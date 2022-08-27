A Festus man suffered moderate injuries while two others had minor injuries in a crash of two minivans Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, on Hwy. B near Morse Mill. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Vicki Wehrle, 65, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan south on Hwy. B north of Circling Hawk Drive east of the Morse Mill area at 3 p.m. when she crossed into the northbound lane and the front of her van hit the front of an oncoming 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by a 15-year-old boy from Festus.

FESTUS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO