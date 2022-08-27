ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, OH

richlandsource.com

Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown

ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion

GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GIBSONBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Vice-grip defense fuels Archbold's win over Wauseon

Archbold played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Wauseon in Ohio girls soccer on August 30. Last season, Wauseon and Archbold faced off on September 16, 2021 at Wauseon High School. For a full recap, click here.
WAUSEON, OH
richlandsource.com

New program will recognize Bucyrus students for kindness

BUCYRUS - The Bucyrus City Schools is excited to announce the start of a new program designed to encourage and recognize kindness by students throughout the district. Stoney’s Kind Kids will recognize 4 students, two from the Bucyrus Elementary School and two from the Bucyrus Secondary School, who display kindness towards fellow classmates, teachers, staff, volunteers, and others each month throughout the school year.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Shoe Sensation coming to Bucyrus on Oct. 1

BUCYRUS -- National footware retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on Oct. 1. The 6,000-square-foot store will be located at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center located at 131 S. Stetzer Rd. and will be hiring up to 10 new employees.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Crestline man dies, woman severely injured in Knox County crash

MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Crestline man died and a woman was left severely injured Tuesday night following a single-vehicle crash in Knox County. The crash occurred at approximately 9:36 p.m., according to a press release from the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Local author Heather Stover signing books in Crestline on Sept. 1

CRESTLINE -- Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us,” will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5 to 6 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, Sept. 1. Local Tracks is located at...
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Thomas Eugene Locke

Thomas Eugene Locke, 58, of Mansfield and formerly of Crestline passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He had battled cancer for the past three years. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Locke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Emergence of new opioid concerns Richland County authorities

MANSFIELD -- Bob Ball is all too aware of drug overdose deaths in Richland County. And the chief investigator for the county coroner's office worries it's going to get worse with the appearance in Ohio of nitazenes, a group of dangerous synthetic opioids that can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby's OVI checkpoint stops 532 drivers, 0 were impaired

SHELBY – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Shelby Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, has completed an OVI checkpoint that occurred on Aug. 27 on State Route 39, near Taylortown Road. The checkpoint was held from 8 to 10 p.m. During the operational...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Myrna Sue Seaman

Myrna Sue Seaman, age 74, a lifelong resident of Shelby, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after a short illness at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s Hospice Unit. Myrna was born on February 20, 1948 in Shelby to the late Donald Paul and Clara Belle (Sisinger) Knee and was a 1966 graduate of Shelby High School. Following high school, Myrna began a career with Shelby Mutual Insurance Company where she was employed for 27 years until its closing. At that time, a forced career change brought her into the medical coding field at MedCentral Mansfield Hospital where she worked for 15 years until her retirement.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Joyce A. Snyder

Joyce Ann Snyder, 90, of Galion passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 30, 2022, at her home. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Snyder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

David M. Oates

MANSFIELD: David M. Oates, age 77, of rural Richland County “God’s Country” passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 following a sudden illness. Friends may call Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 from 5-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a Celebration of Life Service honoring Dave will be held Friday at 11 am. Friends may call the hour prior to the service and burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Arlene Mae Henkel

Arlene Mae (Kent) Henkel, 87, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Henkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
GALION, OH

