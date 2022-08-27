ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BreakingAC

Man wounded in Atlantic City daylight shooting Sunday

An Atlantic City man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old was grazed by a bullet and suffered a minor injury in the shooting on Morris Avenue just before 1 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. An investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the incident, they are...
94.5 PST

Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Anti-Semitism at Spirit Airlines Gate in Atlantic City

We live in Miami and came to New Jersey for a weekend party. We were returning home ACY-MIA on flight 3104 scheduled for 2:10pm. We arrived early at our gate, Gate 10. As we know from our frequent travels, we need to get a green tag for our stroller. We went straight to the counter to get our tag.
CBS Philly

A Chat With: Bart Blatstein talks Rittenhouse Square, Atlantic City and a bit of nostalgia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He's the developer behind some of Philadelphia's most vibrant neighborhoods and changing the way we look at Atlantic City. He's also the president of Friends of Rittenhouse Square, one of the most fantastic destinations in the country.Bart Blatstein recently sat down for A Chat With Jessica Kartalija.Blatstein is a real estate developer based in Philadelphia. He lives at Rittenhouse Square.Kartalija: Philadelphia Magazine called you "the most creative developer that the city has seen in a generation." That's a huge compliment. Blatstein: Well, I appreciate that. I am one of a lot of developers here in the city and...
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

