wjol.com
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck In Scott’s Law Related Crash
This is the 17th Scott’s Law violation involving an ISP squad car this year. On August 25, 2022, at approximately 7:55 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP District Chicago Trooper on Mannheim Road over Interstate 290 eastbound in Cook County. On...
wmay.com
Pritzker calls Bailey a ‘liar’ without addressing farmers’ Grain Belt Express concerns
(The Center Square) – Several times in the past week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has avoided addressing a major criticism farmers have of a recent state law allowing a private company to use eminent domain to lay a transmission line across the state. Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Darren Bailey,...
IG: Over 1,000 CPD officers ordered to work 11 consecutive days or more
CHICAGO — Facing depleted ranks and swelling violence, Chicago police brass resorted to an old tactic to try to keep city streets safe heading into the summer — they routinely canceled days off for officers. However, police scheduling is so complicated it’s been hard to determine precisely how...
Mayor Lightfoot vows that Chicago police officers will have fewer canceled days off
Mayor Lightfoot said she expects changes in the way police officers and their days off are scheduled. This comes after a watchdog report said many cops were scheduled to work 11 days straight in recent months.
wmay.com
Democratic state rep. offended at Lightfoot’s criticism of political ad
(The Center Square) – A political ad airing on TV and online that is critical of Democrats’ policies is finding different interpretations among Democrats. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last week criticized a political ad from People Who Play By The Rules PAC airing concerns about the Democrats’ policies on crime and punishment.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker self funded $303 million; state 7th for divorce inquiries
As the November election nears, campaign finance totals show Republicans lag behind Democratic candidates as Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his large spending. According to campaign finance numbers collected by Illinoissunshine.org, Illinois Democrats are leading the way in funding their candidates with over $110 million. Since his first campaign, Pritzker has given himself more than $303 million to fund his political ambitions.
fox32chicago.com
Democratic Chicago lawmaker calls out Lightfoot, Foxx for crime wave: 'The criminals are winning'
CHICAGO - Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell lost his brother on the streets of Chicago and he has been pushing for accountability and answers to help make the city safer. Caldwell held an exclusive "Fox & Friends" interview with Democratic State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, who is pleading...
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into suburban office building: Skokie police
A heavily damaged wall was left behind.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
CPD issues warning on illegal drifting as police crackdown on street takeovers
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has issued a warning after a series of street takeovers featuring illegal drifting have broken out across Chicago. City Council approved an ordinance last month that allowed for CPD to impound vehicles that are identified being used in illegal drifting or drag racing activities. “If you have solid evidence […]
cbs4indy.com
Police: Mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded...
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces Proactive Steps Taken to Increase Gas Supply After BP Oil Refinery Fire
This Sept 7, 2007 file photo shows the one of the tanks at the BP Refinery in Whiting, Ind. featuring various logos of the company. The refinery about 20 miles southeast of Chicago is nearing completion of a $3.8 billion upgrade to make it a top processor of high-sulfur crude from Canada's tar sand deposits. The Natural Resources Defense Council says the revised wastewater permit drafted by Indiana regulators lacks sufficient provisions to protect the lake from wastes from processing of that oil, which they say contains elevated levels of impurities. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond, File)
This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois
You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
Video shows chaotic confrontation between drag racers, police in Pilsen; 6 CPD vehicles damaged
Videos captured a chaotic confrontation between drag racers and police.
wmay.com
Workers’ Rights Amendment Will Be On The Ballot
Your preferred candidates aren’t the only thing you will have a say in this November. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot. The proposed amendment would protect the rights of Illinois workers to organize and collectively bargain. A lawsuit was initially brought to keep the proposed amendment to Illinois’ constitution off of the November ballot.
msn.com
Report calls for Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center to be shut down, replaced with smaller facilities
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A scathing new report calls for a Cook County juvenile detention center to be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller community-based facilities. The focus, it says, should be on rehabilitation, not severe treatment. The report is from a blue ribbon committee convened last year by Cook...
Woman killed in double shooting outside Morgan Park police station
Authorities released no further details.
wlds.com
Workers Rights Amendment To Be November Ballot Question in Illinois
An amendment to the Illinois Constitution will appear on the ballot this November after some groups worked to get it taken off. The 4th District Appellate Court ruled in favor of keeping a Workers Rights Amendment on the ballot after a suit field in April by the Liberty Justice Center fought to keep it off. In the lawsuit, the group along with the Illinois Policy Institute contended that the federal National Labor Relations Act preempts any state laws that regulate collective bargaining.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Another round of EV rebates; local election petitioning begins
After the first round of the state of Illinois taking applications for taxpayer-funded electric vehicle rebates closes Sept. 30, the state will open a second round on Nov. 1. Taxpayers can apply for a $4,000 taxpayer-funded rebate on new electric vehicles and $1,500 on new all-electric motorcycles. Rebates must be applied for within 90 days of the vehicle’s purchase date. The total program costs taxpayers nearly $18 million.
