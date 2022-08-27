Vanderbilt football opens its season against Hawaii on Saturday hoping to build on 2021's 2-10 season.

The Commodores playing Week Zero in Hawaii gives them an extra bye week.

Vanderbilt has more certainty in the depth chart than last year, with Mike Wright solidified in the starting quarterback position. Several defensive players are hurt: Miles Capers, Devin Lee and Daevion Davis will not play against Hawaii due to injuries, and Brayden Bapst is doubtful.

The Commodores opened as a 6.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors with an over/under of 2.5 wins for the season.

What time is Vanderbilt-Hawaii game? And what channel?

The game will be at 9:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

SIGNS OF PROGRESS: Why Vanderbilt football might improve in 2022 — everywhere but the record

THREE BOLD PREDICTIONS: Bold predictions for Vanderbilt football in 2022 include backup QB battle, NFL prospects

DEPTH CHART: Here's Vanderbilt football's depth chart for the opening game against Hawaii

Vanderbilt football at Hawaii: Live score updates

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football at Hawaii in season opener: Live score updates