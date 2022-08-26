ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
notabully.org

Do German Shepherds Do Well Alone?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. As German Shepherd owners, most of us would love nothing more than to be able to spend every waking minute with our beloved four-legged companions. Unfortunately, with the way life works, that’s not always a possibility.
ANIMALS
notabully.org

How Much Does It Cost To Get Dogs Nails Trimmed?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. If you are already a dog owner, you probably know that dogs require maintenance! Some of these things are expected like vet visits, daily walks, and playtime. Other things can come as a bit of a shock for first-time pet owners! Nail trims are something that can come as a surprise since it’s probably not the first thing you consider when it comes to down ownership. But it can get costly depending on your dog!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Hot Weather#Mammals#Rain Shower
notabully.org

Do Dog Nails Scratch Wood Floors?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. If you’re like me you love your furry friend more than some of the humans in your life! Dogs are loyal, happy, and cuddleable. But, even though we love them, sometimes our pets can be a little messy and damage our things. If you have an active dog and hardwood floors, you might start to wonder;
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy