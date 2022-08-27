ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke Shields Uses This Vitamin C Serum That ‘Works Like Magic’ to Brighten & Tighten Skin — Here’s How It Works

By Taylor Lane
 3 days ago
Image: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection. Courtesy of Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection.

If you love beauty as much as we do, you most likely pay attention to celebrity skincare tips. When a-listers share their beauty routines, it’s hard not to want to pick up the same products in hopes to get that red-carpet-worthy glow. Our latest find? This vitamin C serum that has earned Brooke Shields’ approval thanks to its smoothing, tightening, and brightening benefits.

Shields broke down her skincare routine on the True Botanical’s website. “True Botanicals gave me a skincare ‘aha’ moment. I knew I needed to get involved with this brand because I saw a big difference with every single product,” she said. The third step in her routine includes the brand’s Vitamin C Booster Serum, which brightens and tightens skin. The serum uses vitamin C, ferulic acid, ascorbic acid, and tapioca starch to create a potent formula that actually gives results. Each ingredient helps to reduce the appearance of darker spots and aids in cell turnover — revealing smoother, even, and youthful-looking skin.

True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K62wr_0hXefNjN00
True Botanicals

Vitamin C Booster $90.00

Like celebrities, shoppers also can’t believe how the serum makes their skin feel. One said that after they use a few drops, their skin feels “tighter and firmer after using.”

“Works like magic!” another reviewer said, before adding, “this has been a wonderful addition to my evening routine. I had some acne scars from my teenage years. The Vitamin C Booster works like magic to actually diminish the acne spots on my face.”

“Absolutely amazing formula that has really made a difference for my 69-year-old skin,” another shopper said. “After I started using it, I saw a dramatic improvement in moisture retention and lessening of sun damage and fine lines. It seems to make the Chebula Cream and Radiance Oil work even better. These three products have become my holy grail of skin care products. I read more about review stating Absolutely amazing! Iadore everything about them, the pure natural ingredients, the extraordinary fragrance, and luxe, gentle feel on the skin. Very highly recommended!”

If your skin needs a boost, add the Vitamin C Booster Serum to your cart now. If it’s as good as celebrities and shoppers say, you’re going to want to have a few extra on hand.

