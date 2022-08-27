Read full article on original website
1919 Movie Shows Atlantic City Boardwalk – A Century Before it Smelled Like Pot
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells.....uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
Three South Jersey Sushi Restaurants Among Greatest in New Jersey
As the calendar gets ready to turn to September, the summer is officially almost over. Make sure you get to one of the many great sushi restaurants before the summer ends, its always a great night out. The fall is often considered on of the best times of year to...
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
Citywide surveillance cameras highlight $16.8M plan for Atlantic City
Atlantic City’s mayor likes to herald a “great day” every time he addresses a group. But on Monday, it was a multimillion-dollar day. The governor and other state leaders joined Mayor Marty Small to announce $16.8 million in supplemental state funding for improvements to the city and public safety.
Here’s Where to Catch $3 Movies This Saturday in the Atlantic City Area
Movie theater owners are trying to jump-start their businesses in a big way this weekend. "National Cinema Day" has been designated for this Saturday across the country - it's a day when many theaters will be offering movies for just $3. According to the National Cinema Day website, the $3...
50 Years Later, Lifeguard Returns to Work on Jersey Beach
If you are on the beach in Sea Isle City through the end of this summer, you may notice one lifeguard who seems a little older than the rest. That's probably Eric Greensmith, a retired doctor back on the lifeguard stand after 50 years. He was a member of the...
Man wounded in Atlantic City daylight shooting Sunday
An Atlantic City man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old was grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor injury in the shooting on Morris Avenue just before 1 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. An investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the incident, they are...
What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?
We have selected 10 municipalities throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Our team of family members, readers, and friends then reviewed each and selected what each of these communities are most famous for. As always, we readily confess that this exercise is completely subjective in nature and wide open to...
On the Market at the Shore: Streamline Moderne Oceanfront House in Longport
This well-decked-out house looks like it dates to the 1930s but is actually much younger than that. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Did this house get lost on its way to South Beach?. Maybe, for it would certainly...
Prosecutor: Two From Atlantic City, NJ, Charged for Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man
Two men have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City late last week. One is in custody and the other, deemed armed and dangerous, is being sought by police. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says two men from Atlantic City have been charged in connection to...
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
This is beginning to feel like an everyday occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The latest shooting...
Yep! That Was Kevin Jonas Eating at Popular Northfield NJ Pizzeria
Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend. I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments
Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
Atlantic City, NJ family loses another member to gun violence
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small vowed justice for a family that lost another family member to gun violence early Sunday morning. Malikah McLaughlin, 26 was found with a gunshot wound on South Bellevue Avenue around 1:10 a.m. after police responded to a 911 call. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Letter: Anti-Semitism at Spirit Airlines Gate in Atlantic City
We live in Miami and came to New Jersey for a weekend party. We were returning home ACY-MIA on flight 3104 scheduled for 2:10pm. We arrived early at our gate, Gate 10. As we know from our frequent travels, we need to get a green tag for our stroller. We went straight to the counter to get our tag.
Upscale Italian Restaurant Opening in Mastoris in Bordentown, NJ
If you've been wondering what's going to open in the former Mastoris Diner location on Route 130 in Bordentown, wonder no more. Ristorante Lucca & Piano Bar is coming this fall, according to its website and it looks great. Back in January when Mastoris closed its doors for good the...
Supporter of AC, NJ Mayor Accuses Him Of Bad Conduct At Airshow
Allegations about the recent alleged conduct of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small have surfaced and are now a matter of public record. We have interviewed several people close to the situation, who have alleged some disturbing things about Small’s alleged conduct at this past Wednesday, August 24, 2022 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow.
Toms River, NJ shuts down hookah bar after deadly shooting
TOMS RIVER — A hookah bar that was the backdrop for a deadly shooting Saturday has been shut down by the municipality for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill announced. The early morning gunfire near Top Tier Hookah Lounge at a shopping center on Hooper Avenue...
A Chat With: Bart Blatstein talks Rittenhouse Square, Atlantic City and a bit of nostalgia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He's the developer behind some of Philadelphia's most vibrant neighborhoods and changing the way we look at Atlantic City. He's also the president of Friends of Rittenhouse Square, one of the most fantastic destinations in the country.Bart Blatstein recently sat down for A Chat With Jessica Kartalija.Blatstein is a real estate developer based in Philadelphia. He lives at Rittenhouse Square.Kartalija: Philadelphia Magazine called you "the most creative developer that the city has seen in a generation." That's a huge compliment. Blatstein: Well, I appreciate that. I am one of a lot of developers here in the city and...
