1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red Ditches Supercharger for Twin Turbos
If the standard GT500 isn't enough for you, Shelby is happy to turn things up to 11.
2023 Ford Bronco Adds Optional Shadow Black-Painted Modular Hardtop
Way back when the sixth-generation Ford Bronco debuted for the 2021 model year, Wildtrak and First Edition trims were slated to come with a standard Shadow Black-painted modular hardtop. However, Ford sent an email to reservation holders prior to the SUV’s launch informing them that this particular feature would be a late availability option, and it was later delayed to the 2022 model year, though the painted hardtop still isn’t available. Now, it seems as if the Shadow Black-painted hardtop will indeed be available on the 2023 Ford Bronco, according to a leak posted by a Bronco6G member recently.
Here’s Why The Ford Maverick Pickup Is So Popular
The 2022 Ford Maverick has dominated its segment though the second quarter of this year amid tremendous demand for the new compact pickup, which has faced a tremendous backlog of orders since its launch. In fact, the Maverick outsold the Ford Ranger through the first half of 2022 and its chief rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, by a significant margin, in spite of facing numerous production constraints. There are a few simple reasons why the Ford Maverick has been such a hot commodity thus far, too.
Prototype Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla Intake Manifold Appears To Deliver: Video
Back in 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form, and just last month, the automaker began selling a complete powertrain package including that particular engine along with the Ford Super Duty 10R140 transmission. Thus far, the Godzilla V8 has proven to be quite the powerhouse, even with modest modifications, though the production powerplant isn’t a great fit in some applications. However, as we learned just last week, Ford has been working on a new intake manifold that aims to rectify that issue, and early testing by YouTuber REVan Evan proves that it’s more than up to the task.
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Models To Get Optional Black Soft Tops
The 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage and Heritage Limited were revealed earlier this month as retro-inspired versions of the rugged off-roader that pay tribute to the original 1966 model in a number of ways. One of those features is an Oxford White modular hardtop, which matches other white accents like the front grille and wheels. However, it seems as if the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage models will also be available with an optional black soft top, according to a screenshot outlining new model year changes posted by a Bronco Nation user recently.
Ford Pays Tribute To The Original 1966 Bronco In the Best Way Possible
Ford made the best decision it could have made when it decided to bring back the Bronco name. The compact off-road SUV instantly made an impression and put competitors in a lot of trouble. But, at the same time, it’s hard to overlook how modern the new Bronco is compared to the original 1966 Bronco. It seems that Ford feels the same, as while customers are still waiting for their first orders, the company announced the special Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited editions. There will only be 1966 units built - as a tribute to the year the original Bronco debuted.
Here Is Every 2022 Ford Impacted By The Wi-Fi Hotspot Removal Update
The 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot feature is a handy one to have in a vehicle, helping to keep occupants connected no matter where they are. However, the formerly standard feature has been constrained from quite a few 2022 Ford vehicles, and the list continues to expand with each passing day. Below, Ford Authority has compiled a list of all of The Blue Oval’s products that no longer include Wi-Fi Hotspot functionality.
2021-2023 Ford F-150 Raptor Conversions Now Possible Via PaxPower
Ever since the second-generation Ford F-150 Raptor ditched V8 power in favor of the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine, those seeking a hardcore Blue Oval off-road pickup have been forced to turn to the aftermarket to get that particular combination. Companies like Roush and Shelby American build their own versions of more off-road-capable, V8-powered Raptor alternatives, but PaxPower has been offering comprehensive Ford Ranger Raptor and Ford F-150 Raptor conversions for a while, too. Now, PaxPower has debuted its new 2021-2023 Ford F-150 Raptor conversion for fans of the latest generation of the venerable pickup.
Listen to the V8 Roar of the Next-Gen Ford Mustang
YouTube/MotrolixFord has teased the engine note of the new 2024 Mustang ahead of the model's full reveal on September 14.
Patent Filings Suggest Ford Pickups Could Get Pivotable Sill Assembly
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pivotable sill assembly for pickups, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 24th, 2021, published on August 25th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0266915. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of pickup bed-related patents over...
Ford Evos ST-Line Prototype Spotted Testing In Michigan
The Ford Evos is a sleek crossover that’s unfortunately exclusive to the Chinese market. It was first revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show in 2021 before launching in the Asian country a short time later. Ford Authority spies have spotted the crossover out and about in Dearborn a handful of times in the past, and have now captured a black Ford Evos ST on camera in Michigan.
2023 Ford Edge Titanium Gains Standard ActiveX Seating
In recent years, Ford has been adding ActiveX seats to a variety of vehicles, including the Ford EcoSport, Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Ford Escape, and Ford Mustang, to name a few. ActiveX is a high-end synthetic material that retains a premium look and feel with more durability and stain resistance than traditional leather. Ford also says that ActiveX is easier to clean, and it contains no animal-based material. Lincoln is gaining a new material dubbed Dura-Touch, which is somewhat similar. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Edge Titanium is also adding standard ActiveX seating, with a bit of a twist.
We Render A Hypothetical Lincoln Aviator Coupe Variant
The demand for small SUVs is through the roof right now, prompting many automakers to design and introduce coupe variants of their most popular SUVs. Lincoln has yet to enter the space itself, but Ford Authority couldn’t help but wonder what a potential Lincoln Aviator coupe would look like, leading us to render our own hypothetical version of the vehicle.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Estimated Delivery Times Revealed
Details outlining changes for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E were released by the automaker itself just last week, a list of updates that is highlighted by some substantial price increases for the EV crossover across the board. Now, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E build and price configurator is also live at FoMoCo’s official site, and it lists the estimated delivery times for each model, giving us even more insight into the Mach-E as it enters its third year of production.
Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked
The fastest Ford Mustangs are serious performers. However, some are faster than others, like the Shelby GT500 and Mustang Mach 1. The post Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Maverick GFC Platform Camper Debuts For Overlanding Enthusiasts
Since its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick has proven to be rather popular with a diverse group of customers, and perhaps unsurprisingly, is also a popular vehicle to modify. As such, we’ve seen a host of aftermarket parts and accessories launch for the compact pickup over the past several months, including a new intake manifold and throttle body spacer kit from Boomba Racing, powered tonneau covers, an air strut suspension kit, and an active cargo system. Now, a company called GFC has debuted a new platform camper for the Ford Maverick that should prove pretty appealing to those that like to sleep in the wilderness.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Is Compatible With Bolt Lock Product Lineup
Theft is nothing new in the automotive world, but in recent years, the Ford F-Series line of pickups has been targeted more than any other vehicle. Thieves aren’t just stealing trucks, either – they’re taking anything of value, whether that be tailgates, cargo, or even taillights. There are some ways to prevent this type of theft, including dealer-installed options like like tailgate locks and multiple aftermarket deterrents as well. Now, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning has gained one of the latter in the form of Bolt’s entire line of anti-theft products.
Ford EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Issue Solved Via Walnut Blasting: Video
A common problem that arises with the Ford EcoBoost engine family is that of unwanted carbon buildup. As the vehicle ages and its mileage increases, carbon buildup occurs on the back of the intake valves, potentially causing drivability issues due to disturbed airflow. As Ford Authority previously reported, seasoned Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has addressed this issue in the past. Recently, another vehicle ended up in his bay for a cleaning of excessive carbon buildup, and he found an efficient solution to get it running right again.
