Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after crash near Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Chester area of Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 10:15 on Friday, Aug. 26, a motorcyclist was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson headed south on Old Stage Road when, on the 12200 block, it crossed over the center line and ran into a 2007 Lincoln headed in the opposite direction.

12200 Old Stage Road

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Old Stage Road between Osbourne Road and West Hundred Road are currently closed as police investigate the crash. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-478-0660.

