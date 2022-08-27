Read full article on original website
Emery, Carbon Compete at UIAAA Invitationals
The annual UIAAA Invitational took place over the weekend with Carbon, Emery and more than 25 other schools. This race is not separated into classifications, so Carbon and Emery were up against some of the biggest and strongest teams in Utah. In addition, the varsity races consisted of 160-195 runners, which made it difficult to maneuver.
Carbon MTB Makes Opening Statement at Manti
It was the first race of the season as Carbon Mountain Bike Team (MTB) took to the trails at Manti along with the rest of Region 5, which includes 1,000 riders from seventh to 12th grade. The team has been working hard all summer at practices: working on their skills, endurance and confidence.
Elmo LaMar Wilkerson
Elmo was born in Portland, Oregon to David and Emily Wilkerson. As Grandpa moved for work, so did the family. They eventually made their way back to the Uinta Basin. Dad was always an athletic and strong man and a great fighter. He learned his mechanical skills from Grandpa and from the School Of Do It Yourself. He had many friends throughout his life through work or play.
Cornhole, Refreshments and More at Saturday Vibes
Saturday marked the third-to-last Saturday Vibes event for the 2022 summer season on Helper’s historic Main Street. This event’s fundraiser was the Bags N’ Brews Cornhole Tournament, which was underway on Main Street. This tournament benefits the CNS Senior Wish Program, which gives senior patients an opportunity...
Dinos and Spartans Meet at Dixie Flyers Tourney
Both Carbon and Emery traveled south for the Dixie Flyers tournament over the weekend. It was a good opportunity for the young teams to gain experience and spend even more time on the court. While the games did not go the way either side would have liked, there were valuable lessons learned.
Talent and Depth
All eyes will be on the cross country team as the season commences. The Lady Dinos took second in state last year and bring back a large group of returners, including Ambree Jones, Lindsie Fausett, Beverly Lancaster, Ada Bradford, Sophie Taylor and Ellie Hanson. In addition, they have welcomed in a standout freshman, Rozlyn Stowe, who ranked in the top five in the 800 meter and top 10 in the mile nationally in middle school.
Tigers Hand Dinos Their First Loss
The Dinos traveled to Ogden on Friday night looking to extend their winning streak to three games. Unfortunately for the Dinos, neither side of the ball played well. The offense struggled to move the ball while the defense gave up a number of big plays, which led to points. When it was all said and done, the Tigers proved too much for Carbon as they won 41-0.
Utah’s Poet Laureate Welcomed to Price
The Workshops for Musicians and Writers (WMW), which recently opened in the former Lewis Jewelry building on Price’s Main Street, hosted a reading and Q&A on Aug, 25. The WMW is owned by Matthew Sorenson and Deb Hohenthal, a couple that relocated from Salt Lake City and wished to continue their passion for poetry in this area. According to their website, the WMW is a nonprofit organization that provides a place where musicians and writers, young and old, can learn, practice, collaborate and perform.
Emery School District the Most Equitable in the State
WalletHub recently conducted a study to determine the most and least equitable school districts in the state of Utah. Information was gathered that showed that in many states, more affluent districts receive a greater amount of funding per student than others. This has become even more apparent with the lasting...
Schools in Juab School District placed in lockdown for a time Monday
NEPHI, Utah — Schools in the Juab School District were on lockdown for a time Monday. Juab School District Superintendent Dr. Kodey Hughes says the district was notified by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office and the Nephi Police Department of a possible threat on a school building. Hughes says they were later made aware that the threat was made in Sanpete County. Hughes also says there was a conflicting report that the threat may have been made in the Payson area.
LDS Church president returns to valley his family helped settle to celebrate planned Ephraim Utah Temple
EPHRAIM, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson returned to the Sanpete Valley his ancestors helped settle for a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday for a new temple in Ephraim. The Ephraim Utah Temple is being built on a 9.16-acre site at the intersection of...
Mayors of Utah Valley: Plenty to be optimistic about in Spanish Fork
Optimists and pessimists die the exact same death, but they live very different lives!. This quote is attributed to Shimon Peres who was an Israeli politician in the 19080s and 90s. In 1994 he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in engineering the Israel/Jordan peace treaty. Can you...
Heber City worker injured when trench collapses
A Heber City employee was airlifted to the hospital after he suffered a serious leg injury while working in a trench that collapsed on Saturday. Heber City Manager Matt Brower said the worker’s a Wasatch County man in his mid-30s and. Brower says the injury was severe, but as of Monday afternoon the man was in stable condition and good spirits at the Utah Valley University Medical Center.
Nebo School District bus goes off road in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Nebo School District bus carrying dozens of students went off road Friday in Utah County. The accident happened at about 7:47 a.m. on eastbound State Route 6, mile marker 151, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “The bus was...
Utah County SAR crews respond after teen dirt biker breaks leg
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old boy whose leg was badly broken in a dirt bike accident Saturday in the Sagebrush Flats area, below Mt. Timpanogos, was located and transported to the hospital. “At 12:46 he was loaded on our Stokes basket side-by-side and...
Teen breaks leg in dirt bike accident near Mt. Timpanogos
Utah County Search and Rescue was dispatched to an area near Mt. Timpanogos Saturday morning after a 16-year-old broke his leg in a dirt bike accident.
Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care
Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
NOW: Boy stranded in Utah County, rescue in progress
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say. Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat. Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that […]
Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
