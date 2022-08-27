Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
EPA fines auto repair shops in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska for ‘defeat device’ violations
LENEXA, Kan. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative. Central Iowa Truck...
suntimesnews.com
Gasoline prices rise 0.4 cents a gallon in Missouri
BOSTON, Mass. –Average gasoline prices in Missouri have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. Prices in Missouri are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.9 cents per gallon...
suntimesnews.com
Southeast schools encouraged to participate in MoDOT’s 19th annual bridge building competition
SIKESTON–The Missouri Department of Transportation is sponsoring its 19th annual bridge building competition for high school juniors and seniors in the Southeast District’s 25-county region. The competition challenges students to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials−balsa wood, thread and glue. Schools must...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Attorney General files amicus brief over military vaccine mandate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Monday that his office and 21 other states filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, opposing the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the military. The brief asserts that the refusal to grant religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the United States Navy violates the right to religious liberty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suntimesnews.com
A new school year means a new Scouting year!
STE. GENEVIEVE — Local Scouts BSA units welcome all children from grades K-5 and their parents interested in scouting to come learn more about their programs and register September 13th at 6:30 at the Bloomsdale KC Hall. Units available include Bloomsdale Pack 410 and Ste. Genevieve Pack 404. Representatives...
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday at 6 p.m. in the city hall board room. The meeting is open to the public and will be televised live on SteGenTV Channel 991 on the Spectrum (Charter) Cable TV system in Ste. Genevieve. The tentative...
Comments / 0