ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
etvnews.com

The Green Panthers

Although seven players are coming back for another season, the Panthers have an extremely young team. Full of underclassmen and a brand-new coach, Pinnacle will learn together as the season moves along. “I’m so excited,” said head coach Nikki Otto when talking about her new opportunity. “We have a really...
HIGH SCHOOL
humboldtsports.com

Experienced Panthers have high hopes ahead of season opener

By Ray Hamill — After an opening weekend bye, the McKinleyville Panthers will kick off their season when they host Anderson on Friday night. And with a core group of experienced seniors leading the way, second-year head coach Fel Barlow will be hoping his team can start fast and maintain their challenge all season.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy