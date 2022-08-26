ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Win Sunday

It wasn't looking great for Rory McIlroy early at this weekend's Tour Championship. But in a thrilling final round finish, he was able to stun the field and capture the $26 million top prize. Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on the wild weekend at East Lake, shouting out both Rory...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse

Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rory McIlroy Has Heart-Warming Moment with Scottie Scheffler’s Family After Winning FedEx Cup

They say golf is a “gentleman’s game.” Rory McIlroy showed everyone why it’s earned that moniker after claiming his third FedEx Cup on Sunday in Atlanta. McIlroy put together an impressive final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday afternoon. He shot a 4-under-par 66 to bring his total to -21 and claim a third FedEx Cup trophy — the first three-time winner in history.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Tiger Woods
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Tour Championship bonus money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake Golf Club

Rory McIlroy made history Sunday at East Lake. McIlroy became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, as he came from six strokes behind to top Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 in the final round and finished at 21 under, beating Scheffler and Im by one shot. What’s even more impressive is McIlroy started the week with a triple bogey on his first hole.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Rory McIlroy, golfers in FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake

A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Liv Golf Tour Boston#Fedex Cup Playoffs#Player Impact Program#Golf League#Tgl
Golf.com

5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately

Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III lead latest group of PGA Tour players to jump to LIV Golf

The PGA Tour made some changes and picked up some momentum in its battle with LIV Golf, but the new series will feature some new players at its next event. On Tuesday, the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia announced six golfers would be taking their talents to the new series: Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Cameron Young on why he has SHUNNED LIV Golf to pursue PGA Tour future

Cameron Young has confirmed he has rejected LIV Golf and will remain on the PGA Tour following an interview with The Athletic's Brendan Quinn after the Tour Championship. Young, who closed with a 69 at East Lake to finish 19th in the FedEx Cup, finished runner-up five times on the PGA Tour in his rookie season.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2022 Tour Championship

A complete list of the golf equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Tour Championship:. DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft. Stealth Plus+ (19 degrees), with...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy