ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Comments / 7

klh1964
3d ago

animal abusers are awful evil terrible terrible human beings I do not know how anybody can abuse an animal no matter what the animals done I do not see how anyone can abuse an animal

Reply(1)
4
Andrew Santiago
2d ago

someone needs to keep checking on them and make sure they never get another pet .animals are innocent and need a loving family and 🏡

Reply
2
Related
Big Frog 104

Astonishing Footage Of Bear Crossing In Wyoming County [VIDEO]

This is pretty amazing footage! A bear was spotted crossing the road in Wyoming County. If you drive up and down the rolling hills of Erie County or Wyoming County, you will see an abundance of farms and wildlife. When people refer to "God's Country" I am pretty sure that they are referring to these places. Check out this video that shows a beautiful black bear crossing the road!
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Huge Coyote Running In The Village Of Lancaster [PICTURES]

My parents live on the south side of Lancaster and behind their house is a ton of woods and you could often hear the coyotes in the middle of the night, especially in the Summer when all the windows were open. It is not the first time that Lancaster has spotted coyotes. In fact, they've been getting pretty close to homes.
LANCASTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Niagara, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Lifestyle
Cattaraugus County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Working Dog#Professions#Abusers#National Pet#Wny
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York

As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Victim of Impersonation Scam

A Bradford man was a victim of a scam targeting registered sex offenders. According to the Pennsylvania State Trooper, a person pretending to be a State Police Sergeant contacted the victim, demanding prepaid cards in order to lift a warrant allegedly out for the victim’s arrest. Troopers say that...
BRADFORD, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison

New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
wnynewsnow.com

Concerns Arise Over Jamestown’s Labor Day Fireworks Show

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Labor Day Festival returns for the first time in three years this weekend, a big part of festivities is the fireworks. The cost however, brings up some concerns. City of Jamestown resident Doug Champ spoke out at Monday’s City Council voting...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
BEMUS POINT, NY
wesb.com

Black Bear Spotted by Olean Applebee’s

A Black Bear was spotted behind the dumpster at Applebee’s in Olean Thursday night. Alderman John Crawford warned the public through his Facebook account to be careful around the Gargoyle Park area due to a “decent sized” bear in the area. Crawford has already alerted the Department...
OLEAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State

It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy