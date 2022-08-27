ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State football, Dematrius Davis win over Howard in Eddie Robinson Jr. debut

By Maxwell Donaldson, Montgomery Advertiser
 6 days ago

Lightning couldn't stop Alabama State as it started the Eddie Robinson Jr. era with a 23-13 win over Howard in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta.

The game start was delayed by 90 minutes at the start and weather delays occurred late in the first and fourth quarters, including in the final minutes. That delay ended up being the end of the game. Robinson won his debut as ASU coach.

Alabama State had two early touchdowns before slowing down and taking a seven-point lead into halftime. The teams traded second-half touchdowns before a field goal capped off the win.

Quarterback Dematrius Davis, an Auburn transfer, led the Hornets (1-0) by going 17 for 24 for 187 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added 34 yards on the ground.

Here’s what we learned from the opening game:

Offense shows promise early

The Hornets’ offense scored on their second and third drives after struggling on the first drive. Davis, who showed why he came to campus as a highly-touted transfer, found receivers across the field, including La’Vontae Shenault on a 34-yard catch down the sideline that set up the second score.

Davis used his legs to extend plays and helped get Alabama State in scoring position. There is some stuff to clean up, even with the offensive success, but his ASU career got off to a winning start..

Alabama State: Bold predictions ahead of Alabama State football opener

Eddie Robinson Jr.: What Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said at SWAC media days

Defense bends but doesn’t break

The Bison had some success on offense, marching into the red zone three times in the first half but leaving with two field goals. The Hornets' defense, which had some problems getting off the field, was able to slow down a Bison attack that looked strong elsewhere.

The second half saw the Hornets give up a touchdown but continue to slow Howard down.

Run game compliments pass game

The run game was a complement to a passing game that drove the Hornets down the field. When the Hornets were inside either 20-yard-line, the run game was relied upon. It helped jump-start drives when the Hornets were backed up to their end zone.

Alabama State gained 115 rushing yards, led by Jacory Merritt with 55 yards and a touchdown.

Up next

Alabama State returns home to host Miles in the Labor Day Classic on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama State football, Dematrius Davis win over Howard in Eddie Robinson Jr. debut

Comments / 0

