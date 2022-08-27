Read full article on original website
klh1964
3d ago
animal abusers are awful evil terrible terrible human beings I do not know how anybody can abuse an animal no matter what the animals done I do not see how anyone can abuse an animal
Reply(1)
4
Andrew Santiago
2d ago
someone needs to keep checking on them and make sure they never get another pet .animals are innocent and need a loving family and 🏡
Reply
2
Related
Sheriff Warning Residents In These Popular Erie County Towns
You can never be too careful when it comes to protecting you belongings or personal property. The Erie County Sheriffs have a new warning for residents in various towns around Western New York. When someone steals your things or trespasses on your property, you simply feel violated. It is more...
Sweet Buffalo: ‘Dogs are People, Too’ event to benefit animal rescue
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dog days of summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean there’s not still time to help out a pup in need before the season ends. North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec and 7-year-old Norah Kasprzyk joined News 4 anchor Jordan Norkus and Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa, accompanied by Tessa […]
Astonishing Footage Of Bear Crossing In Wyoming County [VIDEO]
This is pretty amazing footage! A bear was spotted crossing the road in Wyoming County. If you drive up and down the rolling hills of Erie County or Wyoming County, you will see an abundance of farms and wildlife. When people refer to "God's Country" I am pretty sure that they are referring to these places. Check out this video that shows a beautiful black bear crossing the road!
Huge Coyote Running In The Village Of Lancaster [PICTURES]
My parents live on the south side of Lancaster and behind their house is a ton of woods and you could often hear the coyotes in the middle of the night, especially in the Summer when all the windows were open. It is not the first time that Lancaster has spotted coyotes. In fact, they've been getting pretty close to homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mange Coyote Gets Really Close To Home in Lancaster, New York
We saw something in the backyard that kind of worried us recently. My wife and I were casually cleaning up from lunch when we looked out our back window and saw this. About 25 feet away from our backyard we saw a coyote that was wandering around the backyard. The...
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
Glider crashes into trees in Chautauqua County, occupants treated at scene
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were treated for injuries after a glider crashed in Chautauqua County, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an airplane accident at about 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on North Erie Street in the town of Chautauqua, New York. When the Sheriff’s Office arrived, they […]
West Nile Virus Found In Western New York: What You Need To Know
All of this damp weather in Erie County isn’t just putting a damper on our last-minute summer plans - it's making it a prime time for mosquitos to breed - and some of them have been detected to have West Nile virus. The Dangers Of West Nile Virus. West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York
As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Victim of Impersonation Scam
A Bradford man was a victim of a scam targeting registered sex offenders. According to the Pennsylvania State Trooper, a person pretending to be a State Police Sergeant contacted the victim, demanding prepaid cards in order to lift a warrant allegedly out for the victim’s arrest. Troopers say that...
2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison
New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
wnynewsnow.com
Lightning Strike Deemed Cause Of Town Of Busti Garage Fire
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – Mother nature has been blamed for starting a garage fire in the Town of Busti on Monday. Around 3 p.m. the Busti Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a garage fire on Big Tree-Sugar Grove Road. Once the fire was extinguished,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fundraiser helps family of Niagara Falls murder victim
A community is remembering a young murder victim from Niagara Falls. Money raised from concessions during Sunday's football games at Lasalle Prep School are going to help the family of Emily Keiper.
wnynewsnow.com
Concerns Arise Over Jamestown’s Labor Day Fireworks Show
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Labor Day Festival returns for the first time in three years this weekend, a big part of festivities is the fireworks. The cost however, brings up some concerns. City of Jamestown resident Doug Champ spoke out at Monday’s City Council voting...
Parent Sues Buffalo Public Schools Over McKinley HS Attack
Earlier this year there was a horrific attack at McKinley High School in North Buffalo that rocked a normally quiet community. That attack left a Buffalo Public Schools security guard with a gunshot wound to his leg, and a 14-year-old McKinley student with at least 10 stab wounds. The attack...
erienewsnow.com
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
Man From Friendship, NY Uses Sledgehammer in Very Unfriendly Manner
This is probably one of the more ironic headlines of the week so far. We've explored some of New York state's more uniquely named locations before, and the town of Friendship would certainly make the list. However, state police say one resident was anything but friendly Thursday night, after a...
wesb.com
Black Bear Spotted by Olean Applebee’s
A Black Bear was spotted behind the dumpster at Applebee’s in Olean Thursday night. Alderman John Crawford warned the public through his Facebook account to be careful around the Gargoyle Park area due to a “decent sized” bear in the area. Crawford has already alerted the Department...
13 WHAM
Man arrested for drugs following 2021 traffic stop in Livingston County
Nunda, N.Y. — A Genesee County man faces charges stemming from a traffic stop in Livingston County that happened in early 2021. Louis Coleman, 48, of Batavia, was pulled over on State Route 408 in Nunda Jan. 2, 2021 for traffic violations. An investigation found Coleman was driving with a suspended license.
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7