Iowa book review: 'Beauty at Short' recalls baseball glory days

Baseball has long been regarded as America’s favorite pastime. While some may find that arguable, given the ascendance of football and other sports, baseball remains an icon of the past – and hopefully the future.

"Beauty at Short" by Tom Alesia of Madison, Wis., takes an in-depth look at the career of Sioux City, Iowa, native Dave Bancroft that’s both statistically comprehensive and interesting. Bancroft, who made his lifetime home in Superior, Wis., earned the nickname “Beauty” from his play on the field.

“Dave Bancroft should not be in the Baseball Hall of Fame,” Alesia begins. Alesia makes the point that while Bancroft did a remarkable job at shortstop, his hitting career was spotty.

And a checkered career it was at that. Bancroft started in the minors with a Sioux City team, the Black Knights, moving on through various minor-league teams in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Oregon, finally landing a spot with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1915-20.

"I think he’s the greatest shortstop that ever played the position,” said Garry Cranath, Phillies player-manager. After the Phillies, Bancroft moved on to the New York Giants, Boston Braves and Brooklyn Robins, returning to the Giants as assistant coach. After that, Bancroft returned to the minors.

Despite Bancroft’s on-and-off hitting, he played shortstop about as well as anyone.

"Bancroft set a single-season major league record for most chances (984) at shortstop, which count either directly fielding the ball or having another fielder throw it to him. The record still holds,” said Alesia.

Bancroft’s greatest seasons were in 1921 and 1922 when the Giants won both World Series matchups against the Yankees. Bancroft also led the league in shortstop putouts in 1918, 1920, 1921 and 1922. He also hit in the .300s for both the Giants and Boston over several seasons.

Just a little over a year before his death, Bancroft learned he had been inducted into the Hall of Fame as its 126th member. Due to ill health, he was not able to attend.

Alesia does more than offer a lot of statistics. He brings Bancroft to life. This is more than a book about baseball. It’s a book about a man who overcame the odds and found a place in the Hall of Fame.

Michael Tidemann writes from Estherville, Iowa. His Facebook page is Author Michael Tidemann.