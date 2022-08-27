6 People Injured, Including Five Children, In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)

The South Sacramento CHP office issued a report on the collision that claimed two lives early Monday morning. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 4:18 am, South Sacramento CHP units were advised of a solo vehicle versus a house traffic collision onVintage Park Drive at Kirkton Court. It would later be determined that the vehicle struck a wooden fence and a tree, not the house. Several units responded to the scene and investigators determined that a Hyundai Accent, driven by a 21 year old female out of Sacramento, was traveling westbound on Vintage Park Drive approaching Kirkton Court at a high rate of speed when for an unknown reason, the driver swerved hard to the left, went into a side skid, crossed the eastbound lane and sidewalk, before colliding with a wooden fence and then a tree in the front yard of a residence on Kirkton Court.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO