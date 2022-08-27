Looking for your thoughts on local issues for which you’d like to see polling: Letter from the Editor

Read full article on original website
Mayfield losing out on millions, while most suburbs take in more income taxes this year: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We’ve talked about how the work-from-home trend could hurt Cleveland, missing out on income taxes of employees who never step into their offices. But how is the work-from-home trend affecting suburban...
Akron mayor shares details of proposed Citizen Oversight Board
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan on Tuesday shared his proposal for the creation of a Citizen Oversight Board. If passed by Akron City Council, the Citizen Oversight Board will “receive, refer and monitor citizen complaints of the Akron Police Department, assess and make recommendations on the quality and effectiveness of the department’s hiring, training, investigatory and disciplinary processes and outcomes, and collect community input and facilitate police-community communication,” according to a news release.
The Cleveland Browns want to know what changes you’d like to see at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns along with the Haslam Sports Group have released a survey asking fans what enhancements they want to see at FirstEnergy Stadium. Though there no firm plans regarding any future renovations at the stadium, the survey does hint at possibilities.
Summit County GOP leader looks to defeat Bob Paduchik and lead Ohio Republican Party: Capitol Letter
Family feud: A leadership fight is erupting at the Ohio Republican Party, Andrew Tobias writes. Bryan Williams, the vice-chair of the state party and chairman of the Summit County Republican Party, announced Monday he is challenging Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik at the state GOP’s Sept. 9 meeting. Paduchik, a longtime Ohio GOP operative, has been state party chairman since February 2021. Williams cited in part the state party’s contentious decision to endorse Gov. Mike DeWine for re-election in the May primary over two challengers positioning themselves as conservative alternatives.
What do you think Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski learned last season? Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The preseason is finally over. Browns fans have questions:. Hey, Terry: What do you think Coach Stefanski learned from last season? – Keith Griffin.
Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The graceful but long-damaged and disused Sidaway pedestrian bridge, one of the most poignant symbols of Cleveland’s racial unrest in the 1960s, could soon be in line for a comeback. Perspectus, a Cleveland architecture firm, has joined forces with two nonprofit development organizations to push...
The Medina Diversity Project to hold LGBTQ+ workshop Sept. 7
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina Diversity Project will be partnering with the Medina County District Library to present a SafeZone Training program by LGBTQ+ Lorain County. The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Medina Library, 210 S. Broadway St. It will provide an...
53 sentences about the Browns’ initial 53-man roster
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday. It won’t be their 53-man roster for long, but it’s at least a baseline to work from as they head toward Week 1 in Carolina. Take a quick look at every player who made the roster...
Chocolate Bar closes in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Chocolate Bar in downtown Cleveland has closed. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Pan-American Masters Games choose Cleveland as 1st U.S. competition site
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 2024 Pan-American Masters Games will be held in Cleveland July 12-21, 2024, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced Tuesday. The multisport event is anticipated to be largest international gathering in the city’s history, the commission said. It will be the first time the PAMG has been held in the United States.
Mayor Justin Bibb proposes spending $50 million on ‘housing for all’ in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland unveiled $102.5 million in new, COVID-19 stimulus funding Monday, with nearly half of that going to “housing for all.”. The proposed housing policies include $35 million to incentivize public/private housing, $10 million in home repair funds and $5 million for a revolving loan pool for small and minority contractors to build in underserved neighborhoods.
E. coli outbreak, reproductive care webinar, study on fish and cancer: Health Roundup for Aug. 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The number of Ohioans affected by the latest E. coli outbreak rises to 23, and the League of Women Voters will host a reproductive care webinar Sept. 8. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable local and national health news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Broadview Heights purchases close to 45 acres near I-77 at Ohio 82
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has purchased a vacant lot measuring about 44½ acres near the Interstate77-Ohio 82 interchange, with plans to develop part of the property -- plus two additional lots under different ownership -- and preserve the rest. The three contiguous lots are at the northwest...
Bay Village schools superintendent: ‘A levy is the only way’
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- When it comes to funding public schools, an operating levy “is the only way,” says new Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles. “Regardless of who the superintendent is, the State of Ohio structures the funding model in Ohio,” Prebles said. “It does not have an inflationary component. The model says you will ‘deficit-spend.’ (But) it is almost impossible to deficit-spend. The only way (to fund the schools) is for residents to vote.”
Medina school board resumes redistricting talks
MEDINA, Ohio -- A restructuring of Medina City School District attendance areas is back on the table after a pause in discussions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Superintendent Aaron Sable spoke to the school board and community about redistricting plans and facility needs at the Aug. 22 Board of Education meeting.
How does Jimmy Garoppolo’s new deal impact the Browns? And other QB talk – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The San Francisco 49ers faced reality with the QB situation. They didn’t want to keep Jimmy Garoppolo on his old contract, which would pay him $24.2 million for 2022. The salary was not guaranteed, meaning they could cut him and not have to pay him.
Inaugural Urban Swim CLE Heights class makes a splash with 300 students
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Urban Swim CLE Heights celebrated a “hugely successful” inaugural season in late August with an ice cream party at Cumberland Park. With participation from more than 300 students coming from 160 families, Mayor Kahlil Seren said the city has changed how it approaches its learn-to-swim and drowning-prevention programs.
Hungarian Festival offers food, music, folk dance lessons and more: Sun Postings
PARMA, Ohio -- The 66th Hungarian Festival, Ohio’s largest Hungarian festival, will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 4) at German Central Park, 7863 York Road in Parma. The event is presented by the American Hungarian Friends of Scouting and will feature plenty of food,...
Ohio Republican Party faces leadership challenge months before November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A leadership fight is emerging at the Ohio Republican Party with just two months to go until the Nov. 8 election. Bryan Williams, chairman of the Summit County Republican Party and current state party vice-chair, announced Monday that he is challenging Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik at the party’s scheduled Sept. 9 organizational meeting. The meeting will be the state GOP’s first since the Aug. 2 election, when under-the-radar races for state central committee seats were held alongside elections for state legislative seats.
Oregon authorities investigate death linked to hammock, similar to case in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities in Oregon are investigating the death of a student who died in a hammock accident Monday in an incident that appears similar to the deaths of two Cleveland Heights girls in 2020. The Oregonian reported that a 19-year-old student died and a pair of 18-year-old...
