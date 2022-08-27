Ford made the best decision it could have made when it decided to bring back the Bronco name. The compact off-road SUV instantly made an impression and put competitors in a lot of trouble. But, at the same time, it’s hard to overlook how modern the new Bronco is compared to the original 1966 Bronco. It seems that Ford feels the same, as while customers are still waiting for their first orders, the company announced the special Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited editions. There will only be 1966 units built - as a tribute to the year the original Bronco debuted.

CARS ・ 18 DAYS AGO