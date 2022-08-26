Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
notabully.org
Do German Shepherds Do Well Alone?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. As German Shepherd owners, most of us would love nothing more than to be able to spend every waking minute with our beloved four-legged companions. Unfortunately, with the way life works, that’s not always a possibility.
notabully.org
How Much Does It Cost To Get Dogs Nails Trimmed?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. If you are already a dog owner, you probably know that dogs require maintenance! Some of these things are expected like vet visits, daily walks, and playtime. Other things can come as a bit of a shock for first-time pet owners! Nail trims are something that can come as a surprise since it’s probably not the first thing you consider when it comes to down ownership. But it can get costly depending on your dog!
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
notabully.org
Do Dog Nails Scratch Wood Floors?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. If you’re like me you love your furry friend more than some of the humans in your life! Dogs are loyal, happy, and cuddleable. But, even though we love them, sometimes our pets can be a little messy and damage our things. If you have an active dog and hardwood floors, you might start to wonder;
PETS・
Comments / 0