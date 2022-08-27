Read full article on original website
Kansas energy costs to change with new transmission line project
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on a new 94-mile transmission line connecting a power plant in Kansas to another in Missouri is expected to cause energy prices to rise slightly in 2025 to save consumers cash in the future. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, […]
WIBW
$25 million headed to plug abandoned wells in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $25 million is headed to Kansas to help plug abandoned oil and water wells. The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has been awarded $25 million in grant funds to help plug abandoned wells in the Sunflower State. It said the grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the https://transportation.house.gov/committee-activity/issue/infrastructure-investment-and-jobs-act#:~:text=The%20Infrastructure%20Investment%20and%20Jobs,create%20good%2Dpaying%20union%20jobs. to help remediate abandoned oil and gas wells.
This Kansas university ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s ‘The Best 388 Colleges’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.” The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial […]
WIBW
2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
Wichita Eagle
Counties with the oldest homes in Kansas
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Wichita Eagle
How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
rvbusiness.com
RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
Purchase this Kansas State Fair deal now to save money
The Kansas State Fair starts on Sept. 9 and ends on Sept 18. However, the fair says the best deal on Midway rides is happening now.
Kansas General Election: Schmidt, Kelly set to debate
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt are set to debate each other leading up to the General Election on Nov. 8. Voters will have the opportunity to see 2022’s Gubernatorial candidates face off in three events in September and October. These opportunities include: Kansas Chamber of Commerce Candidate Conversations […]
Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas
MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
K-State most LGBTQ+ friendly school in Kansas, survey says
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — An annual list compiled by Campus Pride has ranked Kansas State University (K-State) as the friendliest LGBTQ+ school in the state of Kansas and one of the best in the nation. The rankings were determined by using the “Campus Pride Index” rating scale, which measures LGBTQ-friendly campus life. K-State was given […]
sunflowerstateradio.com
Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
Derek Schmidt claims to be running for Kansas governor. He’s not very chatty about it.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is running for governor. At least I think he is. One might be forgiven for wondering, given that he doesn’t appear to have given a news conference since announcing his running mate. That was nearly three months ago. Since then, we’ve seen wild shifts in the political landscape — the […] The post Derek Schmidt claims to be running for Kansas governor. He’s not very chatty about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Kansas State Fair: Midway wristbands $30 until Aug. 31
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re hoping to attend the Kansas State Fair, you may want to hop on this deal now. The fair is selling Midway wristbands for $30. With the wristbands, fairgoers will gain access to unlimited rides on select days. The $30 deal runs through Aug. 31. Midway Wristband Days are:
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Gov. Kelly hopes state can pass medical marijuana, as Missouri weighs recreational pot
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reaffirmed her support for medical marijuana on Thursday but stopped short of endorsing recreational sales in Kansas, ahead of a key vote on legalization in Missouri. Missouri voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to approve recreational marijuana in their state four years after approving a...
INSIGHT KANSAS: When politics and constitutions collide
Thomas Jefferson once wrote critically of those who “look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the arc of the covenant, too sacred to be touched.” While he firmly opposed “frequent and untried changes in laws,” he argued that, in the end “laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind.” In other words, as people learn and grow and change, their constitutions necessarily should too.
KAKE TV
Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
LJWORLD
Gov. Kelly appoints woman to Kansas Court of Appeals who would be first Hispanic judge on that court
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday appointed a new judge to the Kansas Court of Appeals, who, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first Hispanic Kansan on that court. Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Anthony Powell. Pickering lives in Topeka and is a Shawnee County district judge.
