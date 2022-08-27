ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football in 2022: Key storylines, players to watch

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Can Michigan put together back-to-back championship seasons? And can Jim Harbaugh’s team pull it off without a preseason All-American on defense?. All eyes will be on the defending Big Ten champion Wolverines this fall, when they embark on the 2022 college football season hoping to replicate the success of a year ago.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s QB plan: What does McCarthy’s ‘promotion’ mean for McNamara?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh chose his words carefully on Monday, making a high-wire walk that showered both quarterbacks with praise without being too critical. The Michigan head coach was days removed from publicly disclosing the plan behind center, a unique arrangement that calls for incumbent Cade McNamara to start Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State (noon, ABC) and J.J. McCarthy to start Week 2 against Hawaii.
The Ann Arbor News

ESPN ‘College GameDay’ analysts weigh in on Michigan QB plan

Before ESPN ‘College GameDay’ returns to the airwaves this week, two of its highest-profile analysts are weighing in on the Michigan quarterback situation. Jim Harbaugh has assigned incumbent quarterback Cade McNamara the start in Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State (Noon, ABC), with J.J. McCarthy set to get the ball in a Week 2 matchup against Hawaii.
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football freshman DT soars up depth chart

ANN ARBOR – Michigan freshman defensive tackle Mason Graham turned some heads during spring practices. The former four-star prospect from Anaheim (Calif.) Servite opened even more eyes during fall camp. In a surprising move Saturday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced a team depth chart on the “In The Trenches” podcast, and Graham finds himself at the top in the Wolverines’ base defense.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan QB battle: Will J.J. McCarthy vs. Cade McNamara competition extend deep into season?

ANN ARBOR – When it comes to Michigan’s quarterback situation entering the 2022, essentially anything is on the table. Head coach Jim Harbaugh deviated from his traditional approach to handling quarterback battles by announcing last Saturday that incumbent starting Cade McNamara will get the nod Saturday in the Wolverines’ opener against Colorado State and sophomore J.J. McCarthy will start week two against Hawaii.
FanSided

Is Michigan Football still leading for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor?

Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete in the 2023 recruiting class is going to officially visit Michigan football during the Maryland game. We all know that in terms of 2023 targets, there aren’t any as important as five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is the definition of a game-changing recruit and...
The Ann Arbor News

Former Michigan DT waived by Los Angeles Chargers

Carlo Kemp finished third on the Los Angeles Chargers with 12 tackles during the preseason, but the former Michigan defensive tackle’s performance wasn’t enough to earn a spot on the 53-player roster. The 6-foot-3, 281-pounder, who moved to outside linebacker with the Chargers, was among the team’s cuts...
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

