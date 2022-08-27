ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSNT News

Kansas energy costs to change with new transmission line project

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction on a new 94-mile transmission line connecting a power plant in Kansas to another in Missouri is expected to cause energy prices to rise slightly in 2025 to save consumers cash in the future. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) granted a certificate of convenience and necessity to NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$25 million headed to plug abandoned wells in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $25 million is headed to Kansas to help plug abandoned oil and water wells. The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has been awarded $25 million in grant funds to help plug abandoned wells in the Sunflower State. It said the grant is part of $1.15 billion earmarked under the https://transportation.house.gov/committee-activity/issue/infrastructure-investment-and-jobs-act#:~:text=The%20Infrastructure%20Investment%20and%20Jobs,create%20good%2Dpaying%20union%20jobs. to help remediate abandoned oil and gas wells.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
MANHATTAN, KS
Wichita Eagle

Counties with the oldest homes in Kansas

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Wichita Eagle

How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week

The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
KANSAS STATE
rvbusiness.com

RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
KSNT News

Kansas General Election: Schmidt, Kelly set to debate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt are set to debate each other leading up to the General Election on Nov. 8. Voters will have the opportunity to see 2022’s Gubernatorial candidates face off in three events in September and October. These opportunities include: Kansas Chamber of Commerce Candidate Conversations […]
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Small earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

MITCHELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook portions of north-central Kansas Sunday. The quake just before 2p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 3 miles northwest of Cawker City. The Kansas Geological Survey initially reported the quake a magnitude 3.3. There were...
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
KSN News

K-State most LGBTQ+ friendly school in Kansas, survey says

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — An annual list compiled by Campus Pride has ranked Kansas State University (K-State) as the friendliest LGBTQ+ school in the state of Kansas and one of the best in the nation. The rankings were determined by using the “Campus Pride Index” rating scale, which measures LGBTQ-friendly campus life. K-State was given […]
MANHATTAN, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt claims to be running for Kansas governor. He’s not very chatty about it.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is running for governor. At least I think he is. One might be forgiven for wondering, given that he doesn’t appear to have given a news conference since announcing his running mate. That was nearly three months ago. Since then, we’ve seen wild shifts in the political landscape — the […] The post Derek Schmidt claims to be running for Kansas governor. He’s not very chatty about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas State Fair: Midway wristbands $30 until Aug. 31

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re hoping to attend the Kansas State Fair, you may want to hop on this deal now. The fair is selling Midway wristbands for $30. With the wristbands, fairgoers will gain access to unlimited rides on select days. The $30 deal runs through Aug. 31. Midway Wristband Days are:
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: When politics and constitutions collide

Thomas Jefferson once wrote critically of those who “look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the arc of the covenant, too sacred to be touched.” While he firmly opposed “frequent and untried changes in laws,” he argued that, in the end “laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind.” In other words, as people learn and grow and change, their constitutions necessarily should too.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
KANSAS STATE

