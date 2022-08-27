ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colorado Daily

Opinion: Jan Burton: Addressing Hill safety issues must be top priority

The 2022-2023 collegiate school year has started with a rash of parties on the Hill. On my own block, a fraternity annex (nine members of the same fraternity, living in a single-family home) held a party in their backyard because it was larger than the yard of their main fraternity house. My neighbors and I endured amplified music, screaming and yelling, and a party buzz for over four hours. After nine calls from impacted neighbors, the police visited the home three times but did not issue a ticket. This is consistent with previous years. “Chaos” is the word one of our police officers used to describe that Friday night on the Hill.
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?

It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
K99

The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Drought has improved over Front Range

After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.At the same time conditions have also improved for cities along the northern I-25 corridor from the Denver metro area up through Fort Collins. Conditions are on the low end of the scale -- being abnormally dry to moderate.Other areas are not so lucky. From Denver International Airport north to Greeley and out...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

BRAUCHLER | A DA fails justice; a judge restores it

Last Friday, hope for change in the pursuit of criminal justice and public safety came from an unexpected corner of a Denver courtroom. For each of the past 10 years, I have described our legislature as the most offender-friendly in Colorado’s history, and each year, the General Assembly has proven me right. In legislative hearings during the past decade, our General Assembly has de-emphasized — if not outright dismissed — the input of victims on the crimes that impact them most.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

New parkway would access Denver International Airport

Three decades after the runways were graded across the empty plains northeast of downtown, developers and investors are taking a new look at Denver International Airport and they’ve set off an explosion of growth in the countryside nearby. The airport’s 54-square-mile expanse, including huge tracts remaining for future runways,...
DENVER, CO
castlepinesconnection.com

Green Chile, a Colorado Favorite

I’ve spent most of my life living in the West, but it wasn’t until I moved to Colorado that I discovered green chile. Of course I had eaten green chiles, usually as part of a Mexican dish, but when I moved to Colorado and saw it featured on restaurant menus in nearly every local joint I visited, I had to try it. And after just one bite, I was hooked. It never ceases to amaze me how much the small addition of green chile to just about any dish – burgers, sandwiches, even soup – wakes up the flavor and adds a hearty heat that renders the dish more satisfying.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Neurosurgery One in Littleton, Colorado Treats First Patient with ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced that Denver-based Neurosurgery One became the first provider in the Rocky Mountain region to treat patients using the ZAP-X ® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery ® platform. ZAP-X is the latest advancement in completely non-invasive brain tumor treatment and aims to set new standards in patient safety, comfort, convenience, and treatment accuracy. Neurosurgery One doctors are now performing stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) using ZAP-X in an outpatient facility in the south Denver metro area of Littleton, Colorado. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005018/en/ William (Bill) Lawson, of Edwards, CO, was the first patient in the Rocky Mountain region to undergo ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery at Neurosurgery One in Littleton. He was treated for an acoustic neuroma, a benign tumor on the main nerve leading between the inner ear and brain. Professional photo by Ellen Jaskol.
SAN CARLOS, CA
cpr.org

Colorado air regulators shut down oil and gas facility outside Fort Collins due to air pollution and health concerns

After repeated air pollution violations, Colorado regulators ordered Prospect Energy to immediately cease operations at an oil and gas storage site north of Fort Collins. Michael Ogletree, the director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, said Wednesday’s shutdown order at the company’s Krause tank battery marks the first time Colorado has shut down a facility due to air pollution concerns in over a decade.
COLORADO STATE

