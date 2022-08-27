And the winner is...how Pete Carroll decided the Seahawks’ successor to Russell Wilson

In the end, it’s what it was in the beginning for Pete Carroll.

Way back in 1972.

It’s what it’s always about for Carroll and his quarterbacks.

“Coach preaches it every, single day,” Geno Smith said late Friday night. “It’s the motto of the team, the organization: ‘All about the ball.’”

Of the traits Carroll wants in his quarterback — efficiency, leadership, poise, play-making — the one the veteran coach covets most is not losing the ball.

“It’s all about the ball,” he says, about as much as he says, “I’m jacked.”

That’s why Smith won the job late Friday to succeed Russell Wilson in this Seahawks’ quarterback competition .

Smith started against the Dallas Cowboys, for the third consecutive preseason game. The backup to Wilson the last three Seahawks seasons led the starting offense minus wide receiver DK Metcalf and guard Gabe Jackson down the field to points and the early lead. It was a sharp opening drive.

Most important, Smith didn’t turn the ball over.

He, not Lock, will start Seattle’s opener against Wilson’s Denver Broncos Sept. 12 at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws a pass during warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Michael Ainsworth/AP

Lock entered for Seattle’s second possession, with the same unit minus second-string center Kyle Fuller replacing starter Austin Blythe. Lock, acquired from Denver in the trade of Wilson in March, played the final 3 1/2 quarters.

Lock threw three interceptions in Seattle’s 27-26 loss in its preseason finale at AT&T Stadium.

“It’s a huge, it’s a huge statement, taking care of the football,” Carroll said on his way out of Texas into Saturday morning. “We’ve been one of the best in the NFL for years (with Wilson) taking care of the football...it’s been really hard to get it away from us. ...

“The decision-making that goes along with that, we treasure the ball.

“We have a big consciousness about it.”

Two of Lock’s interceptions were the fault of his receivers, Dee Eskridge and Aaron Fuller. Still, one touchdown pass and three interceptions gave Lock three touchdown passes against all four of the Seahawks’ turnovers this preseason.

Smith had one rushing touchdown — and no turnovers.

Moments after the game, Smith learned of Carroll’s decision when the coach told the entire team in the visiting locker room.

Smith said his latest no-giveaway performance he thinks about protecting the ball “every single time, every single play.”

“That’s the number-one way to lose games in the NFL, is not protecting the football,” he said. “Earlier in my career, I had some issues with that. I learned really quickly that it takes the quarterback’s main job is to protect the football, as well as scoring points and being dynamic and all those things. But I really think when I came here (to Seattle three years ago) I turned a corner in protecting the football.

Add in that Carroll wants the offense featured not by the quarterback but by running backs Rashaad Penny and Ken Walker (when he returns from a hernia) rushing behind a remade offensive line with a faster, more confusing defense, and Smith established himself as the safer option for the coach to start the season at quarterback.

Now he’s back as a full-time NFL starter, eight years after his ugly, sucker-punch end with the Jets.

“He’s earned it,” Carroll said of Smith Friday night. “He won the job.

“He won the job because of his consistency.”

Lock, 25, often has thrown the ball better all month in training-camp practices and games than the steadier Smith, the 31-year-old former New York Jets starter. Lock makes the Seahawks tougher to defend. He pressures edges. He creates.

But his long coaching history shows Carroll is stuck on the mistakes. Lock’s missed blitz pick-up that resulting in a game-losing fumble in his other preseason game, Aug. 13 at Pittsburgh. The late-throw interception that Eskridge failed to come back to the ball for in the first quarter, then a throw directly to a Cowboys receiver in the short flat in the second quarter Friday.

Yet Lock tantalizes. His second pass at Dallas was on time outside right, perfectly, majestically lofted over the cornerback to Penny Hart for a 35-yard touchdown.

As Lock jogged to the end zone to celebrate Seattle’s 10-0, running back DeeJay Dallas roared at his quarterback and giddily slapped his hand.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Penny Hart catches a touchdown pass as Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, right, defends in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Michael Ainsworth/AP

His two preseason games were what Lock has been so far while going 8-13 starting parts of three seasons for Denver to begin his NFL career: High risk, potentially high reward.

“Disappointed,” Lock said.

“Now it’s my job to have (Smith’s) back, be the best teammate I can be...and to make myself better.”

Geno Smith’s, Drew Lock’s stats

On Seattle’s first possession Smith got sacked on a play Lock probably would have escaped and extended. Instead, Smith shuffled into the defensive end and the sack. The drive ended with Jason Myers’ 53-yard field goal.

Smith completed 3 of 6 passes for 53 yards, one sack and a passer rating of 73.6 while scoring three points on his first and only drive. Two of those throws were accurate but dropped, by Young and tight end Will Dissly.

Smith finished the preseason 23 for 39 (59%), 256 yards, one rushing touchdown, three sacks and no turnovers. His preseason passer rating was 78.6 playing with starters against a mix of starting defenses this month.

Lock entered for the Seahawks’ second possession, with 7:11 left in the first quarter.

Lock led Seattle to 23 points on 10 drives. Jacob Eason replaced him with 4 minutes left. Lock finished 13 for 21 for 171 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions. His passer rating was a low 51.2.

It should have been two touchdown throws with one interception. Lock’s third interception, in the third quarter, came after Young stumbled as the ball arrived and tipped the ball off his hands into the air behind him for a free Cowboys turnover in the middle of the field.

Lock finished the preseason 24 for 36 passing (67%) for 273 yards, four touchdown passes, three interceptions, two sacks and one lost fumble. His passer rating was 91.6 playing with second-teamers against reserve defenses. He played in two games, missing last week’s he was supposed to start against Chicago because he tested positive for COVID-19.

“The easy answer is anytime you miss a game, it sets you back, whether it’s preseason or regular season,” said Lock, whose disappointment was all over his flushed face. “Obviously, I was very disappointed that I didn’t get to play in that game.

“But I came out practiced this week, got better. Had an opportunity, so...

Of having COVID, for the second time, Lock said “it kicked my butt a little bit.”

Lock’s luck wasn’t much better Friday.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) drops back to throw a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Michael Ainsworth/AP

Hart and, before that, Dallas cornerback Nahson Wright, denied Lock chances for a second touchdown pass of the first half, on the same second-quarter drive.

Young, the seventh-round pick who appears set to make the roster for his size and speed, was free down the left sideline on a go route. The Cowboys’ Wright grabbed him before Lock’s accurate, long pass arrived to prevent the score. That was a 32-yard pass-interference penalty.

Then Lock threw what should have been a touchdown pass to Hart, who has to be stronger on the ball with his hands than he was. A desperate swipe by Dallas cornerback DaRon Bland got the ball free too easily in the end zone.