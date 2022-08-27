ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
kslnewsradio.com

Summer isn’t over: record breaking heat in Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will see four to five triple digits degree days this week. Since the heat won’t stop, summer may not either. The National Weather Service may keep counting our triple-digit days after the end of august. The National Weather Service usually consider summer over...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

3 Utah 'resiliency' projects receive $109M in grants from federal government

PROVO — Three Utah "resiliency" projects are set to receive about $109.3 million from $1.16 billion in new federal grants aimed at helping local and state governments "undertake hazard mitigation projects, reducing the risks they face from disasters and natural hazards," according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. On...
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?

If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
JUAB COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Utah

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

Emery School District the Most Equitable in the State

WalletHub recently conducted a study to determine the most and least equitable school districts in the state of Utah. Information was gathered that showed that in many states, more affluent districts receive a greater amount of funding per student than others. This has become even more apparent with the lasting...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Hunting and fishing license fees going up

Hunting season is approaching, and Utah residents and non-residents will pay more for the sport this year. The state Division of Wildlife Resources reported Friday that it would implement its first hunting license fee increase for residents since 2014. Most resident fees will increase by $6. For example, resident combination...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah saves billions of gallons of water in the midst of ongoing drought

Through several conservation programs and local ordinances restricting water usage, Utahns have saved billions of gallons of water as the state continues to endure its ongoing drought. Joel Ferry, acting executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, says that through these efforts of water conservation, there has been a...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s federal rental relief funds may be reallocated

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s about $50 million remaining in Utah’s share of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and the deadline for using it is approaching. The money was provided through the Treasury Department during the COVID-19 pandemic as it became clear that millions of Americans were facing job losses and a changing economy. To date, Utah has received $215 million from this fund.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time

MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
MIDVALE, UT
utahstories.com

Utah’s Top 12 Family Owned Restaurants

I suppose referring to a certain type of small, independently owned and operated restaurants as “mom and pop joints” is more of a metaphor than reality-based. Sure, there really are eateries run by husband/wife teams, but usually when we say “mom and pop” we’re referring to the scale of the restaurant, not that it’s necessarily couple-owned. At any rate, here are a dozen of such precious, sometimes under-the-radar hidden gems that are well worth seeking out.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
RIVERTON, UT

