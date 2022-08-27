ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Gasoline prices rise 0.4 cents a gallon in Missouri

BOSTON, Mass. –Average gasoline prices in Missouri have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.48/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. Prices in Missouri are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.9 cents per gallon...
Southeast schools encouraged to participate in MoDOT’s 19th annual bridge building competition

SIKESTON–The Missouri Department of Transportation is sponsoring its 19th annual bridge building competition for high school juniors and seniors in the Southeast District’s 25-county region. The competition challenges students to design and construct the most efficient model bridge using limited materials−balsa wood, thread and glue. Schools must...
Missouri Attorney General files amicus brief over military vaccine mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Monday that his office and 21 other states filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, opposing the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the military. The brief asserts that the refusal to grant religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the United States Navy violates the right to religious liberty.
A new school year means a new Scouting year!

STE. GENEVIEVE — Local Scouts BSA units welcome all children from grades K-5 and their parents interested in scouting to come learn more about their programs and register September 13th at 6:30 at the Bloomsdale KC Hall. Units available include Bloomsdale Pack 410 and Ste. Genevieve Pack 404. Representatives...
Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday at 6 p.m. in the city hall board room. The meeting is open to the public and will be televised live on SteGenTV Channel 991 on the Spectrum (Charter) Cable TV system in Ste. Genevieve. The tentative...
