ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crash near Chester

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Chester area of Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 10:15 on Friday, Aug. 26, a motorcyclist was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson headed south on Old Stage Road when, on the 12200 block, it crossed over the center line and ran into a 2007 Lincoln headed in the opposite direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wm0W1_0hXeaylr00
12200 Old Stage Road
Driver charged with reckless driving after allegedly running red light, killing Dumfries man

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Old Stage Road between Osbourne Road and West Hundred Road are currently closed as police investigate the crash. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-478-0660.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC12

Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way crash in Richmond over the weekend. Troopers were called around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 to the 1300 block of Cary Street for a three-vehicle crash. Police said a 2019 Harley Davison 114 motorcycle was...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Multiple lanes closed after crash on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are blocked after a crash on I-95 in Richmond Tuesday morning. The crash happened at mile marker 75 near 7th street and the I-64 east ramp. VDOT says the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed, and that backups are 3.5...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Dumfries, VA
City
Lincoln, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Chester, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Sports
NBC12

All lanes open after crash on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes have reopened following a crash on I-95 north in Richmond Tuesday morning. The crash happened at mile marker 75 near 7th street and the I-64 east ramp. VDOT says backups are 4.5 miles long, and to use alternate routes to get around the area.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
13newsnow.com

One dead after 5-car crash on Jefferson Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — A section of Jefferson Avenue was closed in both directions due to a 5-vehicle crash that happened just after midnight Sunday Killing a man, the Newport News Police Department said. The department said the crash happened in the area of Habersham Drive, and one of the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Four escape multi-car wreck on Interstate 95 in Greensville County

Four motorists escaped a frightening Aug. 21 multi-car wreck on Interstate 95, and all four have been released from area hospitals. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Greensville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene of a two-car wreck at mile marker 3 on Interstate 95 near Emporia. One vehicle was found fully overturned and engulfed in flames at the side of the road, while the other was found further down the road.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NBC12

Hazmat called to crash with pesticide leak in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Hazmat crews were called to a crash involving the leak of pesticides in Chesterfield Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of South Arch Road between Redbridge Road and Castleburg Drive. The area was closed for an extended period of time but has reopened. Officials...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy