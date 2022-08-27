Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man, boy hurt in crash near Arnold
A Fenton man and boy were injured Sunday, Aug. 28, in an accident at Romaine Creek Road and Caleb Crossing north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:20 p.m., Kevin D. Strange, 62, of Fenton was driving a westbound 2007 Toyota Yaris when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole and then a tree, the report said.
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man, Barnhart woman hurt in crash in Washington County
An Arnold man and two women, from Barnhart and Sullivan, were moderately injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, in the Pea Ridge area of Washington County southeast of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Andrea Belfield, 25, of Sullivan was driving a 2002...
kjluradio.com
St. Louis man seriously injured in Phelps County motorcycle crash
A St. Louis man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jonathan Anderson, 35, was driving his bike on I-44 near Newburg Friday morning when he ran off the side of the road and overturned. He was thrown off the bike.
myleaderpaper.com
Three hurt in crash of minivans on Hwy. B
A Festus man suffered moderate injuries while two others had minor injuries in a crash of two minivans Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, on Hwy. B near Morse Mill. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Vicki Wehrle, 65, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan south on Hwy. B north of Circling Hawk Drive east of the Morse Mill area at 3 p.m. when she crossed into the northbound lane and the front of her van hit the front of an oncoming 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by a 15-year-old boy from Festus.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road
A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
suntimesnews.com
Tennessee man hurt when car crashes during police pursuit
JEFFERSON CITY — A 22-year-old man from Dyersburg, Tennessee suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash while being pursued on Perry County Road 816 by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Deon R. Thompson was taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville. The...
Washington Missourian
Union woman killed in crash on Highway A
A Union woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Highway A, according to a report from the Washington Police Department. WPD reports that police officers, firefighters with the Washington Fire Department, and personnel with the Washington Ambulance District were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, to the 2100 block of Highway A. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found a car driven by Janet Scott, 48, of Union, had left the highway and struck a utility pole.
That loud boom was a F-15, not a Missouri earthquake
Reports of a loud boom came in from north St. Francis County to Iron County Tuesday evening.
suntimesnews.com
Route 61 reduced in Perry County for pavement improvements
SIKESTON – Route 61 in Perry County will be reduced as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs. This section of roadway is located from Main Street to the Route P in Perryville, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. to...
Water main break leads to boil advisory in Jefferson County
A water main break in Jefferson County leads to a voluntary boil advisory.
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s reports
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest reports for the week ending Friday, August 26. Michalsen, Robyn Michael W/M DOB: 11/27/1980 of DeSoto MO was arrested on a Warrant through Ste. Genevieve County on the charge of Domestic Assault-3rd Degree, Fail to yield to an emergency vehicle, Resisting or interfering with arrest. Bond was set at $5,000.00 cash or surety.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office participates in Saturation Saturday
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office DWI unit was one of many law enforcement agencies that participated in “Saturation Saturday” this past weekend. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says “Saturation Saturday” is an annual event planned out months in advance in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Advisory Council and MoDOT.
suntimesnews.com
Motorists urged to use caution during 61-mile yard sale
SIKESTON—Visitors and residents will be out in full force along Route 61 Labor Day weekend in search of bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale from Bloomsdale to Jackson, Mo., but MoDOT wants you to remember the greatest savings of the event could be a life. “It’s a fun weekend...
KFVS12
Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson. “It’s a fun weekend that people...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman injured on Hwy. Y after motorcycle accident
A Festus woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, in an accident on Hwy. Y south of Branch Road just west of the Grandview R-2 School District campus in Ware, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Jennifer L. Plass, 50, of Festus was riding south on a 2014 Honda...
KMOV
‘I didn’t want to die;’ Union man is the victim of a random shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Chad Cartwright is recovering from a gunshot wound to his lower back. He suffered the injury when someone randomly shot into the pickup he was driving on Page Boulevard when he stopped for a red light at Academy Avenue. “The next thing I know, the...
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
stegenherald.com
Athena Lynn Ann Marie Evans
Cristin Ray and Christopher Evans of Perryville, MO announce the birth of their daughter, Athena Lynn Ann Marie at 11:10 pm, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Athena...
KMOV
WATCH: Surveillance video shows break-in at Academy Sports in St. Peters
News 4 Meteorologist Leah Hill talks with a Washington University professor about the scrubbed launch. Frontenac squad car struck by driver during traffic stop. An officer was uninjured after a suspected impaired driver hit their squad car in Frontenac Sunday night.
