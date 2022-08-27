ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls' slot-T offense humming as Mustangs a team to watch after dropping down a class

By Colby Gordon
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ImRLv_0hXeXoa000

The team that offers the most intrigue for the 2022 football season in Central Texas could well be Marble Falls.

Facing a substantially tougher district schedule despite dropping a level in classification — the Mustangs moved down to Class 4A from 5A — and coming off a year in which it went three rounds deep in the playoffs with a senior-heavy lineup, Marble Falls is a team to keep an eye on.

Coach Brian Herman has turned Marble Falls into a substantial program since taking over in 2019, riding the unusual slot-T offense to three playoff wins over the past two seasons, including impressive victories over Brenham and San Antonio Mission Veterans Memorial a year ago.

After a 52-7 blowout win over Connally in the season opener Thursday at the Pfield, we still might not know a ton about this edition of Marble Falls. Herman noted that several players were “unavailable,” but he liked what he saw in an especially dominating effort defensively.

Schools ready for 2022 return:Your guide to the Austin-area high school football season

“We’re not about individuals, and there aren’t any superstars on our team,” he said. “There’s not names that you would have counted on who really showed up tonight, and that says a lot about our program. Nobody cares about who gets the credit, and I’m just super-proud of our players and coaches.”

Placed in a tough District 13-4A Division I with Canyon Lake, Lampasas and San Antonio Davenport, Herman loaded up his five-game nondistrict schedule to prepare.

The Mustangs play Class 5A schools Kerrville Tivy and Killeen Chaparral — Connally is also Class 5A — in addition to tough Class 4A foes Brownwood and Fredericksburg.

“One of the things we intentionally did was to schedule schools much bigger than us, hoping that that translates into success in the long term,” he said. “Our schedule is intentionally tough because we want to challenge our kids and see how they handle it.”

Though Connally opened the game with two big plays, the second being Owen Garcia’s 28-yard touchdown run, Marble Falls rarely let the Cougars have positive plays from scrimmage and ended up allowing less than 30 yards of offense.

Meanwhile, the slot-T seems to be running on all cylinders again, as Jasael Ruiz rushed for 74 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Jamie Castillo finished with 53 yards on the ground and a score, and Kole Becker, Josh Deberard and Cameron Graham all ran for scores.

The Mustangs finished with 261 yards rushing but faced multiple short fields and attempted only two passes.

Herman said it’s becoming obvious that all the players in the program now have known only his offense.

“Our guys seem to execute without hesitation, so I think they’re comfortable and seem to understand their roles and what we want from them,” he said. “I think we have the best coaching staff in the state, and I really like where we’re at as a team. But our kids’ desire to be better is the biggest thing.”

Week 1:Austin-area high school football schedule and results

While the last two years brought lots of success with records of 7-3 and 9-4, duplicating those records will be a chore. But Herman said Marble Falls is ready for the gantlet of the next nine games.

“It’s time to be tested now, and this season is going to be the hardest season since we’ve been here as a staff,” he said. “We’re playing tough 5A teams in nondistrict, and our 4A district is loaded. If we can progress through all of that, I feel better about our chances in the postseason — but it’s not going to be easy. … I’ve expressed from the beginning that dropping down is going to be harder.”

