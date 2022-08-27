Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion
GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Plymouth High School announces 2022 Homecoming Court
PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Each grade voted on one girl and one guy to represent their class. The court includes these youngsters:
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Archbold's win over Wauseon
Archbold played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Wauseon in Ohio girls soccer on August 30. Last season, Wauseon and Archbold faced off on September 16, 2021 at Wauseon High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New program will recognize Bucyrus students for kindness
BUCYRUS - The Bucyrus City Schools is excited to announce the start of a new program designed to encourage and recognize kindness by students throughout the district. Stoney’s Kind Kids will recognize 4 students, two from the Bucyrus Elementary School and two from the Bucyrus Secondary School, who display kindness towards fellow classmates, teachers, staff, volunteers, and others each month throughout the school year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Shoe Sensation coming to Bucyrus on Oct. 1
BUCYRUS -- National footware retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on Oct. 1. The 6,000-square-foot store will be located at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center located at 131 S. Stetzer Rd. and will be hiring up to 10 new employees.
richlandsource.com
Crestline man dies, woman severely injured in Knox County crash
MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Crestline man died and a woman was left severely injured Tuesday night following a single-vehicle crash in Knox County. The crash occurred at approximately 9:36 p.m., according to a press release from the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
richlandsource.com
Local author Heather Stover signing books in Crestline on Sept. 1
CRESTLINE -- Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us,” will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5 to 6 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, Sept. 1. Local Tracks is located at...
richlandsource.com
Thomas Eugene Locke
Thomas Eugene Locke, 58, of Mansfield and formerly of Crestline passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He had battled cancer for the past three years. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Locke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Emergence of new opioid concerns Richland County authorities
MANSFIELD -- Bob Ball is all too aware of drug overdose deaths in Richland County. And the chief investigator for the county coroner's office worries it's going to get worse with the appearance in Ohio of nitazenes, a group of dangerous synthetic opioids that can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl.
richlandsource.com
Shelby's OVI checkpoint stops 532 drivers, 0 were impaired
SHELBY – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Shelby Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, has completed an OVI checkpoint that occurred on Aug. 27 on State Route 39, near Taylortown Road. The checkpoint was held from 8 to 10 p.m. During the operational...
richlandsource.com
Richland County property transfers: Milliron Recycling sold for $10.5 million
MANSFIELD -- Richland County's property transfers for the month of September included the sale of Milliron Recycling, 2384 State Route 39. The company was sold from JRM Realty LTD to BlueScope Recycling and Materials, LLC, an Australian company, for $10,055,000.
richlandsource.com
Richland County likely to see increased costs for employee health insurance
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners will find out Friday morning how big an increase they will have to pay for employee medical insurance. That's when the County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio, a 42-county organization that includes Richland, will inform its members of their premium rates for 2023.
richlandsource.com
Myrna Sue Seaman
Myrna Sue Seaman, age 74, a lifelong resident of Shelby, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after a short illness at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s Hospice Unit. Myrna was born on February 20, 1948 in Shelby to the late Donald Paul and Clara Belle (Sisinger) Knee and was a 1966 graduate of Shelby High School. Following high school, Myrna began a career with Shelby Mutual Insurance Company where she was employed for 27 years until its closing. At that time, a forced career change brought her into the medical coding field at MedCentral Mansfield Hospital where she worked for 15 years until her retirement.
richlandsource.com
Joyce A. Snyder
Joyce Ann Snyder, 90, of Galion passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 30, 2022, at her home. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Snyder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
David M. Oates
MANSFIELD: David M. Oates, age 77, of rural Richland County “God’s Country” passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 following a sudden illness. Friends may call Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 from 5-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a Celebration of Life Service honoring Dave will be held Friday at 11 am. Friends may call the hour prior to the service and burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
richlandsource.com
Arlene Mae Henkel
Arlene Mae (Kent) Henkel, 87, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Henkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Comments / 0