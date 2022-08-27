San Diego ASID volunteers, Humble Design to furnish a home for local family in need

A year after helping a family emerging from homelessness finally find their footing in a comfortable, beautiful setting of their own, members of the San Diego chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) have paired with the nonprofit interior design company Humble Design San Diego to do it again.

The experience in summer 2021 was a deeply moving one for the San Diego interior designers, who helped design and furnish an apartment in Chula Vista for a single mom and her four children — a girl and three boys.

This time, the volunteers will work their magic for another family in Chula Vista, with the reveal planned for Sept. 2. A design team composed of Humble Design staff designers and an ASID guest designer is scheduled to meet the family, a single mom with four boys, earlier in the week.

“Based on that interview, ASID volunteers will have three days to use their creativity and expertise to design a home that reflects the preferences, interests, color choices, hobbies and dreams of the five-member family,” said Laura Lavoie, city director for Humble Design San Diego. The designers will have access to Humble Design’s warehouse of donated furnishings, accessories, kitchenware and linens in Logan Heights, as well as their ingenuity and resources.

In preparation for this sponsored “Day of Service,” ASID mounted a campaign this summer to collect new and gently used furniture and accessories, with drop-off points across San Diego County. Area residents responded with an outpouring of donations, and hundreds of items were collected.

“This is DIY design at its finest,” said Shannon Rice, president of the ASID San Diego chapter. “We’re focusing the skills we usually apply to well-to-do clients on a family emerging from homelessness. It is an extremely gratifying experience, especially considering that most Humble Design clients have only a few bags of personal belongings and many are sleeping on the floor.”

The project dovetails with the mission of Humble Design, which serves families, veterans and individuals transitioning out of homelessness by providing professional design services using donated home furnishings. The organization, founded in 2009 in Detroit and now operating in five U.S. cities, transforms empty houses and apartments into clean, dignified and welcoming homes. It has served clients locally since 2018, helping more than 650 San Diegans — including more than 350 children — in their efforts to begin the next chapter of their lives.

This is the ASID chapter’s second home design project with Humble Design San Diego and will be Humble Design’s 226th home in the area.

“As we became aware of Humble Design’s mission, we knew that there was robust synergy between our two nonprofit organizations,” Rice said. “Once we have our partnership programs vetted and implemented, we intend to share our success with ASID chapters located in the cities where Humble Design is designing for good: Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and Seattle. This is the design community’s opportunity to use its professional pledge ‘design impacts lives’ in an incredibly meaningful way.”

Humble Design San Diego has a staff of 10 assisted by hundreds of volunteers, and their work is completely funded by philanthropy. Local business and foundation sponsors to date for 2022 include Frank Subaru, La Jolla Cosmetic, UBS, Invest in Others Foundation, The Osinski Family Foundation, Coldwell Banker West Foundation, JaxKelly, Manny Moreno and the Honest Agent Team, Elevate Foundation, Workshops for Warriors, The Shryne Group, Shoreline Community Services, ADU Geeks and Studio H.

“Our mission is to help clients to break the cycle of homelessness by creating beautiful, personalized, dignified homes where families and veterans can find peace, strength and hope,” said Lavoie. “Statistics show that up to 50 percent of previously unsheltered families return to homelessness within a year of securing housing; by contrast, less than 1 percent of Humble Design’s clients return to experiencing homelessness. Help from Humble Design enables our clients to change their lives for good.”

Humble Design accepts donations in the form of funding, volunteers or like-new apartment-sized furniture and home goods. All can be arranged through their website: humbledesign.org/sandiego . Photos of Humble Design’s home transformations can be found on Instagram or on Facebook .

Members of the American Society of Interior Designers , founded in 1975, are committed to the belief that interior design can positively change people’s lives, and they are involved through education, advocacy, community building and outreach. ASID's network of 48 chapters throughout North America has more than 30,000 members who engage in various professional programs and activities. Learn more about the San Diego chapter at casd.asid.org .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .