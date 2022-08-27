ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

'There is no more life in Afghanistan.' How one refugee photographer is rebuilding in San Diego

By Valerie Plesch, Enrique Huaiquil
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

On Aug. 24, 2021, Omer Khan, a freelance photographer from Kabul, Afghanistan, grabbed his camera and a few other belongings as he escaped his homeland with his wife, son, and brother, nine days after the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the capital.

Khan is among the more than 80,000 refugees who were able to evacuate Afghanistan. He navigated chaos and danger at the Kabul airport before making his way onto a crammed U.S. military flight, with the United States as the final destination.

One year later, Khan — who has created a new life for himself and his family in El Cajon — reflects on what he left behind in Afghanistan and what he hopes for his future in the U.S.

“We lost everything. We lost our [identity], home, our life.”

Khan’s passion for photography started in 2014, when he enrolled in a journalism program at a private university in Kabul. He worked as a photographer for television stations and NGOs and rented a gallery space with his brother at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, where he sold his photos and Afghan handicrafts.

Khan ventured to all corners of Afghanistan to document the people and landscapes of his country. Two years before fleeing, he published about 250 copies of a photo book titled “Hidden Treasure” so he could “show the positive side of Afghanistan, the unseen face of Afghanistan, to the world.”

He was able to bring only one copy on his flight out of Afghanistan.

On August 15, as news spread that the Taliban had taken over Kabul , Khan was at his gallery. His wife, Hasiba, called and told him to come home.

“No one could believe that the Taliban would take over Afghanistan again,” he said.

Because of his affiliation with the embassy, Khan knew he couldn’t stay in Afghanistan. The Taliban was already hunting Afghans who had worked with Americans.

His employer at the embassy told him to expect a signal when it was time to be evacuated.

After waiting for nine days and hearing nothing, Khan decided to head to the airport with his wife, son, and brother.

The move paid off. Khan caught a U.S. military relief flight on August 25.

He left behind his father, mother, sister and brother.

Before evacuating, Khan documented the immediate aftermath of the Taliban takeover, including images of women at a Kabul beauty salon that were defaced. It was the last set of photos he took in Afghanistan.

After spending three months at Camp Atterbury in Indiana, which housed thousands of Afghan evacuees, Khan and his family settled in El Cajon.

With the help of Jewish Family Services, a resettlement agency working with Afghan refugees, Khan found a one-bedroom apartment in January that's close to work, as well as markets selling traditional Afghan food..

Khan also found work at Subway as a Sandwich Artist, which is how Subway describes its workers who prepare sandwiches. He and his older brother send about $400 every month to his family back home. Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan’s economy has plummeted, and families are struggling to keep afloat.

He hopes to work again as a photographer in San Diego.

“Here life is very different than in Afghanistan," he said. "But I'm happy now being here. Life is good."

Khan and his family arrived in the U.S. on humanitarian parole, which allows them to live and work for two years. He and tens of thousands of other Afghan refugees who evacuated do not have a clear path to stay in the country.

The Biden administration has asked Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would streamline the process for visa candidates who worked for the U.S government and allow Afghans to get legal status in the U.S.

Khan is currently seeking asylum so he can stay in the country.

During his free time, Khan goes through the three hard drives that he was able to bring with him from Afghanistan, searching for photos that he didn’t publish yet on his Instagram or Facebook.

On his Instagram, he continues to post photos of his homeland, along with new photos and videos from San Diego. Khan loves exploring and photographing the region, particularly the architecture of downtown and the beach in La Jolla.

One year after escaping Afghanistan, Khan still has trouble seeing pictures from home.

"It’s like a dream, everything changed in one night,” he said.

Khan remembers thinking about his son's future as he fled Afghanistan.

“This will be good for him. I spent all of my childhood in war. It is good for him to spend his life and be raised in a good situation and good area.

“San Diego is my home. There is no more life in Afghanistan”

This story was produced with the support of the Pulitzer Center.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases global terrorist attack warning to Americans

The US State Department issued a new terrorist attack warning on Tuesday evening urging Americans to take “worldwide caution” when traveling due to a heightened risk of “terrorist attacks” and “anti-American violence” in the wake of the death of Ayman al-Zawahri, a terrorist leader who the Biden administration claimed was killed in a US drone strike on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
Indiana State
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
El Cajon, CA
Government
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

You may not hear much more about a Brittney Griner prisoner swap and there's a good reason why

Brittney Griner needs to be freed from her Russian prison as soon as possible. Russian authorities sentenced the Phoenix Mercury star to 9 years in prison for what they called “drug possession and smuggling.” Authorities arrested Griner at the airport back in February after they found less than a gram of cannabis oil on her person upon arrival in the country. She’s been in jail ever since.
CELEBRITIES
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun

If the Army becomes more expeditionary, it must be prepared for adversaries who have learned the importance of fighting U.S. forces asymmetrically. The U.S. Army’s most important focus should be to understand how it is most likely to be used and in which environments. Throughout its history, the Army has regularly engaged in small wars and will likely continue to do so. David Kilcullen offers a compelling argument that most conflicts will occur in highly-networked mega-cities located on the littorals, many of which will be “feral cities.” Intervention in these spaces may be undertaken for various reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to peacekeeping to counter-insurgency, and involve low-to-medium intensity conflict. The Army must therefore prepare for what former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Charles C. Krulak described as the “Three Block War” scenario. Fighting in open terrain is a historical anomaly common only to the past several centuries; instead, siege warfare and wars in cities have been the norm, to which modern war may be returning. Before becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley predicted that the Army would likely have to fight in urban areas. As a result, it needed to change how it organized, trained, and equipped itself as it was not postured for this mission.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Taliban#The U S Embassy
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Iran captures US Navy sea drone; then capitulates immediately

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ship briefly captured and began towing a U.S. Navy sea drone in international waters on Tuesday. When confronted by a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter, Iran surrendered immediately. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released two videos of the IRGC vessel Shahid Baziar...
MILITARY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
47K+
Followers
84K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy