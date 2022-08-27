Read full article on original website
Michigan football in 2022: Key storylines, players to watch
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Can Michigan put together back-to-back championship seasons? And can Jim Harbaugh’s team pull it off without a preseason All-American on defense?. All eyes will be on the defending Big Ten champion Wolverines this fall, when they embark on the 2022 college football season hoping to replicate the success of a year ago.
Michigan secondary zeroes in on forcing more turnovers
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s defense ranked in the top 20 of several notable categories last season en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance, including points and yards allowed per game. But forced turnovers was not one of the unit’s strengths, ranking 68th nationally...
Michigan starting LB questionable for opener vs. Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While Jim Harbaugh is happy with the health of his team, Michigan could be without a starting defender for the season opener. Inside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green is questionable for Saturday’s game against Colorado State (noon, ABC) with a soft-tissue injury, Harbaugh recently revealed. “We’ll...
Michigan’s QB plan: What does McCarthy’s ‘promotion’ mean for McNamara?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh chose his words carefully on Monday, making a high-wire walk that showered both quarterbacks with praise without being too critical. The Michigan head coach was days removed from publicly disclosing the plan behind center, a unique arrangement that calls for incumbent Cade McNamara to start Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State (noon, ABC) and J.J. McCarthy to start Week 2 against Hawaii.
ESPN ‘College GameDay’ analysts weigh in on Michigan QB plan
Before ESPN ‘College GameDay’ returns to the airwaves this week, two of its highest-profile analysts are weighing in on the Michigan quarterback situation. Jim Harbaugh has assigned incumbent quarterback Cade McNamara the start in Saturday’s season opener against Colorado State (Noon, ABC), with J.J. McCarthy set to get the ball in a Week 2 matchup against Hawaii.
Michigan Wolverines commit tracker: Strong opening week for in-state recruits
Michigan’s football team kicks off its season Saturday against Colorado State, but most of the Wolverines’ recruits are already underway in 2022. Below are the available stats for the Wolverines’ commits and top targets from last week. Michigan currently has 14 verbal pledges in the 2023 cycle and two in the 2024 class.
Michigan football freshman DT soars up depth chart
ANN ARBOR – Michigan freshman defensive tackle Mason Graham turned some heads during spring practices. The former four-star prospect from Anaheim (Calif.) Servite opened even more eyes during fall camp. In a surprising move Saturday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announced a team depth chart on the “In The Trenches” podcast, and Graham finds himself at the top in the Wolverines’ base defense.
Late addition Eyabi Anoma could suit up for Michigan’s season opener
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Eyabi Anoma joined the Michigan football team less than two weeks ago, yet Jim Harbaugh remains hopeful that the transfer will suit up for the season opener. He may even play. The graduate transfer outside linebacker from the University of Tennessee, Martin, was officially added...
Ex-Michigan linebacker cut by Washington Commanders
Former Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson will be searching for a new NFL home after spending his first two seasons with the Washington Commanders. Hudson was one of 25 players cut by Washington on Tuesday as teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline. Since getting...
College football is back! Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more this week
7 p.m. ET in Stillwater, Okla.
Michigan QB battle: Will J.J. McCarthy vs. Cade McNamara competition extend deep into season?
ANN ARBOR – When it comes to Michigan’s quarterback situation entering the 2022, essentially anything is on the table. Head coach Jim Harbaugh deviated from his traditional approach to handling quarterback battles by announcing last Saturday that incumbent starting Cade McNamara will get the nod Saturday in the Wolverines’ opener against Colorado State and sophomore J.J. McCarthy will start week two against Hawaii.
Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy: How Michigan QB battle will be evaluated
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaching staff have elected to delay naming a full-time starter at quarterback, announcing Saturday that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy will both get a chance to showcase their play in the non-conference schedule. McNamara, the incumbent and full-time starter during the Wolverines’ 2021 season, will...
Former Michigan DT among Steelers cuts as undrafted rookie
Former Michigan defensive tackle Donovan Jeter lasted all of training camp after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent, but he didn’t survive final cuts Tuesday. As NFL teams trim their rosters to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline, Jeter was one of the...
Is Michigan Football still leading for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor?
Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete in the 2023 recruiting class is going to officially visit Michigan football during the Maryland game. We all know that in terms of 2023 targets, there aren’t any as important as five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is the definition of a game-changing recruit and...
Former Michigan DT waived by Los Angeles Chargers
Carlo Kemp finished third on the Los Angeles Chargers with 12 tackles during the preseason, but the former Michigan defensive tackle’s performance wasn’t enough to earn a spot on the 53-player roster. The 6-foot-3, 281-pounder, who moved to outside linebacker with the Chargers, was among the team’s cuts...
PFF ranks the best offensive lines in college football, 2 B1G teams crack top 10
A pair of B1G programs cracked PFF’s top 10 list of the best offensive line units in the nation ahead of Week 1 action next Saturday. The two programs in question, Ohio State and Michigan, placed first and ninth, respectively. USC, which joins the B1G in 2024, placed third on the list.
A crash stole Olympic bronze medalist's career; now Inkster native back on track
Detroit — Earl Jones, one of the toughest runners around, had overcome so much in his life. That Jones, at this moment on a hot August night in 1984 in Los Angeles, was on the podium with a bronze Olympic medal draped around his neck was improbable in itself.
Pittsburgh Steelers releasing ex-Lions offensive lineman after short stint
ALLEN PARK -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing interior offensive lineman Ryan McCollum after claiming him off waivers via the Detroit Lions less than two weeks ago. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported the news. McCollum appeared in 13 games while earning one start at center for the Lions in...
Report: Detroit Lions waiving former starting nickelback
ALLEN PARK -- A.J. Parker, who went from undrafted to starting nickelback for the Detroit Lions last year, will reportedly be waived ahead of the league’s roster cut deadline. Parker had been locked into a battle with cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Chase Lucas for the inside spot through camp...
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
