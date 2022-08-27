Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Med Student’s Lost Ring Tale
A student at the University of Kansas School of Medicine campus in Salina feels fortunate to have her engagement ring back , though it is worse for wear, after losing it following a procedure she excitedly scrubbed in to help with. Alexcis Barnes is currently a third year medical student...
SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo hiring Landscape, Maintenance staff
Do you enjoy working outdoors and would like to take care of a 65-acre oasis? Rolling Hills Zoo is accepting applications for full-time and seasonal landscape positions. The right candidates will have the opportunity to work in a beautiful zoological park with a wide variety of plants and trees. This is a full-time position with excellent benefits. Pay is commensurate with experience.
Golf tournament to benefit Tammy Walker Cancer Center
Team registrations are now being accepted for the Courage Comes in Pink Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. The the four-person scramble tournament is scheduled for Sept. 9 at Great Life Golf and Fitness, 1800 S. Marymount Road. According to event organizers, this year's tournament honorees...
Hutchinson Government Employees Credit Union holding event Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Government Employees Credit Union is holding its end of summer bash Friday. The event, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will include a live band, Catfish and the Nightcrawlers, food trucks and a bounce house all at the Credit Union's location at 121 East Avenue A.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Bankhead,...
adastraradio.com
Cris Corey Announces Write-In Campaign for Reno County Commission, District 1
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Cris Corey, a Hutchinson businessman who lost the Republican primary election for Reno County Commissioner 1st district to Randall Parks, announced Monday he is launching a write-in campaign for the position currently held by Ron Sellers. Sellers is not seeking re-election in November. In a statement...
City of Salina announces multi-week street work on E. Walnut
Beginning Monday, the City of Salina Public Works Department will be repairing sections of pavement east of the intersection of E. Walnut Street and S. Fourth Street that are no longer draining and have settled. E. Walnut Street, east of the intersection, will be closed during working hours of 7:30...
Salina Police Department swears in two new officers
Today we had the opportunity to swear-in two new police officers. Officer Mikayla Rix began her law enforcement journey as an Evidence Technician for the Salina Police Department on Nov 22, 2021. Officer Heather Surface also began her career as a Dispatcher for the Salina Police Department, in Jan 18, 2021. Both have shown success in their assignments, and both decided to take the step to becoming Commissioned Police Officers. The Officers will be attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center to become certified. We welcome Mikayla and Heather to the police officer ranks. Pictured left to right, Officer Rix, Training Sergeant Tim Brown, and Officer Surface.
NASA scientists visit McPherson County farm on information seeking mission
MOUNDRIDGE – Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
How to see the Artemis 1 launch? Wichita and Hutchinson host watch parties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–The excitement surrounding the Artemis launch extends to the air capital. Space and aviation fans alike will have a chance to watch the launch together from the comfort of Wichita. The Kansas aviation museum is ready to welcome visitors for its Artemis I launch party. This launch is an important one and one […]
Abilene police also receive report of possible door-to-door scam
ABILENE - A potential scammer seen in Clay Center on Saturday has apparently moved on to Abilene. On Saturday, the Clay Center Police Department reported on its Facebook page that a clean shaven white male approximately 5'8" with short brown hair who was possibly wearing a black shirt with two Cs - one inside the other - on the left breast area of the shirt and possibly wearing khaki pants was going door to door claiming to work for various telecommunication companies and offering a better deal.
Police determine no threat after McPherson school briefly locked down
MCPHERSON — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School, according to a media release. Just after 1:15 p.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
Handgun stolen at party east of Salina Saturday night
A handgun is missing after a party at an Airbnb location east of Salina Saturday night. A group of about 30 individuals attended the party at the location in the 3500 block of Country Club Road, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said. A 22-year-old man showed up at the party...
Scammer hits business south of Salina, reroutes employee's check
A different kind of computer scam struck a business in Salina's south industrial area. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the business' human resources person received an email she believed to be from an employee wanting to change the bank in which his paycheck was deposited. The email included all pertinent account information for the new bank.
Aggieville business owners concerned after weekend crimes
MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Aggieville businesses are worried about safety. The Riley County Police Department announced a series of incidents in Aggieville that all occurred early Sunday morning. One individual allegedly fired a gun into the ground, two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and someone’s car was stolen. Some local businesses are […]
Scooter pursuit ends with arrest of Salina man
A Salina man with multiple active warrants led police on a chase Sunday afternoon while riding a scooter. At approximately 3:45 p.m. Sunday, an officer observed the driver of a black Genuine Buddy 50 scooter fail to use a turn signal while turning from E. Ash Street to N. Penn Avenue. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on N. Penn Avenue, but the scooter driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
ksal.com
Business Scammed Out of $1,257
An unusual cyber crime took place this week as a scammer rerouted an employee’s check. Saline County Sheriff Rodger Soldan tells KSAL News an individual in the human resources department of an industrial business south of salina received an email from an employee asking to change their direct deposit information. When payday came around a 61 year-old employee never received his paycheck of $1,257. As officials looked into the matter they discovered that the individual had not requested to switch banks, but rather, a scammer had spoofed the employees email address and had the paycheck routed to their own bank account.
KWCH.com
Salina man selling two extremely rare cars
It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 13 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
beloitcall.com
Prochaska earns World Record Cantaloupe title
Tony Prochaska, of Simpson, does it again, this time weighing in a World Record Colossal Cantaloupe on Wednesday afternoon at 76.12 pounds. It was recorded on an official Kansas certified scale provided by Solomon Valley Home Center. Prochaska says he still has four more to pick after this one but ...
KAKE TV
After a week home, Jones family shares update
NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - It's been over a week now since the Jones family returned to their home in Nickerson, Kansas and we're now learning about what's coming next for them. It's been a little over a week since Amy and Ava have been back home and while they're happy to be back, the toll on both of them is hard to miss.
