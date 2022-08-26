Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods ex coach HITS OUT at Rory McIlroy drop on 18 at Tour Championship
Tiger Woods' former golf coach Hank Haney has hit out at Rory McIlroy's drop by the grandstands on the 18th hole en route to becoming the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times. Haney has seemingly been firing shots at the PGA Tour on his Twitter feed for...
"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse
Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
Rory McIlroy HATES that LIV Golf players will turn up for BMW PGA at Wentworth
Rory McIlroy pocketed a cool $18 million for winning the FedEx Cup for a record third time, and then immediately turned his attention to his next tournament on the schedule where he will face a number of LIV Golf players at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Fresh off launching...
The 19 players already AXED from the LIV Golf Tour
Out with the old and in with the new. LIV Golf has now axed 19 players in total since its first tournament at Centurion Club. LIV Golf today welcomed six debutants to its fourth tournament of the season in Boston this week, none bigger than World No.2 and Open champion Cameron Smith.
Confirmed: LIV Golf sign Cameron Smith joined by other PGA Tour players
2022 Open champion Cameron Smith has signed for LIV Golf in an official announcement on Tuesday, finally putting pen to paper along with five other recruits. Smith, 29, won his maiden major title at St Andrews in July and as the World No.2 at the peak of his powers, this represents Greg Norman's most important acquisition yet.
Why Anirban Lahiri joined LIV Golf Tour? Loneliness...
New LIV Golf Tour signee Anirban Lahiri says "loneliness" contributed to the Indian leaving the PGA Tour. Lahiri, who finished inside the top three at The Players Championship earlier in the season, has given an interview to Joy Chakravarty of the Hindustan Times, where he explained his decision. The 35-year-old's...
Cameron Young on why he has SHUNNED LIV Golf to pursue PGA Tour future
Cameron Young has confirmed he has rejected LIV Golf and will remain on the PGA Tour following an interview with The Athletic's Brendan Quinn after the Tour Championship. Young, who closed with a 69 at East Lake to finish 19th in the FedEx Cup, finished runner-up five times on the PGA Tour in his rookie season.
Report: Greg Norman's call to Cam Smith after The Open sealed $140m deal
Greg Norman reportedly phoned new LIV Golf Tour signing Cameron Smith after he won the 150th Open Championship and told him: "Well done Smithy, you've joined the club. I've always believed in you." That was according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Not long after this, it was reported by The...
LIV Golf players NOT welcome back on the PGA Tour, says Jay Monahan
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan remains defiant that those players that have defected to LIV Golf who are still members of the PGA Tour will not be welcome back anytime soon. Despite many PGA Tour players switching allegiance to LIV Golf in recent months, there are still a number of...
Rory McIlroy to make his debut in the Italian Open
Rory McIlroy has announced he will make his debut at the 79th edition of the DS Automobiles Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, from September 15-18. McIlroy, who captured a record third FedEx Cup title at the Tour Championship on Sunday, will get his first look at the 2023 Ryder Cup venue on the outskirts of Rome as Italy prepares to host the 44th edition of golf’s greatest team event on September 29 - October 1, 2023.
"What a career mistake" Golf fans react to Cameron Smith signing for LIV Golf
The worst kept secret in golf is finally out as World No.2 and Open champion Cameron Smith has officially joined the LIV Golf Tour. Smith, who will make his debut at LIV Golf Boston this Friday, has accepted a signing-on fee in the region of $100 million. In his eight-year...
Joaquin Niemann joins LIV Golf ahead of Boston event
Joaquin Niemann has decided to join LIV Golf ahead of this week's Boston tournament, his manager has told The Associated Press. Niemann, 23, is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour and ranked 19th in the Official World Golf Rankings. The Chilean won the Genesis Invitational in February this season,...
REVEALED: Memo sent to LIV Golf Tour players before BMW PGA Championship
The 18 LIV Golf Tour players who have entered next week's BMW PGA Championship are facing more than a frosty welcome at Wentworth. According to a report by James Corrigan of The Telegraph, the "rebels" have been told:. They are not allowed to play in the Pro-Am They have been...
Rory McIlroy makes history on PGA Tour with stunning statistic
Rory McIlroy may not have won as many times as Scottie Scheffler on the PGA Tour in 2022, but he chased the American down with scores of 63 and 66 at the weekend in Atlanta to win the FedEx Cup. Scores late on in the day have given McIlroy so...
Wedding campers mistaken for LIV Golf protesters by police in Boston
A group of wedding guests were disturbed by the police in Massachusetts after they were suspected to be protesters at the LIV Golf Boston Invitational. As reported by the Independent, the police approached the guests at 8 am at the family-owned property situated near The International, the course set to host the fourth event of the LIV Golf Tour's inaugural season.
