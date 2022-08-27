ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wjol.com

Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County

A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck In Scott’s Law Related Crash

This is the 17th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year. On August 25, 2022, at approximately 7:55 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District Chicago Trooper on Mannheim Road over Interstate 290 eastbound in Cook County. On...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
Justice, IL
Crime & Safety
wmay.com

Democratic state rep. offended at Lightfoot’s criticism of political ad

(The Center Square) – A political ad airing on TV and online that is critical of Democrats’ policies is finding different interpretations among Democrats. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last week criticized a political ad from People Who Play By The Rules PAC airing concerns about the Democrats’ policies on crime and punishment.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries

As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State Police#Isp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces Proactive Steps Taken to Increase Gas Supply After BP Oil Refinery Fire

This Sept 7, 2007 file photo shows the one of the tanks at the BP Refinery in Whiting, Ind. featuring various logos of the company. The refinery about 20 miles southeast of Chicago is nearing completion of a $3.8 billion upgrade to make it a top processor of high-sulfur crude from Canada's tar sand deposits. The Natural Resources Defense Council says the revised wastewater permit drafted by Indiana regulators lacks sufficient provisions to protect the lake from wastes from processing of that oil, which they say contains elevated levels of impurities. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond, File)
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois

You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Workers’ Rights Amendment Will Be On The Ballot

Your preferred candidates aren’t the only thing you will have a say in this November. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot. The proposed amendment would protect the rights of Illinois workers to organize and collectively bargain. A lawsuit was initially brought to keep the proposed amendment to Illinois’ constitution off of the November ballot.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Workers Rights Amendment To Be November Ballot Question in Illinois

An amendment to the Illinois Constitution will appear on the ballot this November after some groups worked to get it taken off. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot after a suit field in April by the Liberty Justice Center fought to keep it off. In the lawsuit, the group along with the Illinois Policy Institute contended that the federal National Labor Relations Act preempts any state laws that regulate collective bargaining.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Another round of EV rebates; local election petitioning begins

After the first round of the state of Illinois taking applications for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebates closes Sept. 30, the state will open a second round on Nov. 1. Taxpayers can apply for a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate on new electric vehicles and $1,500 on new all-electric motorcycles. Rebates must be applied for within 90 days of the vehicle’s purchase date. The total program costs taxpayers nearly $18 million.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy