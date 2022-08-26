Read full article on original website
Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Win Sunday
It wasn't looking great for Rory McIlroy early at this weekend's Tour Championship. But in a thrilling final round finish, he was able to stun the field and capture the $26 million top prize. Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on the wild weekend at East Lake, shouting out both Rory...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
golfmagic.com
"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse
Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy HATES that LIV Golf players will turn up for BMW PGA at Wentworth
Rory McIlroy pocketed a cool $18 million for winning the FedEx Cup for a record third time, and then immediately turned his attention to his next tournament on the schedule where he will face a number of LIV Golf players at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Fresh off launching...
Report: Hideki Matsuyama to forego LIV Golf, stay with PGA Tour
Now that the PGA Tour’s 2022 Tour Championship is completed, with Rory McIlroy hoisting the trophy for a record third time, news is circulating about players deciding to join the LIV Golf Series while others are planning to stay with the Tour. Hideki Matsuyama, who was long rumored to...
GolfWRX
Golfer suspected of cheating in wild disqualification incident at Q-School
‘You come to a fire pit to hear a story, or tell one. This Fire Pit collects them.’. So say Monday Q-school king, Ryan French and his band of associates, the respected bunch including Matt Ginella and Alan Shipnuck, the journalist that broke the golfing internet with that Phil Mickelson story.
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Has Heart-Warming Moment with Scottie Scheffler’s Family After Winning FedEx Cup
They say golf is a “gentleman’s game.” Rory McIlroy showed everyone why it’s earned that moniker after claiming his third FedEx Cup on Sunday in Atlanta. McIlroy put together an impressive final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday afternoon. He shot a 4-under-par 66 to bring his total to -21 and claim a third FedEx Cup trophy — the first three-time winner in history.
GolfWRX
Report: Joaquin Niemann secures monster payday after agreeing to join LIV Golf
The 23-year-old Chilean is the latest of LIV acquisitions and is an enormous get for the Greg Norman led breakaway league. Niemann is reportedly signing for a whopping $100 million – a fee in the same region that Cam Smith has reportedly agreed. The signing for LIV is undoubtedly...
Rory McIlroy throws 'Super Bowl' dig at LIV Golf after FedEx Cup victory
On Sunday, Rory Mcllroy won the FedEx Cup, becoming the first player to win the tournament three times. Mcllroy rode an incredible come-from-behind effort to clinch the final event of the PGA Tour season. Despite coming back from six strokes down, Mcllroy still had some energy to throw a dig...
2022 Tour Championship bonus money payouts for each PGA Tour player at East Lake Golf Club
Rory McIlroy made history Sunday at East Lake. McIlroy became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, as he came from six strokes behind to top Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 in the final round and finished at 21 under, beating Scheffler and Im by one shot. What’s even more impressive is McIlroy started the week with a triple bogey on his first hole.
CBS Sports
2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Rory McIlroy, golfers in FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake
A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.
Golf.com
5 unwritten golf-etiquette rules that need to be retired immediately
Golf is rich in history and tradition. It’s also rife with silly customs. As a guardian of on-course niceties, the Etiquetteist is proud to defend time-honored codes of conduct — but only within reason. At some point, even he must draw a line in the meticulously raked bunker...
The PGA Tour Has Responded to LIV Golf, But Until It Lands a TV Deal, LIV Will Remain More Nuisance Than Serious Threat
Last week PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan gave his players what they wanted while copying much of the LIV Golf model. But John Hawkins writes that LIV needs to build an audience before it should be taken so seriously.
Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III lead latest group of PGA Tour players to jump to LIV Golf
The PGA Tour made some changes and picked up some momentum in its battle with LIV Golf, but the new series will feature some new players at its next event. On Tuesday, the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia announced six golfers would be taking their talents to the new series: Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale and Anirban Lahiri.
golfmagic.com
Cameron Young on why he has SHUNNED LIV Golf to pursue PGA Tour future
Cameron Young has confirmed he has rejected LIV Golf and will remain on the PGA Tour following an interview with The Athletic's Brendan Quinn after the Tour Championship. Young, who closed with a 69 at East Lake to finish 19th in the FedEx Cup, finished runner-up five times on the PGA Tour in his rookie season.
Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, 2022 Tour Championship
A complete list of the golf equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Tour Championship:. DRIVER: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft. Stealth Plus+ (19 degrees), with...
Steve Stricker wins Ally Challenge for ninth PGA Tour Champions victory but says caddying for his daughter was 'cooler than this'
A week ago, Steve Stricker was at Mission Hills Country Club not playing golf but instead working as the caddie for his daughter Bobbi in 100-plus degree temperatures at the first stage of LPGA Qualifying. She was among the 106 golfers to advance. This week, he was back at work...
