Morning News Brief
If you hoped to get a gun permit before new regulations went into effect in New York, you are out of time. The new requirements for a permit including a 16 hour training course, increased background checks, and needing to renew every 3 years go into effect today and Governor Hochul says, if you don’t have your permit in hand already, it may take years to get one now. Also included in the changes to the State’s gun laws is the addition of exclusion zones around Schools, Day Cares, Libraries, and restaurants that serve alcohol along with several public areas including Times Square. Bringing a gun onto the property of any of these will result in a felony charge.
Afternoon News Brief
Batavia City Schools issued a letter this morning to parents regarding respectful etiquette. This morning, Superintendent Jason Smith appeared on the Main and Center Show with Chris Kalen and elaborated this point. He asked that everyone stay mindful and respectful of neighbors when parking and dropping off their kids for school. Mr. Smith also spoke with enthusiasm about the re-opening of Robert Morris to pre-school students. He noted that with the Blue Devils good track record and growing popularity, with crowds at games that sometimes reach more than 1000 attendees, there is a need for increased security measures. Admission for all Varsity football games is $2 for adults; students and seniors 62 and older get in for free. One additional change for this year includes that all kids 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult. The first home game is Friday evening, September 9th.
