Booker T On Johnny Gargano’s Return To WWE, What Impresses Him About Gargano’s Ability To Connect With Fans

Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
Various News: Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More
WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael
Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two
Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
Jimmy Korderas Thinks WWE Raw Tag-Team Opener “Didn’t Need To Happen”
Speaking on his most recent Reffin Rant, Jimmy Korderas was critical of the decision to start this week’s WWE Raw with a tag-team event (via Wrestling Inc). You can read an excerpt highlight and watch Korderas’ full analysis below. On the change of opener and what he would...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.29.22 – Edge and Judgment Continue Their Issues, and More!
-RAW was in Pittsburgh and I had friends there, but not me. My little man had his first day at Kindergarten so I stayed home to hear how his day was and watched from home. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video as Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez pull...
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero
-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22 – Ricochet on What’s Next, New Day Prepare for The Viking Raiders, and More!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22. -Just got home from my Fantasy Football Draft and thankfully it clocked in at just around 3 hours. Need my 49ers to carry me this year if I want to get back to my League Championship Game. Now, let’s get to it!
Note On Backstage Discussion About Roman Reigns’ Title Reign (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Roman Reigns is set to hit two years as the WWE Universal champion tomorrow, with a celebration planned for Friday’s Smackdown. However, the good times may be about to end soon. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there have been creative discussions backstage about Reigns dropping one or both of his championships.
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that most of the Smackdown talents set for Clash at the Castle are at tonight’s Raw taping, as they’re set to fly to Wales tomorrow for the PPV. Drew McIntyre is not, however, among them.
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
Mick Foley Comments On Nancy Benoit’s Legacy And Possible Hall Of Fame Induction
On the most recent Foley Is Pod episode, Mick Foley commented on Nancy Benoit’s legacy in the wrestling industry and how he believes she should be recognized in the WWE Hall of Fame (per Wrestling Inc). “The three different runs she’s had, she’s really deserving of more recognition. The...
NWA 74 Night Two Results: Trevor Murdoch Defends World Title, CYN Attacks Thom Latimer, More
Night two of NWA 74 took place on Sunday, with Trevor Murdoch defending his Worlds Heavyweight Title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cageside Seats:. Pre-show. * Submission Match: Doug Williams & Rhett Titus fought to a time limit draw. * Angelina Love...
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon on Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, Playlist Showcases Roman Reigns’ Title Defenses, Top 10 Raw Moments
– Yesterday, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil announced a $100,000 donation to Connor’s Cure by the Bullard Family Foundation to kick off Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon issued the following statements on Pediatric Cancer Awareness month and O’Neil’s donation via Twitter:. “Tonight @WWE...
Chris Jericho Defends AEW, Thanks Tony Khan & EVPs
– In a post on his Twitter account yesterday, AEW star Chris Jericho came to the defense of AEW, thanking company President & CEO Tony Khan, along with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for reigniting his love of pro wrestling. Chris Jericho stated the following:. “Just wanna thank @TonyKhan,...
New Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following the main event of tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to capture the titles on Monday’s episode, with Aliyah rolling Kai up to get the pin. The win makes Aliyah and...
Karen Jarrett Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Appearance On Ric Flair’s Last Match
Jeff Jarrett rarely enters the ring these days, and some have thought that his presence in the arena as part of the Ric Flair’s Last Match event would be the famous heel’s final appearance as well. Appearing recently on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jarrett’s wife Karen spoke out about his performance and her perspectives on what the future holds (per Wrestling Inc).
AEW All Out To Screen In Select Theaters
AEW All Out is getting the big-screen treatment, as it will air live in select theaters this coming weekend. AEW announced in a press release on Monday that they’re teaming with Joe Hand Promotions once again to present the event on movie theaters. You can check out the announcement below, as sent to 411:
