ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Too much free government aid is fueling depressing ‘pro-lazy’ America

By Vivek Ramaswamy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05a8zN_0hXeerjc00
First the government paid people not to work because business was disrupted by COVID-19 -- but they liked that so much they stopped working. Now the "antiwork" movement has become the new epidemic. AP

Government policies have created a culture of laziness in recent years — mostly in ways you’d expect, but some you wouldn’t.

First the COVID-19 pandemic opened up the spigot of government aid. Initially that aid went to families that, in many cases, genuinely needed it because of government-mandated business closures that prevented people from working. Yet as those lockdowns loosened, the benefits provided to people who stayed home remained intact. The government never turned off the tap.

Notably, this public policy was supported not only by most Democrats, but also by prominent Republican legislators like Senator Josh Hawley and President Trump, who refused to sign an aid package into law unless it contained a higher threshold ($2,000 vs. $1,600) of government aid to families. This may have been a populist policy to aid his reelection bid, but in any case it’s notable that Trump, Hawley, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris were all on the same side of this issue. It’s part of the age-old promise of bread and circuses: it’s legal to bribe citizens to reelect you as long as you do it with government money. Of course, you’re ultimately bribing them with their own money, and diluting its value through inflation too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HujMY_0hXeerjc00
Slacker backer Doreen Ford, a part-time dog walker, is behind an antiwork subreddit forum, whose aim is to “reduce the coercive element of labor… by subverting capitalism.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkiEd_0hXeerjc00
Debt regret? Forget about it. President Biden wiped out college loans for 20 million Americans on Wednesday, forgiving up to $20,000 for those who make less than $125K and needed Pell Grants to fund their education.

This cornucopia of free money has contributed to a culture of laziness that has resulted in the greatest labor shortage in the United States in over a generation. People simply became accustomed to not working — and quite liked it. White-collar employees enjoyed “working” from home with a measurable downtick in how much they were actually completing work, in my experience. So far, we’re still early in the process of formally studying it, and the existing evidence is mixed.

A recent analysis in the Wall Street Journal suggests that the US’s more generous unemployment benefits than other countries’ contributed both to its lower labor-force participation rate and, because of fewer workers to help meet demand, higher inflation. You would predict that people start going back to work when the unemployment benefits stop. But we’re not seeing that happen — at least not yet. Why? Because people got accustomed to the idea of not working and enjoyed it enough to stop working for longer than they could afford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNe9H_0hXeerjc00
Loan forgiveness activists hard at work in DC in April, where their protest near the White House advocated a free pass for students facing college debts.

Nowhere was the new laziness movement better epitomized than the

, which became the place for supporters of the Great Resignation to unite. Its user population exploded during the pandemic, going from 180,000 in October 2020 to more than 1.6 million by January 2022. As The Post summed it up, the forum is a place where “People post epic text and email screenshots of quitting their jobs, but the real heroes are so-called ‘idlers’ — those who stay in jobs doing the absolute minimum to get by while still collecting a paycheck.”

Examples include a user who bragged about getting paid $80,000 a year to answer one or two phone calls and an IT professional who created a simple script to perform their entire job and received $90,000 per year. The Post interviewed the subreddit’s moderator, Doreen Ford, a 30-year old part-time dog walker who said the antiwork movement’s goal “is to reduce the coercive element of labor as much as possible by subverting capitalism.” A noble sentiment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTGTA_0hXeerjc00
Not a sweet gig, apparently. This sign at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Danville, PA, in March illustrates the nationwide labor shortage problem.

This pro-laziness movement launched by the pandemic dovetailed nicely with a growing clamor for the government to forgive student loan debt. Repaying debts is hard work, after all.

Once again, the federal government began by offering a moratorium on student loan repayments under President Trump, and once again, people expected that temporary aid to become permanent. The moratorium was repeatedly extended under President Biden, and on Wednesday he announced that the administration will forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt to borrowers who received Pell Grants for their education and make less than $125,000, along with up to $10,000 in debt for non-Pell Grant recipients — wiping the financial slate clean for 20 million Americans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCGMm_0hXeerjc00
America’s youth got used to living on government handouts during the pandemic — and now there’s no turning back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0if17g_0hXeerjc00
It’s part of the age-old promise of bread and circuses: it’s legal to bribe citizens to reelect you as long as you do it with government money.

One think tank has warned the move could cost the average taxpayer more than $2,000. This, after the pause on student debt repayment already cost taxpayers more than $100 billion, losing another $4-5 billion in interest payments each month until the moratorium is lifted, according to government estimates. Yet somehow, American culture now maintains that it is right and good for students to purchase expensive educations and require others to foot the bill. The notion of paying back money you borrowed is now considered outdated, perhaps even systemically racist. An analysis from the Brookings Institute, for instance, argued that the existence of a racial wealth divide necessitates the full cancellation of student debt.

Note that even when antiwork superstars like Doreen Ford explicitly defend laziness as a virtue, they have to justify it by saying indolence is an appropriate response to capitalism’s exploitation. Stealing from your employers can’t be just laziness or greed — it has to be part of a grand fight for justice led by the little people downtrodden by the system.

A good victimhood narrative dresses up naked self-interest until it looks like nobility. It also allows you to pretend to fight for others as you fight for nothing but yourself.

Vivek Ramaswamy is the founder and executive chairman of Strive Asset Management. This essay is adapted from his book “Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence,” to be published by Hachette Book Group in September.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Bernie Sanders
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Linus Business#Business Economics#Identity Politics#United States#Bread And Circuses#Democrats#Republican
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
J.R. Heimbigner

Social Security benefits may go down according to senator

photo of empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibridov (Unsplash) Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Washington state, the overall cost of living is 118% or 18% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

Nobel Prize-winning economist Richard Thaler mocks claims the US is in recession - and says inflation could fade within a year

Richard Thaler dismissed US recession concerns, citing low unemployment and lots of job vacancies. The Nobel Prize-winning economist suggested inflation could fade away over the next year. Thaler welcomed wage increases for low-income workers as a way to reduce US inequality. Richard Thaler ridiculed the idea that the US economy...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Motley Fool

Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Social Security can make for a more financially...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

'It's Absurd, It's Brainwashing': Hong Kong Conducts Mainland-Like 'Study Sessions' Of Xi Jinping's Speech

Hong Kong has started mainland China-like "study sessions" celebrating President Xi Jinping's recent speech during his visit to the city. What Happened: Thousands of civil servants, lawmakers, and business leaders have taken part in nearly 100 political study seminars organized by the authorities since the July 1 remarks by the Chinese president, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to the People's Republic of China, Nikkei Asia reported.
POLITICS
Fox News

PA Dem Senate candidate John Fetterman promised to be tip of the 'spear' in transition away from fossil fuels

Senate candidate John Fetterman, D-Pa., once said he would be proud to lead the so-called green transition away from reliance on fossil fuels. Fetterman remarked that he wanted to ensure green sources of energy represent the majority of power generation in Pennsylvania by the end of his lifetime, during a "meet and greet" with fellow state lieutenant governor candidates in 2018. He added that climate change is an existential threat to humanity.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy