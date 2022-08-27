Muggy Sunday in the Hudson Valley, chance of passing shower; highs near 83

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Krystal Ellis says Sunday muggy, but cooler ahead of a hot start to the workweek.

WHAT’S NEW: A nice weekend is underway with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 80s. More clouds around for Sunday, especially in the morning and temperatures will be a touch cooler than today. There is a slight chance for a shower or sprinkle to pass through, although we will be mainly dry through the weekend. Other than that, drought conditions continue. Our better chance for rainfall is late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures gradually heat up early next week and will feel hot and humid before becoming more comfortable by the end of the work week.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a passing light shower in the afternoon. Still muggy with seasonably mild highs near 83. E 5-10 mph. Sunrise: 6:18 AM

SUN NIGHT: Partly cloudy with calm southeast winds and lows near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm with highs near 87. Lows near 71.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and muggy with highs near 89. Chance for showers at night. Lows near 71.

WEDNESDAY : Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Hot and humid with highs near 87. Lows near 65.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, comfortable and pleasant with highs near 81. Lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Sunny and nice with highs near 80. Lows near 61.