FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Arlington PD Officer Found Not Guilty in Woman's Shooting DeathLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Carroll ISD Rejects New In God We Trust Signs Written in ArabicLarry LeaseSouthlake, TX
Dallas Cowboys become the first NFL franchise worth $8 billion, tops Forbes valuation list for 16th straight yearJalyn SmootDallas, TX
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare FraudLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Lands at No. 16 in NFL Top 100Larry LeaseDallas, TX
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Talks: Darlene is in a Mood about a Video Shaming Downtown
Well, we had a last-second schedule change, but the stuff was set up to record, so… Darlene woke up this morning and chose “violence”… we talk about what she saw on the YouTube that set her off. We also share a lot of what we call POSITIVES here in our hometown and want your opinions.
True Crime Podcast to Focus on Suspicous Death of Texarkana Ar Woman
There is a new true crime podcast coming out and it will be focusing on a woman that died back in the early 1990s just outside the Texarkana, Arkansas city limits. Her family, friends and others found the death to be suspicious and they are still looking for answers 30 years after her death.
KTAL
Sponsored Content: Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital Tackles Back to School Injuries
(Loving Living Local)- Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer joins host Susan Kirton to advise about common injuries and illnesses during the back-to-school season. Dr. Matt Young, MD, is the Chief Medical Officer at Texarkana Emergency Center and Hospital located at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana,...
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
KTAL
Illinois man drives a thousand miles to help animals in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Illinois man visited a Bossier City animal shelter in 2016 while traveling for business and forged lifelong bonds with fellow animal lovers thousands of miles from home. Greg Rang drove over 13 hours from Harvard, Illinois, to Bossier City, Louisiana for business. While...
K12@Dallas
South Dallas middle school overcame years of instability through ACE initiative
From the curb to the classroom, the Dr. Billy Earl Dade Middle School reminds every passerby and guest, and every student, parent and educator that Dade is Home. Friendly greetings from the front office and enthusiastic voices of educators and students echo in Dade’s luminous hallways. The white overhead lights that reflect on the waxed floors contrast with the black and bright-orange decorations displayed in every hallway that cause the 600 Dade Vikings and 41 staffers to beam with pride.
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
txktoday.com
September Cemetery Tour is a Walk Through History
Join the Texarkana Museums System for a Living History tour of Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, September 3 beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events. For directions, suggested parking or other information, call 903-793-4831 or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
KSLA
Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry, 44, reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Detention Center about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report. The following day, the sheriff’s office released more information,...
KTBS
Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community. Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible. Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for...
KTAL
Mystery fire destroys vehicle near Oil City
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are looking for answers after a car was engulfed in flames near Oil City late Sunday night. Around 11:50 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call to the scene on Clyde Place Vivian Rd. near Hwy 170, northeast of Oil City. Deputies found the car fully engulfed in fire when they arrived.
iheart.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
Houston Chronicle
Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
KTBS
Be Like C.J. Back to School Clothing Giveaway celebrates legacy; blesses kids in need
TEXARKANA, Ark. – In honor of C.J. Harris, The Be Like C.J. Back to School Clothing Giveaway blessed kids in need in the Texarkana area Sunday because that is just what CJ would have wanted. One year and four months ago, an amazing 14-year-old young man, C.J. Harris from...
KTAL
Missing Keithville boy found; CPSO investigating
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy last seen late Saturday night was found late Sunday afternoon, 11 hours after he went missing. According to CPSO, the pre-teen was last seen near his home in the 6800 block of Colquitt Road...
KSLA
Teen arrested for alleged burglary of Texarkana home
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A teenager is facing charges after reportedly breaking into a home on Boyd Road. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says officers responded to an alarm call at a home in the 4300 block of Boyd Road around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officers got there and saw that the back door had been shattered. While investigating the house, one of the responding officers spotted the shadow of a person walking through a property next door.
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
