Wellington, CO

Wellington celebrates return of high school football after nearly six decades

By Kelly Lyell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago

WELLINGTON – Parents and friends were grilling burgers on the tailgates of their pickup trucks in the parking lot more than 2 hours before kickoff.

Tables of side dishes to share filled empty parking spaces between the vehicles, and hundreds of fans were lined up, waiting to get in when the gates first opened.

Anticipation had been building for several years for the first high school football game in Wellington in 59 years.

“This is amazing. This is history right here,” Matt Vonderhaar said, sitting in a camping chair while he finished his dinner. “This is the start of a new generation, new way of life.”

More than 1,500 fans packed the home stands, student section and standing-room only areas on the home team’s side of the stadium at the new Wellington Middle-High School well before the maroon-and-silver clad Eagles took the field for their 2022 season opener.

Another 100 or so fans were in the visitors’ stands, behind the Estes Park team the Eagles were playing in their first game since the fall of 1963, the final year of operation of the old Wellington High School, where Byron "Whizzer" White starred before becoming a College Football Hall of Famer, Rhodes Scholar and U.S. Supreme Court Justice..

“This is something we’ve been talking about for a long time,” said Sam Carlson, a former Colorado State and NFL football player who has lived in Wellington for most of his life. “I remember when they first started talking about the school and whatnot; we were dreaming about what tonight would look like and how awesome it would be to just unite the town and to bring everyone together like this.”

Carlson, an assistant coach on the team, played his high school football at Poudre High in northwest Fort Collins. That’s where students in Wellington, Laporte and rural areas of Larimer County north of Fort Collins were sent to when the high schools in those communities were shut down when their school districts were consolidated into the new Poudre School District prior to the 1964-65 school year, when Poudre High opened as the second high school in Fort Collins.

“Having games home, actually here in Wellington, instead of the district stadium (in Timnath), adds to this community’s buy-in to what we have to offer,” said Matt Brede, the parent of a freshman player.

Some Wellington businesses closed early so their employees could attend, Carlson said, and a Facebook page for residents of the growing town of 11,000 residents, about 12 miles north of Fort Collins, had urged everyone to come out and support the Eagles in their first game.

The players were just as excited, if not more so, than their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItncZ_0hXeXz2l00

Pregame warmups were unusually enthusiastic, as anticipation built toward the opening kick. Cheerleaders wearing white Wellington football jerseys were waving pompoms and leading cheers from the all-weather track between the stands and the Eagles’ sideline. Students, some wearing the blue-and-white Poudre High hoodies and windbreakers, were packed tightly into the 400 seats in temporary bleachers set up for them in the end zone.

The outcome of the game itself didn’t seem to matter much.

Few fans, if any, expected the Eagles, playing varsity football with only freshman and sophomores in their first season, to win. Even against Estes Park, a Class 1A team coming off a 3-6 season a year ago.

Wellington didn’t go down without a fight.

Cash Altschwager scored the Eagles’ first touchdown since that 1963 season on a 35-yard pass from Tanner Gray early in the third quarter to cut the Estes Park lead at the time to 8-6. Were it not for a rash of procedure penalties, the Eagles might have even made a game of it.

But they were stopped on downs at the Estes Park 8-yard line with 5:37 remaining, then gave up a touchdown a few plays later to fall behind 28-6.

Altschwager had one of the Wellington defense’s three interceptions and had a first-half touchdown reception negated by an offensive pass-interference penalty against a teammate.

A short touchdown run by Gray provided some late hope for a miraculous comeback, but Wellington couldn’t get its offense going in the final minutes and gave up a late touchdown on a fumbled punt snap that Estes Park recovered in the end zone.

“It hurts tonight, because we wanted to give them a victory,” Carlson said. “This is just the ground level. We’re working up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwHEE_0hXeXz2l00

And that’s what everyone was talking about as they made their way out of the stadium following the game, congratulating the players and coaches along the way.

This was the first game for a new program relying on players who lost one of the usual two years of middle-school football to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players who are going to have three to four years together at the varsity level as the new school grows with the addition of a new class each of the next two years.

“It was awesome, such a great experience,” Altschwager said. “This is the start of a legacy.”

Kelly Lyell reports on CSU, high school and other local sports and topics of interest for the Coloradoan. Contact him at kellylyell@coloradoan.com , follow him on Twitter @KellyLyell and find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KellyLyell.news .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zz60s_0hXeXz2l00

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Wellington celebrates return of high school football after nearly six decades

