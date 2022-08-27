ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Talks: Darlene is in a Mood about a Video Shaming Downtown

Well, we had a last-second schedule change, but the stuff was set up to record, so… Darlene woke up this morning and chose “violence”… we talk about what she saw on the YouTube that set her off. We also share a lot of what we call POSITIVES here in our hometown and want your opinions.
TEXARKANA, TX
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
K12@Dallas

South Dallas middle school overcame years of instability through ACE initiative

From the curb to the classroom, the Dr. Billy Earl Dade Middle School reminds every passerby and guest, and every student, parent and educator that Dade is Home. Friendly greetings from the front office and enthusiastic voices of educators and students echo in Dade’s luminous hallways. The white overhead lights that reflect on the waxed floors contrast with the black and bright-orange decorations displayed in every hallway that cause the 600 Dade Vikings and 41 staffers to beam with pride.
DALLAS, TX
#9 11 Memorial#Volunteers#Downtown Dallas#The World Trade Center#Fire Ems Coordinator#The Dallas Stair Climb
txktoday.com

September Cemetery Tour is a Walk Through History

Join the Texarkana Museums System for a Living History tour of Hillcrest Cemetery on Saturday, September 3 beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events. For directions, suggested parking or other information, call 903-793-4831 or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry, 44, reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Detention Center about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report. The following day, the sheriff’s office released more information,...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Texarkana hair salon offers free haircuts to homeless

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana hair salon packed up all their supplies Sunday, and headed downtown to provide free services to the homeless community. Style Studios partnered with several churches and non-profits to make the event possible. Over the last eight years, the hair salon has participated in "Haircuts for...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Mystery fire destroys vehicle near Oil City

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are looking for answers after a car was engulfed in flames near Oil City late Sunday night. Around 11:50 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call to the scene on Clyde Place Vivian Rd. near Hwy 170, northeast of Oil City. Deputies found the car fully engulfed in fire when they arrived.
OIL CITY, LA
iheart.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
ALTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
KTAL

Missing Keithville boy found; CPSO investigating

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy last seen late Saturday night was found late Sunday afternoon, 11 hours after he went missing. According to CPSO, the pre-teen was last seen near his home in the 6800 block of Colquitt Road...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KSLA

Teen arrested for alleged burglary of Texarkana home

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A teenager is facing charges after reportedly breaking into a home on Boyd Road. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says officers responded to an alarm call at a home in the 4300 block of Boyd Road around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officers got there and saw that the back door had been shattered. While investigating the house, one of the responding officers spotted the shadow of a person walking through a property next door.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
HOOKS, TX

