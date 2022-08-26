ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

uhcougars.com

Georgiades Wins Defensive Award, Jackson on Honor Roll

HOUSTON – A 2-1 weekend for the University of Houston volleyball team at LSU's Tiger Classic led to junior libero Kate Georgiades earning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors, senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson earned The American Honor Roll accolades as well. Georgiades tallied 20-plus digs...
uhcougars.com

Strong Start Leads to Road Win

Box Score HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Seniors Madison Dichiara and Janna Singleton led the way for the University of Houston Soccer program which used a 2-1 victory to notch the first win of the Jaime Frias era Sunday afternoon against Sam Houston at Pritchett Field. The Cougars (1-1-1) outshot the...
