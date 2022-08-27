ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man, boy hurt in crash near Arnold

A Fenton man and boy were injured Sunday, Aug. 28, in an accident at Romaine Creek Road and Caleb Crossing north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:20 p.m., Kevin D. Strange, 62, of Fenton was driving a westbound 2007 Toyota Yaris when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole and then a tree, the report said.
FENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man, Barnhart woman hurt in crash in Washington County

An Arnold man and two women, from Barnhart and Sullivan, were moderately injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, in the Pea Ridge area of Washington County southeast of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Andrea Belfield, 25, of Sullivan was driving a 2002...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Three hurt in crash of minivans on Hwy. B

A Festus man suffered moderate injuries while two others had minor injuries in a crash of two minivans Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, on Hwy. B near Morse Mill. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Vicki Wehrle, 65, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan south on Hwy. B north of Circling Hawk Drive east of the Morse Mill area at 3 p.m. when she crossed into the northbound lane and the front of her van hit the front of an oncoming 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by a 15-year-old boy from Festus.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road

A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
HILLSBORO, MO
suntimesnews.com

Tennessee man hurt when car crashes during police pursuit

JEFFERSON CITY — A 22-year-old man from Dyersburg, Tennessee suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash while being pursued on Perry County Road 816 by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deon R. Thompson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville. The...
DYERSBURG, TN
Washington Missourian

Union woman killed in crash on Highway A

A Union woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Highway A, according to a report from the Washington Police Department. WPD reports that police officers, firefighters with the Washington Fire Department, and personnel with the Washington Ambulance District were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, to the 2100 block of Highway A. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found a car driven by Janet Scott, 48, of Union, had left the highway and struck a utility pole.
UNION, MO
suntimesnews.com

Route 61 reduced in Perry County for pavement improvements

SIKESTON – Route 61 in Perry County will be reduced as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs. This section of roadway is located from Main Street to the Route P in Perryville, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s reports

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest reports for the week ending Friday, August 26. Michalsen, Robyn Michael W/M DOB: 11/27/1980 of DeSoto MO was arrested on a Warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the charge of Domestic Assault-3rd Degree, Fail to yield to an emergency vehicle, Resisting or interfering with arrest. Bond was set at $5,000.00 cash or surety.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office participates in Saturation Saturday

(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office DWI unit was one of many law enforcement agencies that participated in “Saturation Saturday” this past weekend. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says “Saturation Saturday” is an annual event planned out months in advance in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Advisory Council and MoDOT.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Motorists urged to use caution during 61-mile yard sale

SIKESTON—Visitors and residents will be out in full force along Route 61 Labor Day weekend in search of bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale from Bloomsdale to Jackson, Mo., but MoDOT wants you to remember the greatest savings of the event could be a life. “It’s a fun weekend...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson. “It’s a fun weekend that people...
JACKSON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman injured on Hwy. Y after motorcycle accident

A Festus woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, in an accident on Hwy. Y south of Branch Road just west of the Grandview R-2 School District campus in Ware, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Jennifer L. Plass, 50, of Festus was riding south on a 2014 Honda...
FESTUS, MO
stegenherald.com

Athena Lynn Ann Marie Evans

Cristin Ray and Christopher Evans of Perryville, MO announce the birth of their daughter, Athena Lynn Ann Marie at 11:10 pm, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Athena...
PERRYVILLE, MO

