects receive $109M in grants from federal government
PROVO — Three Utah "resiliency" projects are set to receive about $109.3 million from $1.16 billion in new federal grants aimed at helping local and state governments "undertake hazard mitigation projects, reducing the risks they face from disasters and natural hazards," according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. On...
KSLTV
Citing ‘significant danger to public health,’ Utah regulators shutter pain clinic
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Suffering from debilitating foot pain, several Utahns trusted a Taylorsville clinic to help them feel better. Utahns like Larry Perkins, who has battled neuropathy for three decades. Peripheral neuropathy has overtaken his life. Perkins said he can’t drive more than a few miles without losing feeling...
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
msn.com
How much water has Utah saved this summer? 'Billions' of gallons, report states
Monsoonal moisture has helped whittle down the percentage of Utah listed within the U.S. Drought Monitor's two driest categories in recent weeks, dropping from a high of 84% of the state in at least extreme drought to 62% this week. "An active monsoon season in the Southwest led to improvements...
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the oldest homes in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kuer.org
988 is getting more calls in Utah, but the lifeline’s shorter number may not be what’s at play
The Utah Crisis Lifeline has seen an increase in calls since the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched. Between August and July, there was a 7% increase. But it’s hard to tell if the shorter phone number was the cause because the Utah Crisis Line tends to see higher call volumes every month.
etvnews.com
Emery School District the Most Equitable in the State
WalletHub recently conducted a study to determine the most and least equitable school districts in the state of Utah. Information was gathered that showed that in many states, more affluent districts receive a greater amount of funding per student than others. This has become even more apparent with the lasting...
Hunting and fishing license fees going up
Hunting season is approaching, and Utah residents and non-residents will pay more for the sport this year. The state Division of Wildlife Resources reported Friday that it would implement its first hunting license fee increase for residents since 2014. Most resident fees will increase by $6. For example, resident combination...
Movie theaters across Utah offer $3 tickets for National Cinema Day
If you've been wanting to head to the movie theatre to check out a new film, be aware of a special occasion where you'll be able to snag tickets for just $3 at movie theatres across Utah.
upr.org
Utah saves billions of gallons of water in the midst of ongoing drought
Through several conservation programs and local ordinances restricting water usage, Utahns have saved billions of gallons of water as the state continues to endure its ongoing drought. Joel Ferry, acting executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, says that through these efforts of water conservation, there has been a...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s federal rental relief funds may be reallocated
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s about $50 million remaining in Utah’s share of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and the deadline for using it is approaching. The money was provided through the Treasury Department during the COVID-19 pandemic as it became clear that millions of Americans were facing job losses and a changing economy. To date, Utah has received $215 million from this fund.
KSLTV
Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time
MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
utahstories.com
Utah’s Top 12 Family Owned Restaurants
I suppose referring to a certain type of small, independently owned and operated restaurants as “mom and pop joints” is more of a metaphor than reality-based. Sure, there really are eateries run by husband/wife teams, but usually when we say “mom and pop” we’re referring to the scale of the restaurant, not that it’s necessarily couple-owned. At any rate, here are a dozen of such precious, sometimes under-the-radar hidden gems that are well worth seeking out.
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
