Dinos and Spartans Meet at Dixie Flyers Tourney
Both Carbon and Emery traveled south for the Dixie Flyers tournament over the weekend. It was a good opportunity for the young teams to gain experience and spend even more time on the court. While the games did not go the way either side would have liked, there were valuable lessons learned.
Wolves Bite Pirates
On Thursday, North Sevier traveled to Green River to meet the Pirates on the hardwood. The Lady Wolves came out hungry and won the first two sets 25-10 and 25-15. North Sevier put the nail in the coffin in the third set with another 25-15 win for the 3-0 sweep.
Emery, Carbon Compete at UIAAA Invitationals
The annual UIAAA Invitational took place over the weekend with Carbon, Emery and more than 25 other schools. This race is not separated into classifications, so Carbon and Emery were up against some of the biggest and strongest teams in Utah. In addition, the varsity races consisted of 160-195 runners, which made it difficult to maneuver.
Talent and Depth
All eyes will be on the cross country team as the season commences. The Lady Dinos took second in state last year and bring back a large group of returners, including Ambree Jones, Lindsie Fausett, Beverly Lancaster, Ada Bradford, Sophie Taylor and Ellie Hanson. In addition, they have welcomed in a standout freshman, Rozlyn Stowe, who ranked in the top five in the 800 meter and top 10 in the mile nationally in middle school.
Pirates Remain in Choppy Waters
The Pirates began the week with a voyage to Valley. Once there, the Buffalos grabbed an early 4-1 lead after two innings, but Green River did not give in. The Pirates tied the game in the top of the fourth with three runs. Unfortunately, Valley grabbed two runs in the bottom half and eight more in the fifth to beat Green River 14-4.
Carbon MTB Makes Opening Statement at Manti
It was the first race of the season as Carbon Mountain Bike Team (MTB) took to the trails at Manti along with the rest of Region 5, which includes 1,000 riders from seventh to 12th grade. The team has been working hard all summer at practices: working on their skills, endurance and confidence.
Tigers Hand Dinos Their First Loss
The Dinos traveled to Ogden on Friday night looking to extend their winning streak to three games. Unfortunately for the Dinos, neither side of the ball played well. The offense struggled to move the ball while the defense gave up a number of big plays, which led to points. When it was all said and done, the Tigers proved too much for Carbon as they won 41-0.
Elmo LaMar Wilkerson
Elmo was born in Portland, Oregon to David and Emily Wilkerson. As Grandpa moved for work, so did the family. They eventually made their way back to the Uinta Basin. Dad was always an athletic and strong man and a great fighter. He learned his mechanical skills from Grandpa and from the School Of Do It Yourself. He had many friends throughout his life through work or play.
Cornhole, Refreshments and More at Saturday Vibes
Saturday marked the third-to-last Saturday Vibes event for the 2022 summer season on Helper’s historic Main Street. This event’s fundraiser was the Bags N’ Brews Cornhole Tournament, which was underway on Main Street. This tournament benefits the CNS Senior Wish Program, which gives senior patients an opportunity...
Emery School District the Most Equitable in the State
WalletHub recently conducted a study to determine the most and least equitable school districts in the state of Utah. Information was gathered that showed that in many states, more affluent districts receive a greater amount of funding per student than others. This has become even more apparent with the lasting...
Utah’s Poet Laureate Welcomed to Price
The Workshops for Musicians and Writers (WMW), which recently opened in the former Lewis Jewelry building on Price’s Main Street, hosted a reading and Q&A on Aug, 25. The WMW is owned by Matthew Sorenson and Deb Hohenthal, a couple that relocated from Salt Lake City and wished to continue their passion for poetry in this area. According to their website, the WMW is a nonprofit organization that provides a place where musicians and writers, young and old, can learn, practice, collaborate and perform.
