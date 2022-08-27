Batavia City Schools issued a letter this morning to parents regarding respectful etiquette. This morning, Superintendent Jason Smith appeared on the Main and Center Show with Chris Kalen and elaborated this point. He asked that everyone stay mindful and respectful of neighbors when parking and dropping off their kids for school. Mr. Smith also spoke with enthusiasm about the re-opening of Robert Morris to pre-school students. He noted that with the Blue Devils good track record and growing popularity, with crowds at games that sometimes reach more than 1000 attendees, there is a need for increased security measures. Admission for all Varsity football games is $2 for adults; students and seniors 62 and older get in for free. One additional change for this year includes that all kids 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult. The first home game is Friday evening, September 9th.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO