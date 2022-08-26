Rory McIlroy has announced he will make his debut at the 79th edition of the DS Automobiles Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, from September 15-18. McIlroy, who captured a record third FedEx Cup title at the Tour Championship on Sunday, will get his first look at the 2023 Ryder Cup venue on the outskirts of Rome as Italy prepares to host the 44th edition of golf’s greatest team event on September 29 - October 1, 2023.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO