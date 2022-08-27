Today we had the opportunity to swear-in two new police officers. Officer Mikayla Rix began her law enforcement journey as an Evidence Technician for the Salina Police Department on Nov 22, 2021. Officer Heather Surface also began her career as a Dispatcher for the Salina Police Department, in Jan 18, 2021. Both have shown success in their assignments, and both decided to take the step to becoming Commissioned Police Officers. The Officers will be attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center to become certified. We welcome Mikayla and Heather to the police officer ranks. Pictured left to right, Officer Rix, Training Sergeant Tim Brown, and Officer Surface.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO