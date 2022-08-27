Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Norfolk: Family trapped by rising tide at Scolt Head Island rescue
A family was rescued from a Norfolk nature reserve after becoming cut off by the incoming tide. A lifeboat crew from RNLI Wells launched from Holkham Bay to help two adults and a child on Scolt Head Island at about 16:15 BST on Friday. They were on trapped on a...
BBC
Guinea's military junta to release funds to host Africa Cup of Nations in 2025
Guinea's military junta has insisted it is committed to hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and will release funds and fast-track access to land to help the country's preparations. The announcement on Monday came ahead of a two-day visit by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to monitor Guinea's...
BBC
Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry
The Solomon Islands has temporarily halted all naval visits after failing to grant access to US and UK ships earlier this month. Honiara said the vessels had not sought access in time, and this prompted a review of arrival procedure. But the move marks a departure from routine and has...
BBC
Scottish government 'cannot offer' more money to end pay dispute
The Scottish government "cannot offer" any more money to help resolve the ongoing council worker pay dispute. Deputy First Minister John Swinney said "people needed to understand there were finite limits" on finances. The GMB, one of the three unions whose workers have been on strike, said more had to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
False widow spiders: Mum's warning after baby is bitten
A mother whose baby was bitten by a noble false widow spider has urged people to be aware of the dangers of the invasive species. Sarah Jane Dennelly was speaking after a study revealed that the venom from false widow spiders is 230 times stronger than native Irish spiders. Scientists...
Comments / 0